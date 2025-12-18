In this episode, Ryan sits down with Bailey Spinn, the rock artist and social media powerhouse whose POV-style TikTok videos catapulted her into internet fame. Bailey opens up about her creative evolution — from crafting viral storylines that captured millions of viewers to finding her footing as a bold, unapologetic voice in rock music. She gets candid about the pressures of sudden fame, learning to tune out the hate, and staying authentic in an industry that loves to box people in.Bailey also dives into her debut album Loser — a cathartic, guitar-driven record that reclaims the word with pride — and gives an inside look at what’s next for her sound. The conversation peels back the layers of her artistry, exploring how she’s redefining what it means to be a modern rock star in the digital age. It’s raw, inspiring, and full of heart — just like Bailey herself.Follow ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@e.mo.tions⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ / ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@delulubff⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for more!Join my ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Passes besties⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for a chance to be featured in next week's WWADGD!✦ Video version available on Spotify ✦Brought to you by PassesWriter: Ryan LuProducer: Brett ShanerPA: Minna Kim