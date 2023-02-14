Welcome to Defense Unicorns, A Podcast for mission focused innovators. We educate, inform, and provide mission heroes with DevSecOps, cybersecurity, and organiz... More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
Engineering the Digital Future with Matt Zimmermann
Episode 19: Ready for a thrilling ride through the heart of digital engineering in defense contracting? Dive into this episode with Matt Zimmerman where we unpack the riveting story of his founding of Beast Code. From bootstrapping their way from a team of seven to over 180, to throwing down with Navy Seals and pushing the envelope with their innovative tech solutions, Matt and his teams are truly shaking up the digital space inside the defense industry. Tune in to hear about their audacious journey, the hurdles they've cleared, and how they're boldly crafting the future of defense technology.
Subscribe to Defense Unicorns, A Podcast, to keep up stories from the mission heroes across the defense and technology communities.
5/9/2023
42:03
Digital Is The Battlefield with Dr. Alethea Duhon
In this episode of Defense Unicorns, a Podcast, we welcome Dr. Alethea Duhon, a cyber security expert and former Senior Executive of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), who shares her insights on the urgency of securing our digital world. As we become more interconnected through devices and technology, Dr. Duhon emphasizes the need for immediate action to protect our digital assets and ensure national security. Key points discussed in this episode include:
The critical time we are in as a country and society, with the increasing reliance on digital technologies
The importance of accelerating our efforts in securing the digital battlefield, as Dr. Duhon says, "We need to accelerate things and it needed to happen yesterday."
The interconnectedness of our country and everyday lives, and the potential risks this poses
The role of data as currency, both literally and figuratively, and its significance in the digital landscape
Don't miss this enlightening conversation with Dr. Alethea Duhon as she highlights the challenges and importance of safeguarding our digital world as well as your role as a leader to enable and empower the next generation of innovation and workforce.
Be sure to connect with Alethea on LinkedIn to stay updated on her latest projects and endeavors.
4/25/2023
54:18
Stop The Innovation Theatre with Steve Blank
"When you want to know if a program is real, just follow the money, budget and authority. If it's not going to the innovation stuff, it really doesn't matter." Join Steve Blank as he shares his experience working across Silicon Valley, the Department of Defense and beyond. Steve goes into the current states of innovation and how he co-created the Department of Defense Hacking for Defense and Department of State Hacking for Diplomacy curriculums. We hope you enjoy this episode and encourage you to check out Steve on LinkedIn and learn from him like we have.
3/28/2023
1:13:14
Disrupting for Impact with Preston Dunlap
In this episode, Preston Dunlap takes you on the journey of his time as the former CTO and 1st Chief Architect of the Air Force. He details the importance of authority figures providing support and top cover for innovators trying to disrupt the status quo, and how to turn motivation into outcomes. He also talks of the importance of finding urgency without waiting for emergencies. Since his service with the federal government, Preston has founded Arkenstone Ventures. If you want to know more about Preston’s journey, you can follow him on LinkedIn
2/28/2023
1:02:57
Getting the Best technology into the hands of the warfighter, Today! with Michael A Brown
Join us this week with Michael A. Brown, former director of Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) as he shares the importance of getting the best technology into the hands of the warfighter, today, before our adversaries. Brown also shares the value that DIU provides and how it has morphed over the years to meet the needs of the defense community. Connect with Michael Brown on LinkedIn to learn more.
Welcome to Defense Unicorns, A Podcast for mission focused innovators. We educate, inform, and provide mission heroes with DevSecOps, cybersecurity, and organizational transformation stories from the world's leading problem solvers. I'm your host, Rob Slaughter, and we're excited for you to join us on this journey.