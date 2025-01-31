Discovering Truth with Dan Duval

Global Governance and Pre-Adamic Bloodlines with Dan Duval and Celeste Solum

In this gripping episode, Celeste and Dan Duval explore a range of compelling topics, including the pressing political issues of 2024, spiritual warfare, and the manifestation of the Antichrist. They delve into the mission of Bride Ministries to help survivors of satanic ritual abuse and mind control. Additionally, they explore the implications of synthetic biology and artificial intelligence in today's world, emphasizing the importance of aligning with a godly purpose in these times of great spiritual conflict. Covered in this episode: Current Events and High StakesBride Ministries' MissionAntichrist and Historical ContextPrayer and DeliveranceAncient History and Modern ImplicationsThe War with Babylon and Venus as the Morning StarIlluminati Bloodlines and Pre-Adamic ConnectionThe Living Earth and Synthetic ModificationsDivine Purpose and the Call to Action