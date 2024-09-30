Did Y’all Hear? A Cabarrus County Podcast

From Bach to Ballots: Directing the 'Super Bowl' of Elections

Carol Soles is a Blizzard-makin’, Bach-playin’, cake-bakin’, bankruptcy advisin’ head of a very important County department. That importance is particularly so this year as she oversees the local process for the presidential election (and plenty of other important local races.) Carol calls it her department’s "Super Bowl." You know it as the 2024 General Election. On this episode, we talk with Carol about her winding path to becoming Elections Director. Then we get the inside scoop from Carol and other team members on what YOU need to know for Election 2024. Get a wealth of voting information and resources at cabarruscounty.us/elections or call 704-920-2860. For statewide information, visit www.ncsbe.gov. GUESTS: Carol Soles, Elections Director Wyatt Newsome, Deputy Elections Director Irma Carrasquillo-Carballo, Elections Coordinator HOST: Dominique Clark PRODUCED BY : Cabarrus County Communications and Outreach