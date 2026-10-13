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Defense Unicorns, A Podcast
Robert Slaughter, Michaela Flatau, Rebecca Lively and Luke Shabro
Latest episode
46 episodes
Teaming for the Mission: Why Collaboration Wins in Complex Environments with Bob Ritchie and Lauren Knausenberger09/25/2025 | 52 mins.On this episode of The Defense Unicorns Podcast, host and CEO of Defense Unicorns, Rob Slaughter, sits down with Lauren Knausenberger, Chief Innovation Officer, and Bob Ritchie, CGO/CTO, at SAIC, to unpack the evolving intersection of defense, technology, and innovation. From their roots in the Department of Defense to leadership roles at a Fortune 500 integrator, Lauren and Bob bring a front-row view into how mission-driven tech is reshaping the national security landscape.
They share what it means to partner across startups, integrators, and government, and why solving the toughest defense challenges requires an open, collaborative ecosystem. Lauren reflects on the cultural and structural shifts sparked by efforts like AFWERX and DIU, while Bob breaks down how cloud platforms and open source models are changing the game, especially at scale.
Together, they dig into the growing momentum behind outcome-based acquisition, the importance of credible venture investment in national security startups, and why the real question isn’t “who owns the tech,” but “who’s focused on the mission.” From acquisition reform to continuous ATOs and lessons from Ukraine, this episode is a grounded, insider perspective on what it takes to modernize defense in both mindset and execution.
Key Quotes:
"We do bias towards companies that are dedicated to open source and towards the ability to help support those companies succeed, which is one of the most amazing things about what you've done with Defense Unicorns – just the one of the top Kubernetes contributors in the world, then the largest, open source contributor in the industrial base. So, those sorts of principles and values of dedication to mission, and the high standard of craftsmanship around software delivery that it takes to do your software development in open source, is something that really attracts us and how we go and think about partnerships.” - Bob
"Our core competency is solving really gnarly problems and bringing all of the tribe and all of the pieces together, and solving the problem. We're not going to be a hyperscaler and an individual enterprise services provider – we can't possibly do all of those things better than everyone else. The warfighter and the operators, they deserve the best capabilities for the mission. So, we do take it very seriously to constantly survey the environment and see who has amazing capabilities that we can bring in now and who has capabilities that we think we need in two years that maybe we should seed through our Ventures program." - Lauren
Time Stamps:
(00:44) The Mission and Vision of SAIC
(08:04) The Impact of Defense Innovation Programs
(12:23) SAIC's Approach to Partnerships
(21:31) Changes in Defense Policy and Funding
(39:32) Today’s Modern Warfare and Information Dominance
(45:30) Recommendations for Innovators for Today’s Defense
Links:
Connect with Bob Ritchie
Connect with Lauren Knausenberger
Connect with Rob Slaughter
Learn More About Defense Unicorns
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- On this episode of The Defense Unicorns Podcast, host Rebecca Lively sits down with Brandt Keller, software engineer and CNCF ambassador, to explore what happens when a former Marine brings his frontline mindset to DevSecOps. Brandt’s story is one of relentless problem-solving, especially in disconnected, air-gapped environments where “cloud-native” has to mean something entirely different.
Brandt unpacks how open source can be both a lifeline and a liability in government systems, and why just consuming it isn’t enough—real security means showing up, contributing, and understanding what’s under the hood. He shares his perspective on trust, transparency, and why the U.S. government’s lack of contribution to critical tools like Kubernetes might be the real risk. The conversation also explores the cultural shift required to embrace open ecosystems in highly regulated spaces.
From debates over supply chain security and SBOMs to the practical challenges of deploying software in classified settings, this episode offers a grounded, behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to build tools that truly work at the tactical edge.
Key Quote:
“ When you try to take something that is not airgap friendly and make it airgap friendly, you quickly find out that you made a lot of assumptions about how this thing would be used and where, and kind of the underlying infrastructure and when you try to work back for them that it's, it, it's difficult. It's not something you can't overcome. It's not insurmountable, but it is difficult. But you also find out that there's just a lot of areas for. Resiliency that you didn't also plan for, that applied to connected environments. And so this is where I've kind of been diving into this more and more lately to try and to describe, and build some knowledge to around why this is important for kind of building any application today. It may be a little niche to go to the extreme of air gap, but I believe like there's still some of these underlying cloud native fundamentals that is like, if you start with the ability for knowing how your architecture adapts to varying levels of connectivity, then you're probably building a stronger, more resilient system overall.”
Brandt Keller
Time Stamps:
(03:19) The Defense Sector and Career Path
(06:15) Becoming a Cloud Native Computing Foundation Ambassador
(09:48) Open Source Contributions and the Challenges
(14:14) Government and the lack of Open Source
(32:53) Kubernetes and Foreign Contributions
(37:24) The Importance of Air Gap in Cloud Native Tools
(53:16) Lightning Round
Links:
Connect with Brandt Keller
Connect with Rebecca Lively
Learn More About Defense Unicorns
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- On this episode of The Defense Unicorns Podcast, host Rebecca Lively chats with Case Wylie, Software Engineering Lead, about building security-minded software that keeps up with developer velocity. From his early days at Red Hat to architecting open-source tools at Defense Unicorns, Case shares how Pepr—a TypeScript-based operator framework—is redefining how Kubernetes clusters are secured and managed in airgapped environments. It’s not just about enforcing policy; it’s about enabling developers to move faster, safer, and smarter.
Through real-world metaphors (ever been to a nightclub with strict bouncers?), Case breaks down the roles of admission controllers, operator frameworks, and how Pepr works seamlessly with GitOps without adding friction. He explains why Pepr isn’t just a tool, but part of a broader movement to standardize security postures, reduce configuration drift, and empower app teams to focus on delivering real value. With a human-first API and open-source DNA, Pepr is built to be accessible to all, not just Kubernetes power users.
If you’re curious about what it takes to scale secure software in complex, mission-critical environments—or just want a fresh, practical take on DevSecOps—this episode delivers. Case also shares his philosophy on open-source collaboration and what it means to build tools that truly stand the test of scale and scrutiny.
Key Quote:
“Pepr will always be open source and the reason why it's open source is because frankly, open source software, when your software is open source, you expose the application or the software or the platform, whatever it is to exponentially more eyes and more eyes over time and then more people start adopting it and using it and saying like, ‘Hey, you know what? I do have this simple thing I always have to do in my cluster. Maybe I try Pepr for that.’ Right? And then they do it with a simple task, and then they say, ‘Hey, you know what? It would be great if Pepr could do this thing. And they put in a feature request. Then we develop that feature request, or they develop it, and they submit a PR to Pepr. And now Pepr as a whole is better because now you're using it. I'm using it. They're using it. The more people that use it, the better.”
Case Wylie
Time Stamps:
(02:44) Introduction to UDS and Pepr
(05:59) The Importance of Air-Gapped Environments
(11:40) Understanding Kubernetes Admission Control
(16:05) Comparing Pepr with Other Tools
(22:00) Why Pepr Uses TypeScript
(34:03) The Benefits of Open Source for Pepr
(43:31) Lightning Round
Links:
Connect with Casey Wylie
Connect with Rebecca Lively
Learn More About Defense Unicorns
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- On this episode of The Defense Unicorns Podcast, we’re not just talking about writing code—we’re talking about what happens when you try to change the culture of software inside the Department of Defense. From flying to Qatar to debug mission-critical planning tools to reflashing smart lightbulbs with open-source firmware, Wayne Starr has done it all. Host Rebecca Lively sits down with Wayne, a Unicorn Engineer at Defense Unicorns, to unpack what it takes to deliver secure, user-centered software in one of the world’s most complex environments.
Wayne shares how his early career at DIU “ruined” him—in the best possible way—by showing what was possible when bureaucratic blockers are set aside and software teams are trusted to deliver. He dives into real DevSecOps wins and war stories, including a mission-planning app that saved hours of planner time and real dollars in fuel. Along the way, he reflects on the absurdity of battles over office headsets, the power of printing MP3s on paper, and how open source gives individuals more control over their technology.
If you’ve ever tried to navigate the maze of government compliance, or if you’re just wondering what DevSecOps looks like when it’s done right, Wayne’s story offers a rare behind-the-scenes look. From tactical impact to philosophical reflections, this conversation covers what it means to ship software that matters—and why knowing the rules better than anyone else is sometimes the only way to change the game.
Key Quote Options:
“ I want to control technology. I don't want technology to control me. If it's closed-source software, it could suddenly require a subscription at some point, it could be connected to the cloud, and who knows what's happening with the data, who knows where that's going. And so I try to pull as much back as I can to things that I can control and that I can monitor and use.”
Wayne Starr
Time Stamps:
(00:49) First Assignment at Defense Innovation Unit
(04:28) Skepticism and Acceptance from Users
(12:16) Open Source Software Journey
(29:55) Creating ZARF
(39:23) Other Notable Open Source Projects: Pepper and Lula
(43:31) Lightning Round
Links:
Connect with Wayne Starr
Connect with Rebecca Lively
Learn More About Defense Unicorns
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- On this episode of The Defense Unicorns Podcast, the question isn’t just how to deliver software—it’s how to do it faster, safer, and smarter. According to Bryan Finster Distinguished Engineer at Defense Unicorns, the answer isn’t in rigid frameworks or bloated processes but in embracing continuous delivery, shortening feedback loops, and eliminating the bureaucratic roadblocks that hold teams back. Host Rebecca Lively sits down with Bryan to debunk DevSecOps’ myths, tackle the frustrations of “Agile theater,” and explore why real software success comes from a culture of ownership, not just following a set of rules.
Bryan makes a compelling case that rigid processes, review boards, and bureaucratic bottlenecks don’t make software safer—they make it fragile. He argues that adaptability is the real key to security, and that organizations clinging to outdated waterfall-style contracts are setting themselves up for failure. Drawing on experiences from Walmart’s supply chain to government defense systems, he explains how fostering a culture of ownership, feedback, and accountability leads to better outcomes—not just for users, but for the engineers who build the systems.
If you’re tired of buzzwords and top-down mandates that miss the mark, this conversation will hit home. Bryan isn’t just here to talk about DevSecOps—he’s here to challenge the way you think about software, leadership, and even history. Whether you want to deliver better software or just hear an unfiltered take on why Agile often fails in practice, this episode is worth a listen.
Key Quote:
“ The goal we have is number one, I need to be able to respond to the realities of what's happening in production as quickly as possible safely. I don't want to be making up ways to. Make change, I don't want to be cowboying change in when something's going wrong in production, either with security breach or functional problems or whatever it is, then I don't want to be throwing gasoline on a fire at three o'clock in the morning. I need to be able to recover from what's currently occurring as quickly and safely as possible. So operational responsiveness is key. The other part is, if I'm building something new, software development is not the same as building a car. Unless you think of it as designing the car we're going to build. We're prototyping everything all the time. And the bigger the thing is that we deliver. The more wrong is in that prototype. And so it's not about speed. It's about feedback.”
Bryan Finster
Time Stamps:
(01:39) Balancing Speed and Safety in DevOps
(03:53) The Role of Feedback in Software Development
(12:35) The Power of Feedback and Continuous Improvement
(18:35) Understanding Conway's Law
(23:55) Building a Strong Engineering Community
(28:26) DevOps and Quality Assurance
(33:48) Being Agile in High-Risk Environments
(40:13) Lightning Round
Links:
Connect with Bryan Finster
Connect with Rebecca Lively
Learn More About Defense Unicorns
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About Defense Unicorns, A Podcast
Welcome to Defense Unicorns, A Podcast for mission focused innovators. We educate, inform, and provide mission heroes with DevSecOps, cybersecurity, and organizational transformation stories from the world's leading problem solvers. Join our hosts Rob Slaughter, Michaela Flatau, Rebecca Lively and Luke Shabro on this journey building connections across the the defense community.Podcast website
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