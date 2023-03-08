Lorena: Part 2 - Can Abuelita “Find Love In This Hopeless Place” For This Comedienne?

We all have our red flags and some can be pretty extreme! Abuelita Liliana and Vico learn about our contestants’ big icks and also put the contestants on the spot by asking for their funniest impromptu dating stories. Abuelita’s intuition is hard at work for last week's main dater Lorena while narrowing down the perfect match! Let's see who Abuelita chooses for Lorena! Music Credit: Nargo - "Rhythm of Samba" via Jamendo.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.