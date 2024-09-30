Powered by RND
Dance Anthems

Vibe Nation
Your weekly guide to the world of dance, presented by Sean Maynard! As heard live on Vibe Nation Radio, Fresh 92.7, Impulse Radio, HITS 1 RADIO and Dance Attack...
Music

Available Episodes

  • Dance Anthems 248 - [Best Guest Mix Special with Diplo & Groove Armada] - 4th January 2024
    Happy New Year! Dance Anthems with Sean Maynard is back for 2025 with something special... not one but two massive guest mixes! We've handpicked a couple of our favourite mixes from the past 12 months and yes, there were too many to choose from! In hour 1 we'll spin superstar Diplo's set in full before dance legends Groove Armada return in hour 2 with a very special guest mix they put together for us in 2024. Catch the show on Vibe Nation Radio, Fresh 92.7, Impulse Radio, HITS 1 and Dance Attack FM!
    1:50:03
  • Dance Anthems 247 - [Best of 2024 Part 2 - Bl3ss Guest Mix] - 28th December 2024
    Dance Anthems with Sean Maynard is back this week with the second of two 'Best of 2024' specials! Loads of massive tunes you've heard right here on the show this year from the likes of  Dom Dolla, Casso, Adam Port, Calvin Harris, FISHER, Eats Everything, Mau P .. and a heap more before Bl3ss brings the goods with a brand new Weekend Vibe Mix! Catch the show on Vibe Nation Radio, Fresh 92.7, Impulse Radio, HITS 1 and Dance Attack FM!   PAWSA - PICK UP THE PHONE (feat Nate Dogg) DOM DOLLA - GIRL$ CASSO & JAZZY - ZEROS (feat Headie One) RUDIMENTAL - BRING ME JOY (feat Karen Harding) ADAM PORT & STRYV - MOVE DARIUS SYROSSIAN - SATISFACTION WEISS vs JAMES HYPE - FEEL MY NEEDS DIMITRI VEGAS x VIN DIESEL x ZION - DON’T STOP THE MUSIC CALVIN HARRIS, ELLIE GOULDING - FREE SONNY FODERA x JAZZY x D.O.D. - SOMEDAYS DISCIPLES x DELILAH - IF I STAY CHASE & STATUS x STORMZY - BACKBONE FISHER x FLOWAN - BOOST UP DIMENSION, SUB FOCUS, NGHTMRE - ANGEL (feat Jo Hill) ANDY C & BECKY HILL - INDESTRUCTIBLE NATHAN DAWE & JOEL CORRY - HIGHER MEDUZA & HAYLA - ANOTHER WORLD NIMINO - I ONLY SMOKE WHEN I DRINK HIGH CONTRAST - REMEMBER ME DOM DOLLA & TOVE LO - CAVE MAU P - MERTHER SUB FOCUS & KATY B - PUSH THE TEMPO SOLARDO & HAYLEY MAY - TAKE ME THERE PROSPA - THIS RHYTHM (feat RAHH) BL3SS, CAMRINWATSIN - CRAVING 4 U (feat bbyclose) EATS EVERYTHING - UPSIDE DOWN AIRWOLF PARADISE & REX THE DOG - SON OF A GUN AIRWOLF PARADISE - THIS GROOVE FISHER & AR/CO - OCEAN Weekend Vibe Mix - BL3SS  
    1:51:45
  • Dance Anthems 246 - [Best of 2024 Part 1 - Cheat Codes Guest Mix] - 21st December 2024
    Dance Anthems with Sean Maynard is back this week with the first of two 'Best of 2024' specials! Loads of massive tunes you've heard right here on the show this year from the likes of  Ella Henderson, Becky Hill & Sonny Fodera, The Blessed Madonna & Clementine Douglas, Mau P, Fred Again.. and a heap more before Cheat Codes bring the heat with a brand new Weekend Vibe Mix! Catch the show on Vibe Nation Radio, Fresh 92.7, Impulse Radio, HITS 1 and Dance Attack FM!   ELLA HENDERSON - ALIBI (feat Rudimental) BECKY HILL & SONNY FODERA - NEVER BE ALONE KUNGS, DAVID GUETTA, IZZY BIZU - ALL NIGHT LONG THE BLESSED MADONNA - HAPPIER (feat Clementine Douglas)     MAU P - BEATS FOR THE UNDERGROUND DIMITRI VEGAS x CHAPTER & VERSE x GOODBOYS - GOOD FOR YOU JOHN SUMMIT & HAYLA - SHIVER   JAMIE JONES & JAZZY - WE GROOVIN KELLI-LEIGH - UNCONDITIONAL   ————   SAMSTONE x AKTIVE - MY FAVOURITE GAME   RUDIMENTAL & SKEPSIS - GREEN & GOLD CONFIDENCE MAN - I CAN’T LOSE YOU D.O.D. - SUN IS SHINING   SHARAM - PARTY ALL THE TIME (Adam Beyer, Layton Giordani & Green Velvet Remix) SONNY FODERA - MIND STILL (feat blythe) BEN HEMSLEY - CLOSER (feat Chenai) ZERB & THE CHAINSMOKERS - ADDICTED (feat iNK)   BL3SS, CAMRINWATSIN - KISSES (feat bbyclose) BADGER & NATASHA BEDINGFIELD - THESE WORDS FISHER x JENNIFER LOPEZ - WAITING FOR TONIGHT   ———-   MAU P - ON AGAIN JOHN SUMMIT & SUB FOCUS - GO BACK (feat Julia Church) CHARLOTTE PLANK - NIGHTSHIFT THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - HEY BOY HEY GIRL (ARTBAT Remix)   FRED AGAIN.., ANDERSON.PAAK, CHIKA - PLACES TO BE DISCLOSURE - SHE’S GONE, DANCE ON SHYGIRL - MR USELESS (feat SG Lewis)   CLOONEE - SIPPIN’ YAK (We Like) DIFFRENT - A LITTLE CLOSER   Weekend Vibe Mix - CHEAT CODES
    1:49:52
  • Dance Anthems 245 - [HI-LO Guest Mix] - 14th December 2024
    Dance Anthems with Sean Maynard is back this week with a Hottest Vibe from Airwolf Paradise and beats from Eats Everything, Jazzy & CamrinWatsin, Kaskade & Punctual, Maur vs Dave Spoon, FISHER & AR/CO, Andy C and more! Catch the Vibe Dance Chart playing the 5 biggest dance hits on the planet like Prospa, Mau P, Sub Focus & Katy B and more before HI-LO brings the heat to the Weekend Vibe Mix! Catch the show on Vibe Nation Radio, Fresh 92.7, Impulse Radio, HITS 1 and Dance Attack FM!     OLIVER HELDENS, DION & FUNK TRIBU - I WANT YOUR LOVE    DIFFRENT - I DON’T WANT U (Feat Silva Bumpa)  Last Week’s Hottest Vibe - EATS EVERYTHING - UPSIDE DOWN   Hottest Vibe - AIRWOLF PARADISE - THIS GROOVE  PEGGY GOU - FIND THE WAY (Smokey Bubblin’ B Remix) - globalPR CHLOE CAILLET & SG LEWIS - B SOMEBODY    JAZZY & CAMRINWATSIN - TOUCHING HEAVEN MASHD N KUTCHER - DON’T HOLD BACK   KASKADE & PUNCTUAL - HEAVEN KNOWS (feat Poppy Baskomb) SAM ALFRED & KYLE STARKEY - I WANT YOU TO KNOW   NIC FANCIULLI - SET ME FREE (feat Rob Courtois) GREEN VELVET - PERCOLATOR (Chris Lake Remix)   Anthem of the Week - BL3SS & CAMRINWATSIN - CRAVING 4 U (feat BbyClose) MAUR vs DAVE SPOON - AT NIGHT   FISHER & AR/CO - OCEAN ANDY C - POSITIONS (feat whoismoli)   PARALLEL - NOW IT’S GONE ELDERBROOK & VINTAGE CULTURE - RUN   LF SYSTEM - MEET ME IN THE MIDDLE (Josh Dorey Remix) DIMITRI VEGAS, STEVE AOKI & SOUND OF LEGEND - 2 TIMES (feat Ann Lee) CHARLI XX, BILLIE EILISH, CONFIDENCE MAN - GUESS vs YEAH YEAH   MARK REEVE - GOLDEN (2024 Remake) MASSANO - THE LIGHTS   NICOLE MOUDABER - REASONS TO LOVE YOU (Space 92 Remix)   Club Cut - MARCO V - PUSHING ON   Vibe Dance Chart #5 - SUB FOCUS & KATY B - PUSH THE TEMPO #4 - JOEL CORRY - BE ALRIGHT (UK House Mix) #3 - PROSPA - THIS RHYTHM (feat Rahh) #2 - MAU P - MERTHER  #1 - PAWSA & ADVENTURES OF STEVIE V - DIRTY CASH (Money Talks)   Weekend Vibe Mix - HI-LO
    1:52:12
  • Dance Anthems 244 - [Sgt Slick Guest Mix] - 7th December 2024
    Dance Anthems with Sean Maynard is back this week with a Hottest Vibe from Eats Everything and beats from Maur vs Dave Spoon, PAWSA & Adventures of Stevie V, Airwolf Paradise, Diffrent & Silva Bumpa and more! Catch the Vibe Dance Chart playing the 5 biggest dance hits on the planet like Joel Corry, Jazzy & Kilimanjaro, Sub Focus & Katy B and more before Aussie legend Sgt Slick graces the Weekend Vibe Mix! Catch the show on Vibe Nation Radio, Fresh 92.7, Impulse Radio, HITS 1 and Dance Attack FM!   MAUR vs DAVE SPOON - AT NIGHT SONNY FODERA, JAZZY & D.O.D. - SOMEDAYS (Marten Horger Remix)   Last Week’s Hottest Vibe - BL3SS & CAMRINWATSIN - CRAVING 4 U (feat BbyClose)   Hottest Vibe - EATS EVERYTHING - UPSIDE DOWN LF SYSTEM - MEET ME IN THE MIDDLE (Josh Dorey Remix)   PROSPA - THIS RHYTHM (feat Rahh) CARLITA - FOREVER BABY (feat Janet Planet)   DIFFRENT - I DON’T WANT U (Feat Silva Bumpa) CHRYSTAL - THE DAYS (Notion Remix)   BELTERS ONLY - AWSTOPBRO  MATT SASSARI, HUGEL - IT FEELS SO GOOD   Anthem of the Week - PAWSA & ADVENTURES OF STEVIE V - DIRTY CASH (Money Talks) DIMITRI VEGAS, STEVE AOKI, ANN LEE, SOUND OF LEGEND - 2 TIMES   AIRWOLF PARADISE - THIS GROOVE MOUSSE T - ALL I WANT IS THE BASS   WILL SASS x KAMILLE - INTO THE BLUE MASHD N KUTCHER - DON’T HOLD BACK   SIDEPIECE - SEX SELLS MISS MONIQUE & MOBY - FEELING SO REAL     OSCAR L - SEDUCTION MHA IRI - LEADER OF THE PACK   Club Cut - OLIVER HELDENS, DION & FUNK TRIBU - I WANT YOUR LOVE   Vibe Dance Chart #5 - NIMINO - I ONLY SMOKE WHEN I DRINK #4 - JAZZY & KILIMANJARO - NO BAD VIBES #3 - SUB FOCUS & KATY B - PUSH THE TEMPO #2 - JOEL CORRY - BE ALRIGHT (UK House Mix) #1 - MAU P - MERTHER    Weekend Vibe Mix - SGT SLICK    
    1:50:42

About Dance Anthems

Your weekly guide to the world of dance, presented by Sean Maynard! As heard live on Vibe Nation Radio, Fresh 92.7, Impulse Radio, HITS 1 RADIO and Dance Attack FM.
