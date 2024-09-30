Vandy Monroe III is about to die. So he invites his best friends (aka his mortal enemies, each of whom has a reason to want him underground) to his Hudson Valle...

Lies, and sex, and murder, oh my! A new suspect has emerged, but just as James is about to do some real (gay) detective work, an unexpected guest throws everyone for a loop.

A lesbian has entered the mix, and no one is happy about it! But first, James and the guests must deal with something even gayer: ANOTHER murder!

A missing will, a missing witness, and more slicked-up bodies than a Pride parade. James is at an impasse: can he find the (gay) killer before it's too late?

A supernatural breakthrough leads James to finger one of the houseguests. (Not sexually, get your mind out of the gutter!)

A demented discovery shatters James' perception of the case. He finally knows who the (gay) killer is. But can he (gay) prove it?

About Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?!

Vandy Monroe III is about to die. So he invites his best friends (aka his mortal enemies, each of whom has a reason to want him underground) to his Hudson Valley home. He plans to catch the potential killer... only he's poisoned. When an unexpected storm cuts off power and access to his grand estate, it's up to James Wilson—aspiring writer and active homosexual—to figure out the killer's identity before they strike again! Was it the German chef? The demented chanteuse? The Cockney porn star? WHO CAN SAY!!! DOES THIS MURDER MAKE ME LOOK GAY?! stars Michael Urie, Kate McKinnon, Cheyenne Jackson, Frankie Grande, Lea Salonga, Jonathan Freeman, and a slew of Broadway stars. Buckle up, queer listeners. You're in for one hell of a gay time...