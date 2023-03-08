From Executive Producer Wilmer Valderrama comes a dating show that proves abuelita knows best!
Jerimiyah: Part 2 - Weight Lifting Poet Finds a Rose by Any Other Name
Have you ever had to impress anyone’s grandmother by writing and reciting poetry on the spot? In part two with Jerimiyah, Abuelita tests the three women trying for a date with Jerimiyah by demanding a few romantic stanzas, on the spot! We also gauge our contestants’ text etiquette with a little text and response challenge and finally, Abuelita chooses a winner for Jerimiyah!
8/17/2023
26:52
BONUS: Ask Abuelita!
Have you ever wanted dating advice directly from an Abuelita? Now's your chance! Tune in while Abuelita Liliana gives on-the-spot advice to our listeners after reading their questions. Have a question for Abuelita? DM us on Instagram @ datemyabuelitafirst. Besitos!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/11/2023
5:29
Jerimiyah: Part 1 - Abuelita Finds Gym Junkie’s Soft Side
Meet Jerimiyah, who says he hasn’t necessarily had bad luck dating in LA as a 6’4", full time actor, musician, and comedian with a dreamy smile… He is looking for his special someone now more than ever before, and needs Abuelita's help. While this gym rat hits the weights hard, Abuelita chisels out his love of poetry to reveal a softer side, and then she meets the three women she’ll choose from—including a professional motorcycle stunt rider!
8/10/2023
30:46
Lorena: Part 2 - Can Abuelita “Find Love In This Hopeless Place” For This Comedienne?
We all have our red flags and some can be pretty extreme! Abuelita Liliana and Vico learn about our contestants’ big icks and also put the contestants on the spot by asking for their funniest impromptu dating stories. Abuelita’s intuition is hard at work for last week's main dater Lorena while narrowing down the perfect match! Let's see who Abuelita chooses for Lorena!
8/3/2023
23:30
BONUS: Meet Vico and Abuelita Liliana
Vico and Abuelita Liliana share how they almost met in a precarious situation a decade ago and share their history with dating and relationships. 5 husbands later and here we are!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
