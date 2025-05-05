Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityDharmapunx NYC
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Dharmapunx NYC
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Dharmapunx NYC

josh korda
Religion & SpiritualityBuddhism
Dharmapunx NYC
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 500
  • The Validation Trap: Moving On From the Need for Acknowledgment
    venmo.   Dharmapunxnyc patreon. www.patreon.com/dharmapunxnyc
    --------  
    59:03
  • It's a Mad, Mad World: Mental Health in Neoliberal Capitalism
    NOTE: Poor audio quality; talk was recorded off zoom feed. venmo.   Dharmapunxnyc patreon. www.patreon.com/dharmapunxnyc
    --------  
    1:01:09
  • No One Is Watching — The Damaging Illusion of an Unseen Audience
    venmo.   Dharmapunxnyc patreon. www.patreon.com/dharmapunxnyc
    --------  
    58:46
  • The Dharma of the Absurd: The Nature of Awakening in an Indifferent Universe
    venmo.   Dharmapunxnyc patreon. www.patreon.com/dharmapunxnyc
    --------  
    1:00:21
  • Seeing Isn’t Believing: Why the Brain Isn’t Built for Truth And Nothing Is As It Seems
    venmo.   Dharmapunxnyc patreon. www.patreon.com/dharmapunxnyc
    --------  
    1:00:12

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Dharmapunx NYC

Josh Korda’s talks at Dharmapunx NYC . To support the teachings one can donate using venmo (dharmapunxnyc) or the paypal button on our website, dharmapunxnyc.com, or patreon.com/dharmapunxnyc.
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualityBuddhism

Listen to Dharmapunx NYC, The Bible Recap and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 2:19:19 AM