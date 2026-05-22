00:00:00 Intro w/Ms5000Watts, Briar, Fran and TrueVanguard
00:01:00 Watts Returns from Japan
00:11:50 Japanese Concert Times
00:20:00 Flight Tips
00:26:30 Saros Hits PS5
00:45:10 Pragmata
00:53:00 TrueVanguard Updates: Marathon, Marvel Rivals PVE, Apex Legends
01:03:00 Marathon
01:28:00 007: First Light
01:33:00 Mixtape & May Releases
Find all of the DCP Members on Twitter: @teft | @TheBriarRabbit | @myelingames | @Mrs5oooWattsa
Art by Ash: @AR_McD
Social Media and Twitch Management by Mr_Ar3s: @Mr_Ar3s