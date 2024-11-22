Episode 33 (February 12, 2024): Women In Demo, NDA Hall of Fame Inductee Bob Stuppy, and More

In this episode, we introduce a brand new segment called Women In Demo, featuring NDA Marketing and Communications Committee Member Connie Clearwater sitting down with Sarah Scott (Priestley Demolition) to talk about her success and experience working in the industry. We then sit down with NDA Hall of Fame Member Bob Stuppy to discuss his 34 year history with Labounty, the importance of getting involved with NDA, and more. We cap things off with a federal update from NDA Director of Government Affairs Alex McIntyre.