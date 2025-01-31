Discovering Truth with Dan Duval

California Fires, Nimrods Tomb, and Things to come with Dave Bryan
In this episode, Dan welcomes Pastor Dave Bryan of Glad Tidings Church in California. The conversation covers a wide array of topics, including the impact of California's fires, conspiracy theories, and spiritual warfare.
Pastor Dave shares his perspectives on demonic influences, the significance of portals and supernatural beings, and his experiences with military operations involving high strangeness.
Covered in this episode:
California Fires and Conspiracy TheoriesDemonic Influence and Fire MismanagementInner Earth and Supernatural BeingsThe Catholic Church and Cosmic BrotherhoofNimrod's TombDeliverance Ministry InsightsProminent Figures and Spiritual InfluenceChild Trafficking and Rescue EffortsThe Role of the Church in Modern Times
--------
1:20:00
Svali on Delta Programs, Immortals, and Elemental Programs
In this episode, Dan brings back Svali, an ex-Jesuit Father who has courageously defected from the Jesuit order and survived it. Svali discusses her three-part autobiography, 'Never Give Up,' which chronicles her life from before birth to her escape and deprogramming.
Covered in this episode:
Understanding Jesuit and Illuminati ProgrammingThe Role of Delta ControllersThe Immortals and Jesuit TheologyThe Creator and Internal ProgrammingDeception and Programming ThemesThe Elemental Kingdom and Jesuit PracticesEncounters with Demonic EntitiesBreaking Free and Finding HopeThe Power of Testimony and AwakeningAnd much more
--------
1:17:00
Robert and Esther discuss the Illuminati, CERN, Jesuits, and Aliens
In this episode, guest speakers Robert Vandriest Harrington and Esther Ford delve into their traumatic experiences as survivors of sinister projects conducted in deep underground military bases. They discuss their encounters with powerful Illuminati families like the Rothschilds, interactions with non-human entities, and the intricate web of councils such as the Knights of Malta and Jesuit Order.
Covered in this episode:
Unveiling the Council: Rothschilds and IlluminatiRobert's Experiences with the RothschildsEsther's Journey and Rothschild MemoriesKnights of Malta, Jesuit Order, and CERNRoyal Families and Hidden ChildrenGeneva, Switzerland, and Genetic EngineeringPower Play and Biblical ConnectionsHollywood and Elite Rehabilitation CentersDutch Royal Family and Child Hunting PartiesOff-Planet Operations and Alien EntitiesPre-Adamic Age and Human SpiritAlien Abductions and Mind ControlFaith and Overcoming Darkness
--------
1:45:00
Justice and Judgement 2024 Advance - Survivor Session Day 2
In this episode, panelists from Bride Ministries share their harrowing experiences as survivors of extreme trauma and abuse, including encounters with secret societies, military programming, and child trafficking.
They discuss their journey towards healing and recovery, reflecting on the challenges they faced and the tools that helped them overcome their past.
The discussion ends on a hopeful note, emphasizing the power of prayer, forgiveness, and the collective effort required for complete restitution and transformation.
Covered in this episode:
Introduction and Purpose of the PanelEsther's Encounter with HybridsAnastasia Romanoff's DNA and Special CouncilThe Power of Prayer and MinistryChurch Involvement in Cover-UpsReligious Manipulation and ReprogrammingExposure of High-Level CovenEpstein Lawsuit and Deeper Trafficking NetworksDrugs and Handlers in ProgrammingRegional Control and Government Corruption
--------
1:53:00
Global Governance and Pre-Adamic Bloodlines with Dan Duval and Celeste Solum
In this gripping episode, Celeste and Dan Duval explore a range of compelling topics, including the pressing political issues of 2024, spiritual warfare, and the manifestation of the Antichrist. They delve into the mission of Bride Ministries to help survivors of satanic ritual abuse and mind control. Additionally, they explore the implications of synthetic biology and artificial intelligence in today's world, emphasizing the importance of aligning with a godly purpose in these times of great spiritual conflict.
Covered in this episode:
Current Events and High StakesBride Ministries' MissionAntichrist and Historical ContextPrayer and DeliveranceAncient History and Modern ImplicationsThe War with Babylon and Venus as the Morning StarIlluminati Bloodlines and Pre-Adamic ConnectionThe Living Earth and Synthetic ModificationsDivine Purpose and the Call to Action
