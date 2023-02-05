Deadman's Curse: Slumach's Gold

The Crime | 1

On a cold January evening in 1891, a condemned man was led slowly back to his cell for the very last time the night before his execution. The next morning, the hangman arrived at the man's cell and they headed toward the gallows where a black cap was put on, and at 8 o'clock exactly the bolt was drawn, and the trap fell. His death was painless. The man's name was Slumach, and he had just paid the ultimate penalty for his crime. But, not long after his death, rumours began to surface that he had discovered a lucrative and hidden stash of gold in the mountains, a source worth billions. It is said that just before Slumach was hanged, he muttered these words as a warning to anyone who dared to search for his secret gold mine: 'Nika memloose, mine memloose.' In this episode we look at how a single bullet was the catalyst for a 150 year old mystery. Host: Kru Williams Guest: Taylor Starr