Introducing Christianly: Embracing All of God for All of Life

In this episode of Christianly, Tony and Dean discuss what it truly means to live "Christianly." They dive into the heart of how Christians can think, process, and act in alignment with their faith, addressing the balance between grace and holy living, avoiding legalism, and transforming theology into practical application.Drawing from Pauline Epistles, Puritan wisdom, and modern pastoral experiences, the hosts explore how to navigate life faithfully—whether in personal struggles, cultural challenges, or church leadership. This episode offers a framework for understanding your position in Christ and how it shapes your everyday actions.If you've ever wondered how to apply your faith to daily life, this episode will equip and encourage you to live out your beliefs with clarity and purpose.If you enjoyed this episode, consider leaving a review and sharing with a friend!Timestamps:[0:33] - Welcome to Christianly: Purpose and Vision[2:07] - Why Living Christianly Matters[2:44] - Lessons from the Puritans: Practical Holiness[4:36] - Balancing Grace and Obedience: Avoiding Legalism[9:20] - Navigating Nuance: Applying Scripture in Context[10:39] - Developing a Biblical Framework for Life[18:25] - Discernment in a Feelings-Driven Culture[21:18] - How to Know and Follow God's Will[23:56] - Stay Connected: Subscribe for More#ChristianLiving #FaithAndLife #HolyLiving #MissionBibleChurch