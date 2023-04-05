Own Your Future with Dean Graziosi

How to Create a Life You’re Obsessed With | Behind the Scenes of my interview with Marie Forleo

The last few years have taught us a lot but one of the biggest things I’ve seen is people are starting to reimagine what’s possible, a renewed sense of hope… they’re starting to DREAM again. So if you’ve ever had a dream this episode is for you. So many of you are in the middle of a TRANSFORMATION or a reinvention and I think that’s pretty amazing because as my dear friend Marie Forleo said: “We need the diversity of expressions to have the harmony, the orchestra that’s going to heal our world. And we need everyone to play their own part.” There were so many incredible moments from my conversation with Marie, and I couldn’t help but think about my amazing wife Lisa the whole time we were talking because I’m watching her go through a season of transformation, of discovering her UNIQUE gifts so she can leave her own legacy… And I think a lot of you will relate, especially if you’re a mom or woman in business, but this episode has something for EVERYONE including: ✅ Questions to ask yourself so you can LET GO of judgment and take action ✅ Why having a coach is the GREATEST gift anyone can have ✅ The importance of discovering YOUR unique gifts ✅ Why being uncomfortable is a GOOD thing ✅ How being true to yourself is the ULTIMATE recipe for success I have no doubt you’ll come away from this episode ready to take inspired, uncomfortable action toward making your dreams a reality because Marie was once a bartender and dance teacher with a BIG dream and today she has a thriving business, worked with Oprah and helped millions of people just like you realize their dreams. Now it’s YOUR TURN. Remember, someone else's success is just evidence it’s POSSIBLE for you too. Let me know in the comments, what’s YOUR big dream? 👇 And if you haven’t watched the full episode with Marie, you can catch it here: [INSERT LINK] ICYMI: Watch The Art of Livin’ Virtual Event with me, Matthew McConaughey, Tony Robbins, Trent Shelton, and Marie Forleo before it’s gone! https://artoflivinlive.com/save-my-seat?source=youtubeorganic&a=88889 Subscribe to Dean’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@deangraziosi Connect with Dean on social media: Instagram: https://instagram.com/deangraziosi - DM me and let me know what you thought about this episode! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deangraziosipage Twitter: https://twitter.com/deangraziosi TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@deangraziosi Website: www.deangraziosi.com Join Dean’s newsletter for weekly wisdom, updates and news direct to your inbox at deansnewsletter.com