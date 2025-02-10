In this episode we talk about the importance of staying firm on our deen and knowing that it is the truth.
--------
46:14
Ep 60: Advices From Sheikh Qattani
In this episode we are joined once again by our beloved Sheik Ahmed Al-Qattani where he shares some valuable pieces of advice. Don’t forget to share with others who can benefit as well inshallah.
--------
27:47
Ep 59: It’s Just Dunya… Let Allah Take Control
In this episode we talk about the reality of this dunya and how we can live in it while truly understanding Allah is in control. Make sure to follow us on instagram and YouTube, like comment and share! Barak Allah feekum
--------
43:36
Ep 58: Ft. Sheik Majed Mahmoud: Dealing With Hardships
We were honored to be joined by Sheik Majed Mahmoud for a special episode where he shared beautiful gems about how to deal with the hardships that we face throughout our lives. Please like and subscribe and join the DEEN thoughts family. Jazakum Allah Kheir
--------
43:04
Ep 57: Are You A Strong Believer?
In this episode we talk about how to be a strong believer- from both an Islamic and worldly point of view.
Spreading the dean one episode at a time! Dean advice from your fellow brother and sister in Islam.
Follow our Instagram: deen.thoughtss
Feel free to reach out with topic suggestions or general comments: [email protected]