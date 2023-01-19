A small California town—and three people within it—become the targets of an ancient evil.
4/20/2023
S2 E11 - Against Their Impossible Strength
As Tess and Linna’s plan to escape from Arcyn gets underway, Will faces the consequences of his choices, and Majeaux tries to tip the odds.
1/26/2023
S2 E10 - A Courtyard Open to the Sky
Majeaux takes is allies to a place of refuge from their common enemy. The War of the Watchers is coming, and in order to face it Majeaux must first confront his own dark legacy.
1/19/2023
S2 E9 - One Last Candle
In the basement of 101 Wing, the Circle brings a new initiate into their midst. What they don't know is that this recruit has a secret--a profound connection to Linna Severand.
1/12/2023
S2 E8 - Within the Heart of all the Broken Things
Tess discovers a sinister truth about the Watchers hidden on Arcyn's estate. She and Linna are reunited and work with Will on their escape plan.
Tess Bellamy’s return home is anything but triumphant. She’s decided Hollywood isn’t for her, resigned to a normal life of caring for her ailing mother. Linna Severand would be a powerful sorceress...if she could escape her family’s mansion, and usurp their control of her magic. Gabriel Majeaux once tried to save the world from evil. Now he’s the last of his kind, moving from place to place to avoid detection.
After a series of horrifying events, their lives collide...and if they aren’t prepared, it’s unlikely they’ll survive.
Dark Heights is a Realm production created and written by C.D. Miller. Listen Away.