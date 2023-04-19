The Role of "The Other Woman" on "Vanderpump Rules" - w/ Kirstin McMillan & Ivana Shein (S4, EP4)

Jamie welcomes animal trainer Kirstin McMillan and writer/actress/comedienne Ivana Shein to explore the archetypal energy of "The Other Woman" as seen on Vanderpump Rules. The conversation begins by tracking the role alternatively held by Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and of course Raquel Leviss - and then widens out to consider Tom Sandoval's archetypal contribution to the series - and then widens out still more to consider what is happening on a soul-task level for all the major players involved. Follow Kirstin @adventuresindogtraining, follow @ivanashein, follow @jamiestein and check out his work at hollywoodreadings.com. And don't forget to bring your questions and reflections to the Deep Dive with Jamie Stein Facebook group.