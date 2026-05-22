Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsGamesDestiny Community Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Destiny Community Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Destiny Community Podcast

DCP LIVE
GamesLeisure
Destiny Community Podcast
Latest episode

821 episodes

  • Destiny Community Podcast

    DCP+ 465 - THE END OF DESTINY 2

    05/22/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    00:00:00 Intro
    00:01:40 Destiny 2 Coming to Its End
    00:38:00 D2 Brings Big Final Content
    00:47:00 D2 Memory Lane
    01:06:00 Marathon End-of-Season Additions
    01:18:20 Nine Sols
    01:20:40 Alabaster Dawn 2.5D RPG
    01:22:50 Zero Parades Espionage CRPG
    01:25:00 The Other Side 6-Player Horror
    01:31:30 Sony’s Big State of Play and Summer Game Fest
    Find all of the DCP Members on Twitter: @teft | @TheBriarRabbit | @myelingames | @Mrs5oooWattsa
    Art by Ash: @AR_McD
    Social Media and Twitch Management by Mr_Ar3s: @Mr_Ar3s
  • Destiny Community Podcast

    DCP+ 464 - Marathon Season 2 - Best Video Game Podcast Ever!

    05/15/2026 | 1h 55 mins.
    00:00:00 Intro: Welcome to DAD MMA with Myelin… Watts, Fran and Briar
    00:08:00 Intro: Stranger than Heaven
    00:16:00 Sony’s Big Bungie Impairment $700M+
    00:34:00 Marathon’s Future and End of Season Updates
    01:22:00 Gambonanza Roguelike Chess
    01:23:50 Slay the Spire and Vampire Crawlers
    01:25:00 Saros and Pragmata
    01:34:10 Directive 8020 Sci-Fi Survival Horror
    01:38:20 Dead as Disco Early Access
    01:40:00 Stonemachia
    01:42:00 Sektori
    01:40:00 Stonemachia
    01:52:00 Game Fantasy and Yee-Haw
    Find all of the DCP Members on Twitter: @teft | @TheBriarRabbit | @myelingames | @Mrs5oooWattsa
    Art by Ash: @AR_McD
    Social Media and Twitch Management by Mr_Ar3s: @Mr_Ar3s
  • Destiny Community Podcast

    DCP+ 463 - Can Marathon Succeed? - Saros - Pragmata - Best Video Game Podcast Ever!

    05/01/2026 | 1h 46 mins.
    00:00:00 Intro w/Ms5000Watts, Briar, Fran and TrueVanguard
    00:01:00 Watts Returns from Japan
    00:11:50 Japanese Concert Times
    00:20:00 Flight Tips
    00:26:30 Saros Hits PS5
    00:45:10 Pragmata
    00:53:00 TrueVanguard Updates: Marathon, Marvel Rivals PVE, Apex Legends
    01:03:00 Marathon
    01:28:00 007: First Light
    01:33:00 Mixtape & May Releases

    Find all of the DCP Members on Twitter: @teft | @TheBriarRabbit | @myelingames | @Mrs5oooWattsa
    Art by Ash: @AR_McD
    Social Media and Twitch Management by Mr_Ar3s: @Mr_Ar3s
  • Destiny Community Podcast

    DCP+ 462 - Boys Night OUT! - Best Video Game Podcast Ever!

    04/24/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    00:00:00 Intro w/Myelin, Briar and Fran
    00:01:00 Watts In Japan and Write-Offs
    00:06:30 Briar’s Hail Mary
    00:16:10 Grilling Performance (Anxiety) 
    00:27:10 The Marathon Mid-Season Grind
    01:06:00 Nintendo and Tariffs
    01:12:20 Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced Hype
    01:27:30 Windrose
    01:32:40 The New Xbox: Game Pass Price Drops and News

    Find all of the DCP Members on Twitter: @teft | @TheBriarRabbit | @myelingames | @Mrs5oooWattsa
    Art by Ash: @AR_McD
    Social Media and Twitch Management by Mr_Ar3s: @Mr_Ar3s
  • Destiny Community Podcast

    DCP+ 461 - MORBID METAL - CASTLEVANIA - Best Video Game Podcast Ever!

    04/10/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    00:00:00 Intro
    00:00:30 Kangaroos and Kids and Camping
    00:12:00 Morbid Metal 
    00:19:40 Briar Needs PCs
    00:27:20 The First Berserker: Khazan Dev Troubles
    00:36:30 Dreadmoor Horror FPS Fishing Survival
    00:42:30 New Casltevania: Belmont’s Curse Gameplay
    00:45:40 Saros & Pragmata Incoming
    00:50:10 Marathon
    01:31:00 Replaced
    01:33:00 Windrose

    00:00:000
More Games podcasts
Trending Games podcasts
  • Podcast The Secret Cabal Gaming Podcast
    The Secret Cabal Gaming Podcast
    Games, Hobbies, Leisure
  • Podcast Uncommon Energy | A Pokémon TCG Podcast
    Uncommon Energy | A Pokémon TCG Podcast
    Games, Leisure
About Destiny Community Podcast
Gaming Podcast covering Bungie's video game Destiny.
Podcast website
GamesLeisureVideo Games

Listen to Destiny Community Podcast, Critical Role and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.9.7| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/5/2026 - 12:22:46 AM
A company fromMADSACK