Dr. Drew Pinsky is a board certified internist and one of America’s most trusted physicians. On Dr. Drew After Dark, he’ll share his professional opinion about... More
Best Impressions Ever? w/ Jay Pharoah | Dr. Drew After Dark Ep. 217
Leave a voicemail for Dr. Drew to answer on the show at (818) 253-1693 or email your question to [email protected] week Dr. Drew is joined by comedian, Jay Pharoah. You may know him from SNL, but on this episode Jay shows us everything he has to offer the comedy scene. If you close your eyes you might also hear Eddie Murphy, Dave Chapelle, and Donald Trump join the show. Jay enlightens Dr. Drew about his childhood, his ex situation, and some medical stuff he's gone through. Drew's got an interesting story about judging the Miss USA pageant. Jay and Drew take a couple live calls about men's health and making love. They wrap up the episode with a some riveting TikToks.https://drdrew.com/https://store.ymhstudios.com/
4/28/2023
1:10:21
Millennial Problems w/ Chase O'Donnell | Dr. Drew After Dark Ep. 216
Leave a voicemail for Dr. Drew to answer on the show at (818) 253-1693 or email your question to [email protected] week Dr. Drew is joined by comedian and fellow musical aficionado, Chase O'Donnell. These two actually did a musical moment in real life and talk about the embarrassing filming process. Chase and Drew take some live calls and give advice some solid dating advice. Chase chimes in about dating with autism, communication, and dating as a millenial. Drew takes over answering the two questions about medical stuff. Chase fangirls over Drew's new friends from his time on Special Forces. They wrap up with what Drew hopes to be a pallet cleanser, but Horrible or Hilarious is looking very horrible.https://drdrew.com/https://store.ymhstudios.com/
4/21/2023
1:09:05
Scissoring w/ Jeremiah Watkins | Dr. Drew After Dark Ep. 215
We are updating our channel memberships! You now get more content for the same low prices! Become a member today by clicking the join button above or going here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYIgiXwJck_Pb5Nj-wIrsqg/join Leave a voicemail for Dr. Drew to answer on the show at (818) 253-1693 or email your question to [email protected] back to another week of Dr. Drew After Dark! We have podcasters and stand-up comedian joining the show this week, Jeremiah Watkins! Go check out his new standup special “Daddy” available on YouTube now! Nadav has a gambling related question for Drew, we learn about smelly farts, and ask Dr. Drew if there’s a way to prevent ocular migraines. We try and figure out the causes of change in libido, blood in the semen, PCOS and show Drew a clip of our new favorite blind guy! We take more questions about hormone replacement, tasty nuts, and ghost loads!https://drdrew.com/https://store.ymhstudios.com/
4/14/2023
1:01:47
Sex Dreams w/ Susan Pinsky | Dr. Drew After Dark Ep. 214
Leave a voicemail for Dr. Drew to answer on the show at (818) 253-1693 or email your question to [email protected] week Dr. Drew is joined by the lovely Mrs. Susan Pinsky. They open with answering some interesting emails about the mystery objects in the cervix, as well as fetal eggs. The couple gives some advice to a caller on marital satisfaction and divulges their experience raising three kids while keeping the marriage afloat. Another caller has a perplexing question about the proportions of women and their...draw. Two more interesting live calls have the hosts talking about alcoholism and sexsomnia. They wrap up the episode with some TikToks about Cool Guys and polyamory.https://drdrew.com/https://store.ymhstudios.com/
4/7/2023
59:23
Sexual Therapist w/ Ehsan Ahmad | Dr. Drew After Dark Ep. 213
Leave a voicemail for Dr. Drew to answer on the show at (818) 253-1693 or email your question to [email protected] week Dr. Drew is joined by comedian, Ehsan Ahmad. Drew is fascinated by Ehsan academic background in cognitive science. They go into how Ehsan's studies have informed his comedy practices and his life in general. Aside from that, Drew is also intrigued by Ehsan's experience with escorts and other sex workers. Dr. Drew then goes into some emails and live calls regarding sex, relationships, and various medical conditions. They wrap up the episode with some interesting TikToks starring new cool guys.https://drdrew.com/https://store.ymhstudios.com/
