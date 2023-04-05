Own Your Future with Dean Graziosi

Welcome to the Own YOUR Future Podcast with Dean Graziosi! Our aim is to meet our listeners where they're at and provide practical insights and strategies to he... More
Available Episodes
5 of 771
Overcome Insecurities and Achieve Success
Have you ever felt not worthy, not good enough, or not lovable? I think we’ve all felt that way at some point right? No matter your level of success, no matter how much personal development you do… these feelings and emotions still come up from time to time.
No one would ever think that despite all of Lewis Howes’ success he STRUGGLED with those same feelings of unworthiness, imposter syndrome, not feeling lovable. But he did because of a PAINFUL past that was holding him back from becoming the man he truly wanted to be…
And the biggest difference between Lewis and his success and those who stay stuck in their lives is… Lewis put in the WORK and if Lewis can do it, so can YOU!
That’s what I’m breaking down for you in this quick episode…
The work of HEALING your past and using it as fuel for the future, the work of being VULNERABLE and asking for help, the work of stepping into your GREATNESS and making an impact on the world…
Because if you’re going to blame your past for what went wrong… why don’t you blame your past for giving you a hunger for more?
After being in this industry for 27 years, I’ve seen that the human condition is the same year after year but it’s the ones who are willing to be BRAVE, to admit their faults, to see the gaps and gain capabilities to fill them that achieve the life their DESIRE and DESERVE.
You are good enough. You are lovable. You are worthy of achieving your dreams and goals. I want to help you realize that.
Enjoy this quick episode and if you got something out of it, share it with a few friends that near to hear this today. See ya soon.
Learn the habits for success. Grab a copy of my book Millionaire Success Habits for Free (just cover s&h)
5/4/2023
7:59
Tame the BEAST and Unlock your GREATNESS w/ Lewis Howes
Get ready for a vulnerable, powerful, and authentic conversation with my dear friend Lewis Howes.
Grab Lewis’ new book The Greatness Mindset at lewsihowes.com/gmbook Lewis is a New York Times best-selling author, keynote speaker, and industry-leading show host. Howes is a two-sport All-American athlete, former professional football player, and member of the U.S.A. Men’s National Handball Team. His show The School of Greatness is one of the top podcasts in the world with over 500 million downloads. He was recognized by the White House and President Obama as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs in the country under 30.
But more than that… Lewis is a dear friend and I’ve had the privilege of watching this man grow and evolve into a truly GREAT man. He’s got that “humble power” that some of you may have heard me reference before. The ability to be confident as a man and what he knows, while still having the humility to ask for help, to know the work is never done, and the courage to become his greatest self.
This episode is full of insights that will leave you feeling empowered, encouraged, and excited to step into your GREATNESS.
A few key things to look out for:
🙌 What does it mean to take AUTHENTIC OWNERSHIP of your life
🙌 How to use your PAINFUL past and turn it into a POSITIVE future
🙌 A POWERFUL tool to help you regulate your emotions (that I’ll be putting into practice after a regrettable moment with my oldest daughter)
🙌 The NUMBER ONE skill that every human being should learn to master
🙌 Why mentorship, coaching, and asking for help is one of the GREATEST things you can do
🙌 How to direct your “INNER BEAST” and use that strength for good, not self-sabotage
🙌 Why you need a MEANINGFUL MISSION and how to define what yours is
🙌 How to create a sustainable business… and no the SECRET isn’t millions of instagram followers
Make sure you stay til the end, when Lewis asks ME a question about what advice my future self would give my present self… and it’s something I think we all need to ask ourselves right now.
I can’t wait for you to jump in and listen to the powerful and thought provoking episode.
You can grab The Greatness Mindset at lewsihowes.com/gmbook
Want to learn the habits for success? Grab a copy of my book Millionaire Success Habits for Free (just cover s&h): https://learn.mastermind.com/mshbook?utm_source=mshyoutubeorg
4/30/2023
55:51
How to Create a Life You’re Obsessed With | Behind the Scenes of my interview with Marie Forleo
The last few years have taught us a lot but one of the biggest things I’ve seen is people are starting to reimagine what’s possible, a renewed sense of hope… they’re starting to DREAM again.
So if you’ve ever had a dream this episode is for you.
So many of you are in the middle of a TRANSFORMATION or a reinvention and I think that’s pretty amazing because as my dear friend Marie Forleo said: “We need the diversity of expressions to have the harmony, the orchestra that’s going to heal our world. And we need everyone to play their own part.”
There were so many incredible moments from my conversation with Marie, and I couldn’t help but think about my amazing wife Lisa the whole time we were talking because I’m watching her go through a season of transformation, of discovering her UNIQUE gifts so she can leave her own legacy…
And I think a lot of you will relate, especially if you’re a mom or woman in business, but this episode has something for EVERYONE including:
✅ Questions to ask yourself so you can LET GO of judgment and take action
✅ Why having a coach is the GREATEST gift anyone can have
✅ The importance of discovering YOUR unique gifts
✅ Why being uncomfortable is a GOOD thing
✅ How being true to yourself is the ULTIMATE recipe for success
I have no doubt you’ll come away from this episode ready to take inspired, uncomfortable action toward making your dreams a reality because Marie was once a bartender and dance teacher with a BIG dream and today she has a thriving business, worked with Oprah and helped millions of people just like you realize their dreams.
Now it’s YOUR TURN.
Remember, someone else's success is just evidence it’s POSSIBLE for you too.
Let me know in the comments, what’s YOUR big dream? 👇
And if you haven’t watched the full episode with Marie, you can catch it here: [INSERT LINK]
ICYMI: Watch The Art of Livin' Virtual Event with me, Matthew McConaughey, Tony Robbins, Trent Shelton, and Marie Forleo before it's gone! https://artoflivinlive.com/save-my-seat?source=youtubeorganic&a=88889
4/27/2023
10:32
Unlocking Your Unique Gifts To Dominate Modern Marketing with Marie Forleo
Get ready for a MASTERCLASS in the importance of being true to yourself, modern marketing (a new term to me) and how to have fun again. This is pure fire 🔥
This week on the Own YOUR Future Podcast I’m joined by my dear friend Marie Forleo and after you watch this you’ll see why Oprah named Marie “a thought leader for the next generation.”
Marie is a multi-passionate entrepreneur, New York Times Bestselling author, podcast host, philanthropist, and unshakable optimist who has created a THRIVING socially conscious digital empire that’s helped millions of people through her courses, podcast, MarieTV, and book, “Everything is Figureoutable.”
Grab a notebook, get ready to take some notes, and then get ready to take ACTION because you’re going to learn:
👉 Why if you have a product or service that you believe in and you don’t do everything you can to market and sell the “bejeezus” out of it (as Marie says), you are STEALING from the people who need you. .
👉 How unfortunate events in your life can actually be a CATALYST for success
👉 Why you don’t need to “FIT IN A BOX” to be successful
👉 The definition of “MODERN MARKETING” and how you’re already a master at it and just don’t know it.
👉 Why it’s critical for you to discover your UNIQUE gift and share it with the world.
👉How to fall in love with SALES. Fun fact: Marie used to watch infomercials like other kids watched cartoons… you have to hear the story!
This is 47 years of entrepreneur experience between the two of us in about 47 minutes and those are just a few of the many takeaways waiting for you to dive in.
As always thank you so much for your support and watching this video. If you gained valuable insights from it, why not share it with 3 friends?
Join Marie Forleo, Matthew McConaughey, Tony Robbins, Trent Shelton and me on April 24th for The Art Of Livin' live virtual event. It's FREE to join and coming up soon… it's already become a global movement so if you don't have a seat yet, click below to get yours now! To save your free seat before it's too late, click here!
4/23/2023
48:15
Rejoice or Regret/ Behind the scenes of my conversation with Trent Shelton
On this episode of the Own YOUR Future Podcast - Behind the Scenes of my interview with Trent Shelton - I’m breaking down these breakthrough moments from our conversation…
👉 How to redefine what failure looks like in your life
👉 The only word that guarantees success
👉 What to do when you’re afraid of failure so you can show up and take action anyway
I’ve been friends with Trent for over a decade and it was one of the best interviews I’ve ever done because of Trent’s honesty and vulnerability. He shared things he’s never shared before so if you missed it head to https://youtu.be/oSa21lDyjM0 and watch it after this.
But right now, I want to share with you a few key takeaways from our conversation to help you put Trent’s golden advice into action in your life.
And if you want more Trent, join him, Matthew McConaughey, Tony Robbins, Marie Forleo and me on April 24th for the Art of Livin' live virtual event! It's FREE to join and it's already become a global movement! So if you don't have a seat yet, click below to grab yours now! https://artoflivinevent.com/save-my-seat?source=youtubeorganic&a=88889
Sunday, April 22, 2023. Marie Forleo
Welcome to the Own YOUR Future Podcast with Dean Graziosi! Our aim is to meet our listeners where they're at and provide practical insights and strategies to help them thrive in today's economy. Our goal is to empower our listeners to take control of their time, finances, and future, so they can fulfill their potential and become the person they were meant to be. Dean interviews some of the most brilliant thought leaders of our time, who share their wisdom on how to Own YOUR Future.