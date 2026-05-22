00:00:00 Intro: Welcome to DAD MMA with Myelin… Watts, Fran and Briar

00:08:00 Intro: Stranger than Heaven

00:16:00 Sony’s Big Bungie Impairment $700M+

00:34:00 Marathon’s Future and End of Season Updates

01:22:00 Gambonanza Roguelike Chess

01:23:50 Slay the Spire and Vampire Crawlers

01:25:00 Saros and Pragmata

01:34:10 Directive 8020 Sci-Fi Survival Horror

01:38:20 Dead as Disco Early Access

01:40:00 Stonemachia

01:42:00 Sektori

01:40:00 Stonemachia

01:52:00 Game Fantasy and Yee-Haw

Find all of the DCP Members on Twitter: @teft | @TheBriarRabbit | @myelingames | @Mrs5oooWattsa

Art by Ash: @AR_McD

Social Media and Twitch Management by Mr_Ar3s: @Mr_Ar3s