Realm
Available Episodes

5 of 30
  • Introducing The Subjective Truth
    This week, we would like to introduce you to The Subjective Truth, a podcast distributed by Realm A missing person. A hidden treasure. Aliens. Ghosts. Reincarnation. And Liars. The Subjective Truth is a serialized paranormal docudrama. In June of 2020, Buddha Kline vanished from the Carson National Forest while searching for the legendary Fenn Treasure. Join our host, Graham Anderson, as she unearths all the answers to the question of... What happened to Buddha Kline? Starring Addison Peacock as Graham Anderson. Created by Jeremy Ellett.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    31:53
  • S2 E11 - Against Their Impossible Strength
    As Tess and Linna’s plan to escape from Arcyn gets underway, Will faces the consequences of his choices, and Majeaux tries to tip the odds. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm, and sign up for our newsletter while you're there! Dark Heights is a Realm production. Listen away. Follow us! On Instagram @RealmMedia_ On Twitter @RealmMedia Check out our merch at: merch.realm.fm Find and support our sponsors at: www.realm.fm/w/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1/26/2023
    32:50
  • S2 E10 - A Courtyard Open to the Sky
    Majeaux takes is allies to a place of refuge from their common enemy. The War of the Watchers is coming, and in order to face it Majeaux must first confront his own dark legacy.  For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm, and sign up for our newsletter while you're there! Dark Heights is a Realm production. Listen away. Follow us! On Instagram @RealmMedia_ On Twitter @RealmMedia Check out our merch at: merch.realm.fm Find and support our sponsors at: www.realm.fm/w/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1/19/2023
    30:46
  • S2 E9 - One Last Candle
    In the basement of  101 Wing, the Circle brings a new initiate into their midst. What they don't know is that this recruit has a secret--a profound connection to Linna Severand. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm, and sign up for our newsletter while you're there! Dark Heights is a Realm production. Listen away. Follow us! On Instagram @RealmMedia_ On Twitter @RealmMedia Check out our merch at: merch.realm.fm Find and support our sponsors at: www.realm.fm/w/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1/12/2023
    33:46
  • S2 E8 - Within the Heart of all the Broken Things
    Tess discovers a sinister truth about the Watchers hidden on Arcyn's estate. She and Linna are reunited and work with Will on their escape plan.   For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm, and sign up for our newsletter while you're there! Dark Heights is a Realm production. Listen away. Follow us! On Instagram @RealmMedia_ On Twitter @RealmMedia Check out our merch at: merch.realm.fm Find and support our sponsors at: www.realm.fm/w/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1/5/2023
    33:40

About Dark Heights

A small California town—and three people within it—become the targets of an ancient evil. Tess Bellamy’s return home is anything but triumphant. She’s decided Hollywood isn’t for her, resigned to a normal life of caring for her ailing mother. Linna Severand would be a powerful sorceress...if she could escape her family’s mansion, and usurp their control of her magic. Gabriel Majeaux once tried to save the world from evil. Now he’s the last of his kind, moving from place to place to avoid detection.  After a series of horrifying events, their lives collide...and if they aren’t prepared, it’s unlikely they’ll survive.  Dark Heights is a Realm production created and written by C.D. Miller. Listen Away.
Podcast website

