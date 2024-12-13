In this heartwarming holiday episode of "DCF on the Air," we delve into the impactful work of One Simple Wish, a remarkable New Jersey-based non-profit dedicated to granting wishes for children in foster care and vulnerable families.
Join your host Jason Butkowski as we explore the inspiring stories behind the wishes, talk to the people who make them happen, and learn how this community-driven initiative is changing lives, one wish at a time.
Episode 19: Supporting New Jersey's Youth with 2NDFLOOR
Join us for another episode of "DCF On The Air," where we dive into the pressing issue of youth mental health in New Jersey. We're thrilled to partner with 2NDFLOOR, an extraordinary helpline that offers anonymous and confidential support to the youth of New Jersey 24/7. Through a heartfelt conversation with the team at 2NDFLOOR, we explore:
The severity of the youth mental health crisis in NJ, where 1 in 3 teen boys and 3 in 5 teen girls experience persistent sadness.
The journey of the 2NDFLOOR helpline, now having touched over a million young lives with trauma-informed care.
How the inclusion of young voices shapes more effective and empathetic services, leading to transformative apps that foster digital engagement and peer support.
The power of maintaining a safe space where teens feel free and emotionally secure to discuss their struggles.
How stigma is steadily diminishing, encouraging more youth to seek the help they need.
Insights into the development process of 2NDFLOOR’s app, which provides personal, confidential engagement while ensuring support in crisis situations through compassionate intervention.
Understanding the necessity of a solid support system for the staff handling these crisis communications.
Moving success stories illustrating the app's life-changing impact on New Jersey’s youth.
Tune in as we unravel the development, impact, and future vision of the Second Floor helpline and its continued commitment to fostering a supportive environment for all young individuals.
Episode 18: Adoption Registry
In this episode of DCF on the Air, we're shedding light on New Jersey's adoption registry. Dating back to 1977, the adoption registry plays a pivotal role in connecting adoptees with their roots, emphasizing the significance of access to available birth information for adoptees. We talk to our staff within our Office of Adoptions to share insights of adoption and the steps being taken to support adoptees and birth families.
Episode 17: Office of Education - DCF Regional Schools
We will be talking with Kelley Michalowski, Assistant Commissioner of the Office of Education to talk about our OOE Regional Schools. With her, she has special guests Miluska Gamarra-Yanez from our Cherry Hill Campus and Renee Freeman from our Union Campus, to give their perspective of the OOE programs. We'll focus on the supports and services that are available and what makes DCF classrooms unique in how they support their students.
Episode 16: Division on Women
In this episode of "DCF on The Air," host Jason Bukowski sits down with leaders from New Jersey's Division on Women (DOW) within the Department of Children and Families (DCF). Since its inception in 1974, the DOW has been a steadfast advocate for women's rights and interests.
We'll dive into the pivotal milestones of DOW, tackling paramount issues such as:
Domestic violence
Sexual violence
Employment readiness
Intersectionality
Discover the essential role of culturally specific providers in aiding survivors, the transformative "Domestic Violence Housing First" model, and a look ahead at DOW's future goals of promoting equity and supporting underserved communities. Join us as we celebrate the golden anniversary of a division that's been at the forefront of championing women's rights for half a century.
DCF on the Air is a monthly podcast about the transformation of New Jersey's child welfare system and the work of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families to realize their vision, that all New Jerseyans -- children and families -- are safe, healthy and connected.