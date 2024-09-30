Powered by RND
Did Y’all Hear? A Cabarrus County Podcast

Cabarrus County
A show dedicated to sharing unique, intriguing and inspiring stories about the people, programs and services that make Cabarrus County such an amazing community...
GovernmentNewsHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • A New Chapter for the Old Stonewall Jackson Site
    In early December, North Carolina Department of Transportation crews removed the old Stonewall Jackson Training School footbridge over Old Charlotte Road. Soon, plenty more could be in store for the property. In this episode, we're exploring the iconic site's fascinating past and potential future.  HOST: Dominique Clark GUESTS: Jonathan Marshall, former Deputy County Manager  Nolan Dahm, Programs and Exhibits Manager for the Charlotte Museum of History Michael Anderson, Cabarrus photographer and lifelong county resident Kelly Sifford, Assistant County Manager PRODUCED BY:  Cabarrus County Communications and Outreach
    --------  
    23:49
  • What Makes CabCo Thankful?
    During the Cabarrus County Fair in September, we set up a couple of microphones and a portable mixer and posed a simple question to fairgoers: What makes you thankful? The responses ranged from hilarious to heartwarming and everything in between. In this episode, YOU share the treasures in your life.  In addition to a whole bunch of appreciation, we'll hear from Communications and Outreach members Jonathan Weaver, Dominique Clark, Jarrett Glass, Tiffany Powell and Jaelyn McCrea on the experience of gathering nearly 200 voices that gave thanks for family, friends, faith, good health and more (like spaghetti and coffee, in that order).  Here's hoping you have a wonderful holiday and continue giving thanks throughout the year.  HOST: Dominique Clark PRODUCED BY: Cabarrus County Communications and Outreach        
    --------  
    18:20
  • From Bach to Ballots: Directing the 'Super Bowl' of Elections
    Carol Soles is a Blizzard-makin’, Bach-playin’, cake-bakin’, bankruptcy advisin’ head of a very important County department. That importance is particularly so this year as she oversees the local process for the presidential election (and plenty of other important local races.)  Carol calls it her department’s "Super Bowl." You know it as the 2024 General Election.  On this episode, we talk with Carol about her winding path to becoming Elections Director. Then we get the inside scoop from Carol and other team members on what YOU need to know for Election 2024. Get a wealth of voting information and resources at cabarruscounty.us/elections or call 704-920-2860. For statewide information, visit www.ncsbe.gov. GUESTS: Carol Soles, Elections Director Wyatt Newsome, Deputy Elections Director Irma Carrasquillo-Carballo, Elections Coordinator HOST: Dominique Clark PRODUCED BY : Cabarrus County Communications and Outreach
    --------  
    19:34
  • Turning the Page: The County Jail Literacy Program
    On this episode of Did Y'all Hear?, we're going behind bars at the Cabarrus County Detention Center to explore an inspiring collaboration among the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, the Cabarrus County Library System and a dedicated group of volunteers. Together, they're staging a literacy program that transforms some inmates, providing them with the hope and skills they need to reintegrate into society.   As Inmate Program Coordinator Charlotte Windley says: "They just need that one little light to let them know somebody cares."  HOST: Dominique Clark GUESTS: Cabarrus County Sheriff's Capt. Joel Wallace Cabarrus County Sheriff's Inmate Program Coordinator Charlotte Windley Cabarrus County Library Literacy Services Coordinator Aaron Clay Volunteers Lallie Harling-Cummings and Tom Brown Inmates Melissa, Ashley, Sheila, Kimberly, Corey and Paul
    --------  
    17:11
  • Secrets of the Stones: The St. Stephens Park Rock Wall Mystery
    You’ll find plenty of interesting things on the 600-plus acres of diverse land off St. Stephens Church Road. The site near Mt. Pleasant will be the home of a new County nature park. It offers a variety of unique natural features. But something else has drawn interest, and it’s not so natural: Several hundred feet of meticulously stacked stone walls. The structures have puzzled County workers and residents.  There are plenty of questions, but two things are clear: Whoever built those walls put in a lot of time. And they did a great job—the walls have stood the test of time.  We went on a field trip to see the walls firsthand (photo below), then sat down with CabCo team members and property neighbors to get some answers to the St. Stephens Rock Wall Mystery.  If you can help us with the mystery, email host Dominique Clark at [email protected].  GUESTS:  Jacob Wentink, Active Living and Parks Program Manager Daniel McClellan, Senior Resource Conservation Specialist Richard Earnhardt, Cabarrus resident Leona Brown, Cabarrus resident HOSTED BY: Dominique Clark  PRODUCED BY:  Cabarrus County Communications and Outreach
    --------  
    27:12

About Did Y'all Hear? A Cabarrus County Podcast

A show dedicated to sharing unique, intriguing and inspiring stories about the people, programs and services that make Cabarrus County such an amazing community.
