Episode 19: Supporting New Jersey's Youth with 2NDFLOOR

Join us for another episode of "DCF On The Air," where we dive into the pressing issue of youth mental health in New Jersey. We're thrilled to partner with 2NDFLOOR, an extraordinary helpline that offers anonymous and confidential support to the youth of New Jersey 24/7. Through a heartfelt conversation with the team at 2NDFLOOR, we explore: The severity of the youth mental health crisis in NJ, where 1 in 3 teen boys and 3 in 5 teen girls experience persistent sadness. The journey of the 2NDFLOOR helpline, now having touched over a million young lives with trauma-informed care. How the inclusion of young voices shapes more effective and empathetic services, leading to transformative apps that foster digital engagement and peer support. The power of maintaining a safe space where teens feel free and emotionally secure to discuss their struggles. How stigma is steadily diminishing, encouraging more youth to seek the help they need. Insights into the development process of 2NDFLOOR’s app, which provides personal, confidential engagement while ensuring support in crisis situations through compassionate intervention. Understanding the necessity of a solid support system for the staff handling these crisis communications. Moving success stories illustrating the app's life-changing impact on New Jersey’s youth. Tune in as we unravel the development, impact, and future vision of the Second Floor helpline and its continued commitment to fostering a supportive environment for all young individuals.