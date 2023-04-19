Intuitive and empath Jamie Stein takes a psycho-spiritual look at "The Real Housewives" and other reality TV to see what it's all revealing about our shared hum...
Droppin' In: Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky (S4, EP 6)
In this solo episode, Jamie drops into Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame to see what might be unconsciously playing out underneath their recent separation. Click here to apply to the Romantic Deep Dive by Friday, July 21st!Follow @jamiestein and learn more about his work at hollywoodreadings.com.
7/13/2023
55:59
The Vanderpump Rules Reunion - w/ Molly Durand (S4, EP 5)
Jamie and singer/songwriter Molly Durand set out to decompress the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion and end up unpacking the arc of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's nine-year relationship. Follow @mollydurand, learn more about Molly's music and vocal lessons at mollydurandmusic.com; follow @jamiestein and learn more about his work at hollywoodreadings.com.
6/24/2023
2:09:36
The Role of "The Other Woman" on "Vanderpump Rules" - w/ Kirstin McMillan & Ivana Shein (S4, EP4)
Jamie welcomes animal trainer Kirstin McMillan and writer/actress/comedienne Ivana Shein to explore the archetypal energy of "The Other Woman" as seen on Vanderpump Rules. The conversation begins by tracking the role alternatively held by Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and of course Raquel Leviss - and then widens out to consider Tom Sandoval's archetypal contribution to the series - and then widens out still more to consider what is happening on a soul-task level for all the major players involved. Follow Kirstin @adventuresindogtraining, follow @ivanashein, follow @jamiestein and check out his work at hollywoodreadings.com. And don't forget to bring your questions and reflections to the Deep Dive with Jamie Stein Facebook group.
5/28/2023
2:13:52
Raquel Leviss Deep Dive Part 2 - w/ Piper Sample (S4, EP 3)
Jamie and Piper conclude their deep dive into Raquel Leviss' inner landscape on Vanderpump Rules - including her relationship to pageantry, her seeming lack of remorse over the affair, the possible soul task being revealed through all of this drama and much more.Follow @jamiestein, join the Facebook Group and check out Jamie's work at hollywoodreadings.com.
4/27/2023
1:43:05
Raquel Leviss Deep Dive Part 1 - w/ Piper Sample (S4, EP 2)
Jamie and Piper head back into Scandoval to shed some psycho-spiritual light on the woman who has confused, shocked and angered so many viewers. They explore different aspects of Raquel Leviss' psyche as a way of illustrating how deep emotional splits can sometimes take root in people and further discuss the type of conditions that may have produced this surprising mix of secretive adulteress and doe-eyed helplessness. Follow @jamiestein, check out his work at hollywoodreadings.com and join the Deep Dive with Jamie Stein Facebook group.
Intuitive and empath Jamie Stein takes a psycho-spiritual look at "The Real Housewives" and other reality TV to see what it's all revealing about our shared humanity. Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/jamie-stein/support