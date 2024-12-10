Powered by RND
Dirty White Coat

Mel Herbert for FoolyBoo Inc
Mel Herbert, MD, and the creators of EM:RAP, UCMAX, CorePendium, and many of the most influential medical education series present a new free podcast: “Dirty Wh...
Education

Available Episodes

  • Patient Centered AI
    Mel interviews ER doc and AI expert Justin Schrager whose company vital.io makes patient facing AI for Emergency medicine and inpatient departments. We talk models, hallucinations, the singularity and more. 
    49:12
  • Introduction to the show
    Mel Herbert, MD, and the creators of EM:RAP, UCMAX, CorePendium, and many of the most influential medical education series present a new free podcast: “Dirty White Coat.” Join us twice a month as we dive into all things medicine—from AI to venture capital, long COVID to ketamine, RFK Jr. to Ozempic, and so much more. Created by doctors for clinicians of all levels and anyone interested in medicine, this show delivers expert insights, engaging discussions, and the humor we all desperately need more of!
    2:30

About Dirty White Coat

