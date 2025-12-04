About Deliverance Diaries: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons

Deliverance Diaries: From Casting Spells to Casting Out Demons is a raw and powerful podcast created by Karla Callan, a former Occultist, New Ager, and Reiki Practitioner who found true freedom in Jesus Christ. In the bonus episode, Karla shares her own supernatural testimony of deliverance—how God pulled her from deep spiritual darkness into His marvelous light. Every Thursday, tune in for either a new guest interview or a bold teaching from Karla exposing demonic deception, unpacking deliverance principles, and warning against occult practices. These are real testimonies and biblical truths