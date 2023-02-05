Deadman's Curse: Slumach's Gold

Just before he was hanged, an indigenous prospector accused of murder set a curse on anyone who searched for his hidden gold. Over a century later, a prospector... More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
Trouble in Paradise | 3
Slumach, accused of shooting Louis Bee and then fleeing, was tried for murder. The trial took mere days and the jury reached a guilty verdict in just 15 minutes, even though no witnesses for the defence were called or testified and, in the end, Slumach was hanged for murder.
But what if we told you the official accounts don’t tell the whole story?
In this episode we walk along the same reedy shores and sleep under the same stars as Slumach did in the late 1800s to learn from the land. The Pitt Lake region is the scene of the crime; the lake, and the silent mountains surrounding it, are the only witnesses that remain and they hold the truth behind the legend, the curse, and the gold.
Host:
Kru Williams - @kru_williams
Guests:
Don Froese
Adam Palmer
Facebook - @deadmanscursegpm
Facebook - @HISTORYCanada
Instagram - @deadmanscurse
Instagram - @Historyca
Twitter - @HistoryTVCanada
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/20/2023
30:13
Trial and Execution | 2
When we last left off, a man named Slumach shot and killed a man named Louis Bee on September 8, 1890, along the reedy shores of what was then known as Lillooet Slough, near the vast expanse of Pitt Lake in southern British Columbia.
In this episode, we take you through the relentless manhunt for Slumach, and the facts of the case as reported in the press. We also share details from the trial, which lasted no more than seven or eight hours, and where the defence called no witnesses.
Host:
Kru Williams - @kru_williams
Guest:
Taylor Starr
Facebook - @deadmanscursegpm
Facebook - @HISTORYCanada
Instagram - @deadmanscurse
Instagram - @Historyca
Twitter - @HistoryTVCanada
Copies of the original court records - https://www.slumach.ca/legal.htm
Great Pacific Media Website: https://greatpacifictv.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/13/2023
33:15
The Crime | 1
On a cold January evening in 1891, a condemned man was led slowly back to his cell for the very last time the night before his execution.
The next morning, the hangman arrived at the man’s cell and they headed toward the gallows where a black cap was put on, and at 8 o’clock exactly the bolt was drawn, and the trap fell. His death was painless.
The man’s name was Slumach, and he had just paid the ultimate penalty for his crime.
But, not long after his death, rumours began to surface that he had discovered a lucrative and hidden stash of gold in the mountains, a source worth billions.
It is said that just before Slumach was hanged, he muttered these words as a warning to anyone who dared to search for his secret gold mine: ‘Nika memloose, mine memloose.’
In this episode we look at how a single bullet was the catalyst for a 150 year old mystery.
Host:
Kru Williams - @kru_williams
Guest:
Taylor Starr
Facebook - @deadmanscursegpm
Facebook - @HISTORYCanada
Instagram - @deadmanscurse
Instagram - @Historyca
Twitter - @HistoryTVCanada
Great Pacific Media Website: https://greatpacifictv.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/6/2023
28:06
Trailer
Just before he was hanged, an indigenous prospector accused of murder set a curse on anyone who searched for his hidden gold. Over a century later, a prospector, a mountaineer, a truth-seeker and a way-shower band together to walk the same paths of those who went looking for Slumach’s cursed gold and never returned.
Deadman's Curse: Slumach's Gold is a historical, true crime podcast hosted by Kru Williams from History Television's hit original series Deadmans Curse: The Legend of Lost Gold. Join Kru and the team as they investigate the curse and legend surrounding the lost gold mine of Pitt Lake.
On their quest they're joined by members of the Stó:lō and Katzie First Nations, historians and cultural experts of diverse backgrounds, as they sort fact from fiction and give Slumach a voice from the other side of the veil.
Their quest begins June 06.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Just before he was hanged, an indigenous prospector accused of murder set a curse on anyone who searched for his hidden gold. Over a century later, a prospector, a mountaineer, a truth-seeker and a way-shower band together to walk the same paths of those who went looking for Slumach’s cursed gold and never returned.
Deadman's Curse: Slumach's Gold is a historical, true crime podcast hosted by Kru Williams from History Television's hit original series Deadman's Curse: The Legend of the Lost Gold. Join Kru and the team as they investigate the curse and legend surrounding the lost gold mine of Pitt Lake.
On their quest they're joined by members of the Stó:lō and Katzie First Nations, historians and cultural experts of diverse backgrounds, as they sort fact from fiction and give Slumach a voice from the other side of the veil.
Deadman's Curse: Slumach's Gold - available June 06