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- In this second episode of You Could Make This Beautiful, hosts Maggie Smith and Faith Salie talk to Peter Sagal, host of the NPR news quiz show Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! about a prophetic reading at his first wedding, the poem that has haunted him throughout his life, and about the poetry he's found in the kindness and grace of his children.
They also hear from poet and Harvard professor Stephanie Burt about how she found her way to poetry by way of science fiction, and how she's used the work of Taylor Swift to introduce her students to poets of centuries past like Alexander Pope.
Show Notes (in chronological order):
Maggie Smith on Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
Cartoonist Tom Tomorrow
"Aedh Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven" by W. B. Yeats
"Ithaka" by C. P. Cavafy
"The Illusion" by Tony Kushner
"Most Like an Arch This Marriage" by John Ciardi
Adrienne Rich's poems are "like dreams" quote
Poet William Corbett
"The Postmoderns: The New American Poetry Revised" by Donald M. Allen
"The Crystal Lithium" by James Schuyler
"The Elephant Man" on Broadway
"Les Liaisons Dangereuses" with Alan Rickman
"Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches" by Tony Kushner
"Arcadia" by Tom Stoppard
"The Collar" by George Herbert
"Poetry's Cross-dressing Kingmaker," The New York Times
"Advice from the Lights" by Stephanie Burt, featuring "My 1979"
Star Trek's "Is There in Truth No Beauty?"
"We, in Some Strange Power's Employ, Move on a Rigorous Line" by Samuel R. Delany
"Epistle to Dr. Arbuthnot" by Alexander Pope
"Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift
"Tim McGraw" by Taylor Swift
"The Nancy Mace" by Stephanie Burt
"Taylor's Version: The Poetic and Musical Genius of Taylor Swift" by Stephanie Burt
Poetry Prescriptions
Maggie's prescription: "Go to the Limits of Your Longing" from Rainer Maria Rilke's "Book of Hours"
Faith's prescription: "Wild Geese" by Mary Oliver
If you want a hand-picked, heart-plucked "poetry prescription" to help you with something you're going through, send a brief voice memo to PoetryPrescriptions@gmail.com.
All three episodes of You Could Make This Beautiful are out now and can be heard HERE. This show is an experiment, so if you love what you've heard and want more episodes, let us know! Leave us a glowing review in your podcast app, share the series with friends, and write to us: PoetryPrescriptions@gmail.com.
- Our miniseries finale features comedian Mike Birbiglia and poet J. Hope Stein talking about the poetry in comedy and the comedy in poetry. The couple co-authored the book "The New One: Painfully True Stories from a Reluctant Dad" and occasionally bring their mix of jokes and poems to the stage.
Also, a masterclass in metaphor from teacher and poet Peter Kessler, who argues that human beings need metaphor and imagery to fully understand each other.
Show notes (in chronological order):
"The New One: Painfully True Stories from a Reluctant Dad" by Mike Birbiglia with poems by J. Hope Stein
"Good Bones" by Maggie Smith
Mike Birbiglia's "The Good Life"
Mike Birbiglia's "My Girlfriend's Boyfriend"
"Don't Think Twice"
"Sleepwalk with Me"
"Wholly Holy" by J. Hope Stein
Voyager 2 and Voyager 1 from "little astronaut" by J. Hope Stein
"Keep a Poem in Your Pocket" by Beatrice Schenk de Regniers
"The Grammar of Fantasy" by Gianna Rodari
"Catrin" by Gillian Clarke
"Prayer (I)" by George Herbert
If you want a hand-picked, heart-plucked "poetry prescription" to help you with something you're going through, send a brief voice memo to PoetryPrescriptions@gmail.com.
All three episodes of You Could Make This Beautiful are out now and can be heard HERE. This show is an experiment, so if you love what you've heard and want more episodes, let us know! Leave us a glowing review in your podcast app, share the series with friends, and write to us: PoetryPrescriptions@gmail.com.
- In this first episode of "You Could Make This Beautiful," actor Henry Winkler tells hosts Maggie Smith and Faith Salie about the poetry he's found in everything from fly fishing, to the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda, to the acting performances of the late Robin Williams.
Poet and teacher Saeed Jones declares that "Nobody loves us the way poetry loves us," he reads us one of his poems, and he talks about the chemical reaction that poems set off in our brains and bodies.
And Maggie and Faith offer a "poetry prescription" to a fan of theirs in Ohio who's seeking steadiness in her life.
Show Notes (in chronological order):
"I'm Nobody! Who are you?" by Emily Dickinson
"Good Bones" by Maggie Smith
"Parent Effectiveness Training" by Dr. Thomas Gordon
Henry Winkler's "Launce and the dog" monologue from William Shakespeare's "Two Gentlemen of Verona"
"My Shot" from the musical Hamilton
Henry Winkler's novels with Lin Oliver
"Alive at the End of the World" by Saeed Jones
"Snow for Wallace Stevens" by Terence Hayes
"Black in Blues" by Imani Perry
"Scorched Earth" by Tiana Clark
"Tell Me" by Kim Addonizio
"Blood Dazzler" by Patricia Smith
Poetry Prescriptions
Maggie's prescriptions: "Thanks" by W.S. Merwin and "Sorrow is Not My Name" by Ross Gay
Faith's prescription: This excerpt of "The Moon is a Kite" by Andrea Gibson
If you want a hand-picked, heart-plucked "poetry prescription" to help you with something you're going through, send a brief voice memo to PoetryPrescriptions@gmail.com.
All three episodes of You Could Make This Beautiful are out now and can be heard HERE. This show is an experiment, so if you love what you've heard and want more episodes, let us know! Leave us a glowing review in your podcast app, share the series with friends, and write to us: PoetryPrescriptions@gmail.com.
- We have something really special for you: a sneak preview of a new series we've been working on here at WBUR that we think you, in particular, will love. It's called You Could Make This Beautiful, and if that phrase sounds vaguely familiar, it's because it comes from the virally famous poem "Good Bones" by poet Maggie Smith.
You Could Make This Beautiful is co-hosted by Maggie Smith and Faith Salie, whom you may know from NPR's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! or CBS News Sunday Morning. The show is about making life more beautiful, but it's not about telling you how to do that; it's about showing you the way with poetry in all its forms — music, art, nature, you name it. The episodes feature poets, yes, but also actors like Henry Winkler, comedians like Mike Birbiglia, and teachers like Saeed Jones.
We've made 3 episodes of You Could Make This Beautiful — so far, at least — and we'll be dropping all three of them right here in this feed, on August 7th. In the meantime, here's a little teaser, straight from Maggie and Faith. Enjoy, stay tuned, and you, too, could make this beautiful.
- This episode was originally published on March 16th, 2017.
The term "ghosting" isn't a new concept anymore—the idea that someone suddenly and inexplicably disappears from your life. In the past, a total halt to communication with a friend might leave you feeling concerned that something bad happened to him/her. But at a time when our devices have made us more accessible than ever, this can leave the person who's been ghosted feeling rejected or unworthy.
The Sugars discuss ghosting with the essayist and cartoonist Tim Kreider. He's the author of We Learn Nothing, a collection of essays that includes a story about being ghosted by a childhood friend.
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About Dear Sugars
A podcast that fields all your questions and offers radical empathy in return. Now Playing: "You Could Make This Beautiful" co-hosted by Maggie Smith & Faith Salie.Podcast website
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