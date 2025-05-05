Open app
Podcasts
Religion & Spirituality
Dharmapunx NYC
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:





Dharmapunx NYC
josh korda
Follow
Religion & Spirituality
Buddhism
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 500
The Validation Trap: Moving On From the Need for Acknowledgment
venmo. Dharmapunxnyc patreon. www.patreon.com/dharmapunxnyc
--------
59:03
It's a Mad, Mad World: Mental Health in Neoliberal Capitalism
NOTE: Poor audio quality; talk was recorded off zoom feed. venmo. Dharmapunxnyc patreon. www.patreon.com/dharmapunxnyc
--------
1:01:09
No One Is Watching — The Damaging Illusion of an Unseen Audience
venmo. Dharmapunxnyc patreon. www.patreon.com/dharmapunxnyc
--------
58:46
The Dharma of the Absurd: The Nature of Awakening in an Indifferent Universe
venmo. Dharmapunxnyc patreon. www.patreon.com/dharmapunxnyc
--------
1:00:21
Seeing Isn’t Believing: Why the Brain Isn’t Built for Truth And Nothing Is As It Seems
venmo. Dharmapunxnyc patreon. www.patreon.com/dharmapunxnyc
--------
1:00:12
Show more
About Dharmapunx NYC
Josh Korda’s talks at Dharmapunx NYC . To support the teachings one can donate using venmo (dharmapunxnyc) or the paypal button on our website, dharmapunxnyc.com, or patreon.com/dharmapunxnyc.
Podcast website
Religion & Spirituality
Buddhism
