Deliverance Diaries: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons

Poisoned. Pronounced Dead. But Jesus Brought Me Back
Poisoned, dead, coma, amnesia, abuse, witchcraft, trauma, and an encounter with Jesus Christ. Destiny’s testimony is one of the most supernatural stories ever shared on Deliverance Diaries. After being poisoned by the man she lived with, Destiny was found face down, unresponsive, and died multiple times. With a 4 percent chance of survival, she slipped into a coma… and met Jesus.In this powerful episode, Destiny describes what happened in the blackness between life and death, how Jesus appeared to her in a boat on a raging river, and how His voice guided her back into her body.When she woke up, she had complete amnesia — she didn’t know her children, didn’t recognize herself, and had no memory of her life. She was sent home with the very man who poisoned her. She didn’t even recognize the house she walked into.As God slowly restored her memories, she relived childhood sexual abuse, domestic violence, witchcraft, and generational trauma — and Jesus showed her, moment by moment, “I was with you then.”You will watch a visible transformation in this testimony. At one point during the recording, intense spiritual oppression hit her — and the Holy Spirit led me to pray. In real time, you will see her shift from heaviness into boldness as the oppression breaks.If you’ve ever battled abuse, trauma, memory loss, witchcraft, or the feeling of being completely alone, Destiny’s story will show you the truth:Jesus Christ is closer than you think. He is still rescuing, still healing, and still resurrecting lives.Watch until the end. You will feel the shift.👉 Subscribe every Thursday for Spirit-filled testimonies and biblical truth that expose the works of darkness and glorify Jesus Christ.💌 Need prayer or want to be a guest on Deliverance Diaries to share your testimony? Email me at [email protected]
Don't just download—be sure to subscribe, like, share, comment, and leave a review. Every review and share helps more people hear the truth that Jesus still saves, heals, and delivers.Deliverance Diaries with Karla: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons This isn't just a podcast—it's a spiritual war cry.Each week, I pull back the veil on the demonic deception I once lived in—from witchcraft and New Age practices to full deliverance through Jesus Christ. These are raw, Spirit-led testimonies and conversations that expose the enemy's tactics and reveal the victorious power of the cross.✨ New episodes drop every Thursday at 6 AM PST, equipping you with truth, boldness, and clarity to walk in your God-given authority.If this episode speaks to you, subscribe, rate, and share it with someone who needs to know that no pit is too deep for God to redeem. Revisit episodes throughout the week to stay spiritually sharp and anchored in truth.You were never meant to stay bound. Freedom is yours in Christ—walk in it.