12/18/2025 | 6 mins.
A cozy little holiday pause just for you. ✨ In this mini episode, Ryan Lu shares warm, uplifting affirmations to help you slow down, feel grounded, and soak up the magic of the season. These gentle reminders are designed not only to bring comfort and confidence during the holidays, but to help you welcome abundance, clarity, and alignment in the year ahead. Light a candle, take a deep breath, and let this be your soft, sparkly reset as you close out the year and open your heart to what’s next.
11/21/2025 | 46 mins.
Ryan sits down with Leah Kate to celebrate the thrill of being a chaotic, unhinged girl. They dive into embracing messy, wild, and unapologetic moments, exploring what it means to fully own your energy, your choices, and your vibe. Leah shares stories from her life and career, giving a behind-the-scenes look at how she channels boldness, fun, and fearless self-expression into everything she does.The conversation also digs into her new album, Genius—the stories, the lore, and the inspirations behind it. From the creative process to the hidden meanings in her lyrics, Leah opens up about what it takes to make a record that's both genius and authentic. This episode is full of laughs, insight, and a few chaotic surprises along the way.
11/13/2025 | 1h 8 mins.
In this episode, Ryan sits down with Bailey Spinn, the rock artist and social media powerhouse whose POV-style TikTok videos catapulted her into internet fame. Bailey opens up about her creative evolution — from crafting viral storylines that captured millions of viewers to finding her footing as a bold, unapologetic voice in rock music. She gets candid about the pressures of sudden fame, learning to tune out the hate, and staying authentic in an industry that loves to box people in.Bailey also dives into her debut album Loser — a cathartic, guitar-driven record that reclaims the word with pride — and gives an inside look at what's next for her sound. The conversation peels back the layers of her artistry, exploring how she's redefining what it means to be a modern rock star in the digital age. It's raw, inspiring, and full of heart — just like Bailey herself.
10/30/2025 | 1h 35 mins.
Dark pop sensation Ellise joins Ryan Lu for a very special Halloween edition of Delulu. Known for her haunting vocals and brutally honest lyrics, Ellise opens up about her album Pretty Evil, life on tour, and the new music that's shaping her nexxxt era. Together, she and Ryan peel back the layers behind her artistry... from the twisted beauty of heartbreak to the thrill of owning your darkness. We embrace being the villain on this show, y'all!But this episode isn't just an interview... it's chaos, confession, and therapy rolled into one. Expect unfiltered honesty, untameable chaos, and the startling realization that maybe… Ryan and Ellise are actually the problem. (& they own it, period).
10/24/2025 | 1h 30 mins.
This week, I'm joined by songwriter and pop artist Lily Kincade, who steps into the studio to talk about her long-awaited debut album, Cinematic — a project years in the making. We dive into the lore behind the music: the characters, the easter eggs, the hidden storytelling woven through every track, and the personal moments that shaped the record. Lily opens up about her ten–year journey — from writing songs in her bedroom to crafting a fully realized world through her art — and what it means to finally bring her story to life on her own terms. If you love world-building pop, nostalgia-soaked lyrics, and artists who blur the line between film and music, this episode is for you. Welcome to the Lily Kincade Cinematic Universe.
