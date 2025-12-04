Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityDeliverance Diaries: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Deliverance Diaries: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Deliverance Diaries: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons

Karla Callan- Karla Callan Ministries
Religion & SpiritualityReligion
Deliverance Diaries: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 31
  • My Mother… or a Demon Wearing Her? | Sandra’s Testimony
    Childhood abuse, demonic torment, and the horrifying feeling that the spirit inside her home was wearing her mother “like a suit.” Sandra’s Deliverance Diaries testimony is one of the most shocking and powerful stories ever shared on this channel.Growing up with a mother who battled paranoid schizophrenia, narcissism, and violent outbursts, Sandra lived in constant fear. But when her mother exposed her to mediums and spiritual practices, the atmosphere in the home shifted — and Sandra began experiencing real demonic manifestations.As a child, she felt as if the presence tormenting their home had taken over her mother’s body. At just 10 years old, Sandra learned how to deliver herself from the demonic entities that visited her room in the night.Though she eventually escaped her abusive childhood, the generational trauma followed her into adulthood — until Jesus Christ broke every chain and pulled her out of darkness.Connect With Sandra: EMAIL: [email protected]: https://sandrallawsonbooks.com/https://sites.google.com/view/sandrallawsonbooks/home?authuser=0Book Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6zFtJA07bcBuy The Book Beyond Recognition: Amazon: https://a.co/d/7Qql8P8Barnes And Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/beyond-recognition-sandra-l-lawson/1146544627?ean=9798868506314👉 Subscribe every Thursday for Spirit-filled testimonies and biblical truth that expose the works of darkness and glorify Jesus Christ.💌 Need prayer or want to be a guest on Deliverance Diaries to share your testimony? Email me at [email protected].👍 Don’t just download—be sure to subscribe, like, share, comment, and leave a review. Every review and share helps more people hear the truth that Jesus still saves, heals, and delivers.Deliverance Diaries with Karla: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons This isn’t just a podcast—it’s a spiritual war cry.Each week, I pull back the veil on the demonic deception I once lived in—from witchcraft and New Age practices to full deliverance through Jesus Christ. These are raw, Spirit-led testimonies and conversations that expose the enemy’s tactics and reveal the victorious power of the cross.✨ New episodes drop every Thursday at 6 AM PST, equipping you with truth, boldness, and clarity to walk in your God-given authority.If this episode speaks to you, subscribe, rate, and share it with someone who needs to know that no pit is too deep for God to redeem. Revisit episodes throughout the week to stay spiritually sharp and anchored in truth.You were never meant to stay bound. Freedom is yours in Christ—walk in it.Connect with KarlaInstagram: @karlacallanministries TikTok: @karlacallanministries Facebook: @karlacallanministries🌐 Explore devotionals, Bible study, prayer groups, and the Rooted in Christ Mentorship Program at: ⁠www.karlacallanministries.com⁠Support the Mission💻 Zeffy: ⁠https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/your-gift-breaks-chains-partner-with-karla-callan-ministries-to-set-the-captives-free⁠💵 CashApp: $KCallanMinistries📲 Venmo: @KarlaCallanMinistriesUntil next time—break chains, speak truth, and walk boldly with Jesus.childhood abuse survivor, deliverance testimony, spiritual warfare, demonic torment, generational curses broken, trauma recovery, Jesus Christ saved me, freedom in Christ, narcissistic abuse survivor, schizophrenia and abuse, childhood trauma healing, encountering Jesus, deliverance from darkness, Christian testimony, abusive parent survivor, breaking generational cycles, demonic oppression, emotional healing in Christ, Jesus heals trauma, spiritual breakthrough, Deliverance Diaries, supernatural encounters, rescued by Jesus, faith and healing, testimony of freedom, overcoming childhood trauma, Christian inspiration, spiritual abuse recovery, healing from parental abuse, deliverance podcast, Jesus restores lives
    --------  
    1:26:58
  • Dawn Marie’s Story of Depression, PMDD, and the Healing She Found Through Jesus Christ
    Dawn Marie grew up in a Catholic home where quiet struggles went unseen. From early childhood she carried the weight of a learning disorder that made school difficult and home even harder. Her father’s harsh words and constant comparison left deep wounds, convincing her she was never smart enough, never good enough.As she stepped into adulthood, those wounds grew into battles with depression and PMDD. Sleepless nights, emotional crashes, and overwhelming sadness became her normal. To cope, she turned to binge drinking, just trying to quiet her mind long enough to rest. But instead of relief, the cycle led to deeper pain.Everything began to change when Dawn Marie reached out for help. Through counseling, support, and the gentle leading of Jesus Christ, she began to confront the lies spoken over her life. She learned to name her struggles, challenge destructive patterns, and receive the healing Jesus had been offering all along.In this episode, Dawn Marie shares her journey with honesty and courage.To contact Dawn MarieVictoryEmbraced Ministries: https://victoryembracedministries.orgVictoryEmbraced: Truth, Talk & Testimonies YouTube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHgbO_JOZaQqobRvZpvVLcghttps://victoryembracedministries.podbean.com/VictoryInspired Gifts – https://victoryinspired-gifts.printify.me/Buddy The Butterfly Children’s Book:  https://www.christianfaithpublishing.com/books/?book=buddy-the-butterflyVictoryEmbraced Ministries Email:  https://www.victoryembracedministries.org/contact👉 Subscribe every Thursday for Spirit-filled testimonies and biblical truth that expose the works of darkness and glorify Jesus Christ.💌 Need prayer or want to be a guest on Deliverance Diaries to share your testimony? Email me at [email protected].👍 Don’t just download—be sure to subscribe, like, share, comment, and leave a review. Every review and share helps more people hear the truth that Jesus still saves, heals, and delivers.Deliverance Diaries with Karla: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons This isn’t just a podcast—it’s a spiritual war cry.Each week, I pull back the veil on the demonic deception I once lived in—from witchcraft and New Age practices to full deliverance through Jesus Christ. These are raw, Spirit-led testimonies and conversations that expose the enemy’s tactics and reveal the victorious power of the cross.✨ New episodes drop every Thursday at 6 AM PST, equipping you with truth, boldness, and clarity to walk in your God-given authority.If this episode speaks to you, subscribe, rate, and share it with someone who needs to know that no pit is too deep for God to redeem. Revisit episodes throughout the week to stay spiritually sharp and anchored in truth.You were never meant to stay bound. Freedom is yours in Christ—walk in it.Connect with KarlaInstagram: @karlacallanministries TikTok: @karlacallanministries Facebook: @karlacallanministries🌐 Explore devotionals, Bible study, prayer groups, and the Rooted in Christ Mentorship Program at: ⁠www.karlacallanministries.com⁠Support the Mission💻 Zeffy: ⁠https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/your-gift-breaks-chains-partner-with-karla-callan-ministries-to-set-the-captives-free⁠💵 CashApp: $KCallanMinistries📲 Venmo: @KarlaCallanMinistriesUntil next time—break chains, speak truth, and walk boldly with Jesus.testimony, Christian testimony, emotional healing, PMDD recovery, depression recovery, deliverance stories, Christian counseling, healing through Jesus, mental health and faith, overcoming childhood wounds, freedom in Christ, women of faith, redemption story, faith journey, Christian encouragementfaith story, mental health, PMDD, depression, Christian healing, emotional restoration, counseling and Christ, overcoming binge drinking, childhood trauma recovery, testimony podcast, hope in Jesus, spiritual growth, women’s faith stories, encouragement, real faith talk
    --------  
    44:02
  • Poisoned. Pronounced Dead. But Jesus Brought Me Back
    Poisoned, dead, coma, amnesia, abuse, witchcraft, trauma, and an encounter with Jesus Christ. Destiny’s testimony is one of the most supernatural stories ever shared on Deliverance Diaries. After being poisoned by the man she lived with, Destiny was found face down, unresponsive, and died multiple times. With a 4 percent chance of survival, she slipped into a coma… and met Jesus.In this powerful episode, Destiny describes what happened in the blackness between life and death, how Jesus appeared to her in a boat on a raging river, and how His voice guided her back into her body.When she woke up, she had complete amnesia — she didn’t know her children, didn’t recognize herself, and had no memory of her life. She was sent home with the very man who poisoned her. She didn’t even recognize the house she walked into.As God slowly restored her memories, she relived childhood sexual abuse, domestic violence, witchcraft, and generational trauma — and Jesus showed her, moment by moment, “I was with you then.”You will watch a visible transformation in this testimony. At one point during the recording, intense spiritual oppression hit her — and the Holy Spirit led me to pray. In real time, you will see her shift from heaviness into boldness as the oppression breaks.If you’ve ever battled abuse, trauma, memory loss, witchcraft, or the feeling of being completely alone, Destiny’s story will show you the truth:Jesus Christ is closer than you think. He is still rescuing, still healing, and still resurrecting lives.Watch until the end. You will feel the shift.👉 Subscribe every Thursday for Spirit-filled testimonies and biblical truth that expose the works of darkness and glorify Jesus Christ.💌 Need prayer or want to be a guest on Deliverance Diaries to share your testimony? Email me at [email protected].👍 Don’t just download—be sure to subscribe, like, share, comment, and leave a review. Every review and share helps more people hear the truth that Jesus still saves, heals, and delivers.Deliverance Diaries with Karla: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons This isn’t just a podcast—it’s a spiritual war cry.Each week, I pull back the veil on the demonic deception I once lived in—from witchcraft and New Age practices to full deliverance through Jesus Christ. These are raw, Spirit-led testimonies and conversations that expose the enemy’s tactics and reveal the victorious power of the cross.✨ New episodes drop every Thursday at 6 AM PST, equipping you with truth, boldness, and clarity to walk in your God-given authority.If this episode speaks to you, subscribe, rate, and share it with someone who needs to know that no pit is too deep for God to redeem. Revisit episodes throughout the week to stay spiritually sharp and anchored in truth.You were never meant to stay bound. Freedom is yours in Christ—walk in it.Connect with KarlaInstagram: @karlacallanministries TikTok: @karlacallanministries Facebook: @karlacallanministries🌐 Explore devotionals, Bible study, prayer groups, and the Rooted in Christ Mentorship Program at: ⁠www.karlacallanministries.com⁠Support the Mission💻 Zeffy: ⁠https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/your-gift-breaks-chains-partner-with-karla-callan-ministries-to-set-the-captives-free⁠💵 CashApp: $KCallanMinistries📲 Venmo: @KarlaCallanMinistriesUntil next time—break chains, speak truth, and walk boldly with Jesus.Christian testimony, deliverance testimony, near death encounter, pronounced dead, poisoned and survived, Jesus saved me, freedom in Christ, spiritual warfare, supernatural encounter, coma testimony, healed by Jesus, trauma recovery, abuse survivor, witchcraft freedom, ex witchcraft, emotional healing, God restored me, deliverance from darkness, meeting Jesus, Christian inspiration, faith stories, real miracles, Jesus Christ delivers, breaking generational trauma, spiritual oppression, Christian podcast, Deliverance Diaries, testimonies of hope, healing in Jesus
    --------  
    1:07:49
  • Black Goo Deliverance: Stephanie’s Escape from Native Rituals and Astral Attacks
    Black goo deliverance, Native rituals, astral projection, and demonic attacks — Stephanie’s testimony exposes how spiritual doors opened over her life from childhood into adulthood. She was inducted into secret tribal fraternities on her New Mexico reservation, experienced astral projection from a young age, and was tormented by dark entities and spiritual beings she could not explain.As she grew older the encounters became more intense — from being chased in the spirit realm to seeing shadow beings and demonic forms. The spiritual oppression followed her for years until it finally manifested physically during her deliverance, when thick black goo began coming out of her body as Jesus Christ set her free.In this Deliverance Diaries episode, Stephanie reveals the truth behind Native spiritual practices, astral projection, ancestral rituals, and how these opened demonic gateways she never intended to invite. Her testimony shows the difference between cultural spirituality and the true power and healing that only Jesus Christ can give.If you’ve ever been involved in astral projection, ancestral rituals, Native spiritual practices, or have faced demonic dreams, sleep attacks, or supernatural encounters, this story will open your eyes and give you hope.👉 Watch until the end — you will witness how every demonic door was closed and how Jesus restored her mind, body, and spirit.👉 Subscribe every Thursday for Spirit-filled testimonies and biblical truth that expose the works of darkness and glorify Jesus Christ.💌 Need prayer or want to be a guest on Deliverance Diaries to share your testimony? Email me at [email protected].👍 Don’t just download—be sure to subscribe, like, share, comment, and leave a review. Every review and share helps more people hear the truth that Jesus still saves, heals, and delivers.Deliverance Diaries with Karla: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons This isn’t just a podcast—it’s a spiritual war cry.Each week, I pull back the veil on the demonic deception I once lived in—from witchcraft and New Age practices to full deliverance through Jesus Christ. These are raw, Spirit-led testimonies and conversations that expose the enemy’s tactics and reveal the victorious power of the cross.✨ New episodes drop every Thursday at 6 AM PST, equipping you with truth, boldness, and clarity to walk in your God-given authority.If this episode speaks to you, subscribe, rate, and share it with someone who needs to know that no pit is too deep for God to redeem. Revisit episodes throughout the week to stay spiritually sharp and anchored in truth.You were never meant to stay bound. Freedom is yours in Christ—walk in it.Connect with KarlaInstagram: @karlacallanministries TikTok: @karlacallanministries Facebook: @karlacallanministries🌐 Explore devotionals, Bible study, prayer groups, and the Rooted in Christ Mentorship Program at: ⁠www.karlacallanministries.com⁠Support the Mission💻 Zeffy: ⁠https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/your-gift-breaks-chains-partner-with-karla-callan-ministries-to-set-the-captives-free⁠💵 CashApp: $KCallanMinistries📲 Venmo: @KarlaCallanMinistriesUntil next time—break chains, speak truth, and walk boldly with Jesus.
    --------  
    1:36:48
  • Men Do Cry: Overcoming Grief, Depression, and Finding Healing in Jesus Christ
    Depression, grief, loss, and deliverance — Theodore’s story breaks the silence on the stigma that men can’t show emotion. After losing several family members in a short time, he suffered a severe mental breakdown and was diagnosed with multiple forms of depression. Feeling like he had to be strong, he bottled up his pain until it nearly destroyed him.In this powerful Deliverance Diaries testimony, Theodore shares how years of emotional suppression led him to the edge — and how Jesus Christ began to heal his heart, mind, and identity. His story reminds us that freedom comes when we stop hiding our pain and invite God into our brokenness.If you’ve ever been told that men shouldn’t cry, or if you’ve battled silent grief and mental torment, this episode will show you the healing power of vulnerability and God’s unconditional love.👉 Watch until the end — you’ll see how the Holy Spirit restored Theodore’s strength, renewed his mind, and gave him a new perspective on what it means to be a man of faith.Contact Theodore Chestnutt:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theodore.chestnuttYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@agodchannelInstagram:https://www.instagram.com/theodorechestnutt/TikTokhttps://www.tiktok.com/@ntacpr?_t=ZP-8zG9ju8ECo2&_r=1👉 Subscribe every Thursday for Spirit-filled testimonies and biblical truth that expose the works of darkness and glorify Jesus Christ.💌 Need prayer or want to be a guest on Deliverance Diaries to share your testimony? Email me at [email protected].👍 Don’t just download—be sure to subscribe, like, share, comment, and leave a review. Every review and share helps more people hear the truth that Jesus still saves, heals, and delivers.Deliverance Diaries with Karla: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons This isn’t just a podcast—it’s a spiritual war cry.Each week, I pull back the veil on the demonic deception I once lived in—from witchcraft and New Age practices to full deliverance through Jesus Christ. These are raw, Spirit-led testimonies and conversations that expose the enemy’s tactics and reveal the victorious power of the cross.✨ New episodes drop every Thursday at 6 AM PST, equipping you with truth, boldness, and clarity to walk in your God-given authority.If this episode speaks to you, subscribe, rate, and share it with someone who needs to know that no pit is too deep for God to redeem. Revisit episodes throughout the week to stay spiritually sharp and anchored in truth.You were never meant to stay bound. Freedom is yours in Christ—walk in it.Connect with KarlaInstagram: @karlacallanministries TikTok: @karlacallanministries Facebook: @karlacallanministries🌐 Explore devotionals, Bible study, prayer groups, and the Rooted in Christ Mentorship Program at: ⁠www.karlacallanministries.com⁠Support the Mission💻 Zeffy: ⁠https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/your-gift-breaks-chains-partner-with-karla-callan-ministries-to-set-the-captives-free⁠💵 CashApp: $KCallanMinistries📲 Venmo: @KarlaCallanMinistriesUntil next time—break chains, speak truth, and walk boldly with Jesus.
    --------  
    19:42

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Deliverance Diaries: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons

Deliverance Diaries: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons is a raw and powerful podcast created by Karla Callan, a former Occultist, New Ager, and Reiki Practitioner who found true freedom in Jesus Christ. In the bonus episode, Karla shares her own supernatural testimony of deliverance—how God pulled her from deep spiritual darkness into His marvelous light. Every Thursday, tune in for either a new guest interview or a bold teaching from Karla exposing demonic deception, unpacking deliverance principles, and warning against occult practices. These are real testimonies and biblical truths
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualityReligion

Listen to Deliverance Diaries: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons, followHIM and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/7/2025 - 2:07:01 AM