DE-CLASSIFIED: What Lies Behind America, Episode 3 on 9/11 Part 3 W/ Erick, Luke, Jessica & Will

#September11​ #9/11 DE-CLASSIFIED: What “lies” behind America, Season 1, Episode 5 Part 3 What really happened with the September 11th, 2001 terror attacks, PART 3 OF 3. Join: Will Marsh, Erick Cruz, Luke Smith, and Jessica on this investigative journey as we walk through the steps of the events of September 11th, 2001 in America. Before, during, and after. Please subscribe for more de-classified videos or visit our website at www.willsworldchannel.com sources: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PsEWyrKQqw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYebkDnXnJ8 https://www.nist.gov/el/final-reports-nist-world-trade-center-disaster-investigation https://nvlpubs.nist.gov/nistpubs/Legacy/NCSTAR/ncstar1.pdf