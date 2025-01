Did Y’all Hear? A Cabarrus County Podcast

Secrets of the Stones: The St. Stephens Park Rock Wall Mystery

You’ll find plenty of interesting things on the 600-plus acres of diverse land off St. Stephens Church Road. The site near Mt. Pleasant will be the home of a new County nature park. It offers a variety of unique natural features. But something else has drawn interest, and it’s not so natural: Several hundred feet of meticulously stacked stone walls. The structures have puzzled County workers and residents. There are plenty of questions, but two things are clear: Whoever built those walls put in a lot of time. And they did a great job—the walls have stood the test of time. We went on a field trip to see the walls firsthand (photo below), then sat down with CabCo team members and property neighbors to get some answers to the St. Stephens Rock Wall Mystery. If you can help us with the mystery, email host Dominique Clark at [email protected] . GUESTS: Jacob Wentink, Active Living and Parks Program Manager Daniel McClellan, Senior Resource Conservation Specialist Richard Earnhardt, Cabarrus resident Leona Brown, Cabarrus resident HOSTED BY: Dominique Clark PRODUCED BY: Cabarrus County Communications and Outreach