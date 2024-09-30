Dance Anthems 245 - [HI-LO Guest Mix] - 14th December 2024

Dance Anthems with Sean Maynard is back this week with a Hottest Vibe from Airwolf Paradise and beats from Eats Everything, Jazzy & CamrinWatsin, Kaskade & Punctual, Maur vs Dave Spoon, FISHER & AR/CO, Andy C and more! Catch the Vibe Dance Chart playing the 5 biggest dance hits on the planet like Prospa, Mau P, Sub Focus & Katy B and more before HI-LO brings the heat to the Weekend Vibe Mix! Catch the show on Vibe Nation Radio, Fresh 92.7, Impulse Radio, HITS 1 and Dance Attack FM! OLIVER HELDENS, DION & FUNK TRIBU - I WANT YOUR LOVE DIFFRENT - I DON’T WANT U (Feat Silva Bumpa) Last Week’s Hottest Vibe - EATS EVERYTHING - UPSIDE DOWN Hottest Vibe - AIRWOLF PARADISE - THIS GROOVE PEGGY GOU - FIND THE WAY (Smokey Bubblin’ B Remix) - globalPR CHLOE CAILLET & SG LEWIS - B SOMEBODY JAZZY & CAMRINWATSIN - TOUCHING HEAVEN MASHD N KUTCHER - DON’T HOLD BACK KASKADE & PUNCTUAL - HEAVEN KNOWS (feat Poppy Baskomb) SAM ALFRED & KYLE STARKEY - I WANT YOU TO KNOW NIC FANCIULLI - SET ME FREE (feat Rob Courtois) GREEN VELVET - PERCOLATOR (Chris Lake Remix) Anthem of the Week - BL3SS & CAMRINWATSIN - CRAVING 4 U (feat BbyClose) MAUR vs DAVE SPOON - AT NIGHT FISHER & AR/CO - OCEAN ANDY C - POSITIONS (feat whoismoli) PARALLEL - NOW IT’S GONE ELDERBROOK & VINTAGE CULTURE - RUN LF SYSTEM - MEET ME IN THE MIDDLE (Josh Dorey Remix) DIMITRI VEGAS, STEVE AOKI & SOUND OF LEGEND - 2 TIMES (feat Ann Lee) CHARLI XX, BILLIE EILISH, CONFIDENCE MAN - GUESS vs YEAH YEAH MARK REEVE - GOLDEN (2024 Remake) MASSANO - THE LIGHTS NICOLE MOUDABER - REASONS TO LOVE YOU (Space 92 Remix) Club Cut - MARCO V - PUSHING ON Vibe Dance Chart #5 - SUB FOCUS & KATY B - PUSH THE TEMPO #4 - JOEL CORRY - BE ALRIGHT (UK House Mix) #3 - PROSPA - THIS RHYTHM (feat Rahh) #2 - MAU P - MERTHER #1 - PAWSA & ADVENTURES OF STEVIE V - DIRTY CASH (Money Talks) Weekend Vibe Mix - HI-LO