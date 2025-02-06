Valentine’s Day is here, and with it comes the pressure of finding the perfect gift. But what if the best gift isn’t something you can wrap in a box? In this episode, we share our biggest Valentine’s Day gift fails (trust us, they’re bad) and our greatest gift wins. More importantly, we dive into what true love really looks like—not just in gift-giving, but in everyday life.❤️ CHALLENGE: This Valentine’s Day, sit down with your spouse and go through 1 Corinthians 13 together. Which qualities of love are you excelling in? Which ones need growth?Welcome to Date Night with the Woods, where Tony & Bre have truthful and transparent conversations about the blessings and challenges of being a biblical family in a progressive culture. Each episode connects biblical truths with practical ways to live for the gospel and fight for the family.Chat with Bre on Instagram @datenightwiththewoods Follow Tony on Instagram @drtonygwood For videos, old episodes, blog posts, events, and more www.datenightfam.org Pre-order Tony & Bre’s NEW Little Red Book of Marriage and Family!https://a.co/d/drabc8V
20:21
Is It Sinful to Watch Rated R Movies?
In this episode, we explore how Christians should approach entertainment, focusing on content rather than secular rating systems. We share personal stories, biblical principles, and practical tools for discerning what aligns with Philippians 4:8: dwelling on what is true, honorable, and pure. From avoiding harmful influences to setting Godly examples for our children, we unpack a framework for making wise decisions about movies and media.We also touch on how to navigate past mistakes and cultivate a home centered on Christ, guiding our families with wisdom and grace. Join us for this thought-provoking discussion on maintaining holiness in a media-saturated world!Resources Mentioned:Christian Movie GuidePlugged In (Focus on the Family)Pure Flix
20:33
Introducing Christianly: Embracing All of God for All of Life
Introducing, "Christianly," a podcast aimed at helping Christians embrace all of God for all of life, hosted by Pastors Tony Wood and Dean Defuria.Follow Christianly on Apple PodcastsFollow Christianly on SpotifySubscribe to Christianly on YoutubeIn this episode of Christianly, Tony and Dean discuss what it truly means to live "Christianly." They dive into the heart of how Christians can think, process, and act in alignment with their faith, addressing the balance between grace and holy living, avoiding legalism, and transforming theology into practical application.Drawing from Pauline Epistles, Puritan wisdom, and modern pastoral experiences, the hosts explore how to navigate life faithfully—whether in personal struggles, cultural challenges, or church leadership. This episode offers a framework for understanding your position in Christ and how it shapes your everyday actions.If you've ever wondered how to apply your faith to daily life, this episode will equip and encourage you to live out your beliefs with clarity and purpose.If you enjoyed this episode, consider leaving a review and sharing with a friend!Follow us on social media:Christianly: @christianlypodcastTony Wood: @drtonygwoodDean Defuria: @deandefuriaMission Bible Church: @missionbiblechurchTimestamps:[0:33] - Welcome to Christianly: Purpose and Vision[2:07] - Why Living Christianly Matters[2:44] - Lessons from the Puritans: Practical Holiness[4:36] - Balancing Grace and Obedience: Avoiding Legalism[9:20] - Navigating Nuance: Applying Scripture in Context[10:39] - Developing a Biblical Framework for Life[18:25] - Discernment in a Feelings-Driven Culture[21:18] - How to Know and Follow God's Will[23:56] - Stay Connected: Subscribe for More#ChristianLiving #FaithAndLife #HolyLiving #MissionBibleChurch
24:28
Discovering Biblical HomeSchool Curriculum w/ Scott and Becky Aniol
Homeschooling is the fastest growing form of education in the United States and Christian parents are striving to find a curriculum that is biblical, conservative, and user-friendly. In this special episode we are excited to hear from Scott and Becky Aniol who designed the curriculum (Living Heritage from G3) we use in our home.Follow Scott and Becky@scottmaniol@beckyaniolMore from G3 Ministrieswww.g3min.org
30:41
Setting Goals as a Family
Join Tony and Bre as they share what they've learned about purposeful living and family goal setting, including the categories they use to guide decision making all year long.
