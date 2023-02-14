Digital Is The Battlefield with Dr. Alethea Duhon

In this episode of Defense Unicorns, a Podcast, we welcome Dr. Alethea Duhon, a cyber security expert and former Senior Executive of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), who shares her insights on the urgency of securing our digital world. As we become more interconnected through devices and technology, Dr. Duhon emphasizes the need for immediate action to protect our digital assets and ensure national security. Key points discussed in this episode include: The critical time we are in as a country and society, with the increasing reliance on digital technologies The importance of accelerating our efforts in securing the digital battlefield, as Dr. Duhon says, "We need to accelerate things and it needed to happen yesterday." The interconnectedness of our country and everyday lives, and the potential risks this poses The role of data as currency, both literally and figuratively, and its significance in the digital landscape Don't miss this enlightening conversation with Dr. Alethea Duhon as she highlights the challenges and importance of safeguarding our digital world as well as your role as a leader to enable and empower the next generation of innovation and workforce. Be sure to connect with Alethea on LinkedIn to stay updated on her latest projects and endeavors.