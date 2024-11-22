Episode 37 (November 22, 2024): Demolition New Orleans, Certified Demolition Supervisor, and Government Affairs Update
--------
44:57
Episode 36 (August 16, 2024): Safe + Sound Week, Industry Insight, and Government Affairs Update
In this episode, NDA Safety Committee Chair John Satterwhite, ROMCO Equipment, highlights NDA’s safety resources for Safe + Sound Week (02:10-16:05). NDA Membership and Marketing Committee member Connie Clearwater sits down with Ryan Priestly, CEO of Priestly Demolition, and Danial Thomas, President of Green City Demolition, on how the two companies joined together (16:26-46:44). Lastly, conclude with a federal and legislative update from NDA Director of Government Affairs Alex McIntyre (47:14-54:12).
--------
54:55
Episode 35 (June 18, 2024): Women in Demolition with Connie Clearwater and Kayla Lindamood and Government Affairs Update
In this episode, we feature our year-long series, Women in Demo, with Connie Clearwater of Priestly Demolition. Connie sits down with Kayla Lindamood, CEO and President of Lindamood Demolition, to talk about her experience in the industry, her challenges and success, and the future of women in demolition (01:031-22:04). Lastly, we cap things off with a federal and legislative update from NDA Director of Government Affairs Alex McIntyre (22:22-33:00).
--------
33:28
Episode 34 (April 25, 2024) - Behind the Scenes at the Live Demolition Event® and a Government Affairs Update
In this episode, we go behind the scenes of the Live Demolition Event® with NDA Convention Committee members Tim Ramon and Adam Robles, who each played an integral part in organizing the event, where more than 1,000 attendees tested the latest in demolition. We will wrap up the episode with a federal and legislative update.
--------
34:25
Episode 33 (February 12, 2024): Women In Demo, NDA Hall of Fame Inductee Bob Stuppy, and More
In this episode, we introduce a brand new segment called Women In Demo, featuring NDA Marketing and Communications Committee Member Connie Clearwater sitting down with Sarah Scott (Priestley Demolition) to talk about her success and experience working in the industry. We then sit down with NDA Hall of Fame Member Bob Stuppy to discuss his 34 year history with Labounty, the importance of getting involved with NDA, and more. We cap things off with a federal update from NDA Director of Government Affairs Alex McIntyre.
Demolition NOW from the National Demolition Association (NDA) provides concise analysis of the government affairs issues impacting the industry, along with engaging interviews of industry leaders, experts and analysts that will provide unique perspectives on the demolition industry today. The podcast digs into the policy issues affecting the demolition industry including OSHA regulations, business and economics, labor policy, political developments and several others.