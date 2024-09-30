Dance Anthems 248 - [Best Guest Mix Special with Diplo & Groove Armada] - 4th January 2024
Happy New Year! Dance Anthems with Sean Maynard is back for 2025 with something special... not one but two massive guest mixes! We've handpicked a couple of our favourite mixes from the past 12 months and yes, there were too many to choose from! In hour 1 we'll spin superstar Diplo's set in full before dance legends Groove Armada return in hour 2 with a very special guest mix they put together for us in 2024. Catch the show on Vibe Nation Radio, Fresh 92.7, Impulse Radio, HITS 1 and Dance Attack FM!
Dance Anthems 247 - [Best of 2024 Part 2 - Bl3ss Guest Mix] - 28th December 2024
Dance Anthems with Sean Maynard is back this week with the second of two 'Best of 2024' specials! Loads of massive tunes you've heard right here on the show this year from the likes of Dom Dolla, Casso, Adam Port, Calvin Harris, FISHER, Eats Everything, Mau P .. and a heap more before Bl3ss brings the goods with a brand new Weekend Vibe Mix! Catch the show on Vibe Nation Radio, Fresh 92.7, Impulse Radio, HITS 1 and Dance Attack FM!
PAWSA - PICK UP THE PHONE (feat Nate Dogg)
DOM DOLLA - GIRL$
CASSO & JAZZY - ZEROS (feat Headie One)
RUDIMENTAL - BRING ME JOY (feat Karen Harding)
ADAM PORT & STRYV - MOVE
DARIUS SYROSSIAN - SATISFACTION
WEISS vs JAMES HYPE - FEEL MY NEEDS
DIMITRI VEGAS x VIN DIESEL x ZION - DON’T STOP THE MUSIC
CALVIN HARRIS, ELLIE GOULDING - FREE
SONNY FODERA x JAZZY x D.O.D. - SOMEDAYS
DISCIPLES x DELILAH - IF I STAY
CHASE & STATUS x STORMZY - BACKBONE
FISHER x FLOWAN - BOOST UP
DIMENSION, SUB FOCUS, NGHTMRE - ANGEL (feat Jo Hill)
ANDY C & BECKY HILL - INDESTRUCTIBLE
NATHAN DAWE & JOEL CORRY - HIGHER
MEDUZA & HAYLA - ANOTHER WORLD
NIMINO - I ONLY SMOKE WHEN I DRINK
HIGH CONTRAST - REMEMBER ME
DOM DOLLA & TOVE LO - CAVE
MAU P - MERTHER
SUB FOCUS & KATY B - PUSH THE TEMPO
SOLARDO & HAYLEY MAY - TAKE ME THERE
PROSPA - THIS RHYTHM (feat RAHH)
BL3SS, CAMRINWATSIN - CRAVING 4 U (feat bbyclose)
EATS EVERYTHING - UPSIDE DOWN
AIRWOLF PARADISE & REX THE DOG - SON OF A GUN
AIRWOLF PARADISE - THIS GROOVE
FISHER & AR/CO - OCEAN
Weekend Vibe Mix - BL3SS
Dance Anthems 246 - [Best of 2024 Part 1 - Cheat Codes Guest Mix] - 21st December 2024
Dance Anthems with Sean Maynard is back this week with the first of two 'Best of 2024' specials! Loads of massive tunes you've heard right here on the show this year from the likes of Ella Henderson, Becky Hill & Sonny Fodera, The Blessed Madonna & Clementine Douglas, Mau P, Fred Again.. and a heap more before Cheat Codes bring the heat with a brand new Weekend Vibe Mix! Catch the show on Vibe Nation Radio, Fresh 92.7, Impulse Radio, HITS 1 and Dance Attack FM!
ELLA HENDERSON - ALIBI (feat Rudimental)
BECKY HILL & SONNY FODERA - NEVER BE ALONE
KUNGS, DAVID GUETTA, IZZY BIZU - ALL NIGHT LONG
THE BLESSED MADONNA - HAPPIER (feat Clementine Douglas)
MAU P - BEATS FOR THE UNDERGROUND
DIMITRI VEGAS x CHAPTER & VERSE x GOODBOYS - GOOD FOR YOU
JOHN SUMMIT & HAYLA - SHIVER
JAMIE JONES & JAZZY - WE GROOVIN
KELLI-LEIGH - UNCONDITIONAL
SAMSTONE x AKTIVE - MY FAVOURITE GAME
RUDIMENTAL & SKEPSIS - GREEN & GOLD
CONFIDENCE MAN - I CAN’T LOSE YOU
D.O.D. - SUN IS SHINING
SHARAM - PARTY ALL THE TIME (Adam Beyer, Layton Giordani & Green Velvet Remix)
SONNY FODERA - MIND STILL (feat blythe)
BEN HEMSLEY - CLOSER (feat Chenai)
ZERB & THE CHAINSMOKERS - ADDICTED (feat iNK)
BL3SS, CAMRINWATSIN - KISSES (feat bbyclose)
BADGER & NATASHA BEDINGFIELD - THESE WORDS
FISHER x JENNIFER LOPEZ - WAITING FOR TONIGHT
MAU P - ON AGAIN
JOHN SUMMIT & SUB FOCUS - GO BACK (feat Julia Church)
CHARLOTTE PLANK - NIGHTSHIFT
THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - HEY BOY HEY GIRL (ARTBAT Remix)
FRED AGAIN.., ANDERSON.PAAK, CHIKA - PLACES TO BE
DISCLOSURE - SHE’S GONE, DANCE ON
SHYGIRL - MR USELESS (feat SG Lewis)
CLOONEE - SIPPIN’ YAK (We Like)
DIFFRENT - A LITTLE CLOSER
Weekend Vibe Mix - CHEAT CODES
Dance Anthems with Sean Maynard is back this week with a Hottest Vibe from Airwolf Paradise and beats from Eats Everything, Jazzy & CamrinWatsin, Kaskade & Punctual, Maur vs Dave Spoon, FISHER & AR/CO, Andy C and more! Catch the Vibe Dance Chart playing the 5 biggest dance hits on the planet like Prospa, Mau P, Sub Focus & Katy B and more before HI-LO brings the heat to the Weekend Vibe Mix! Catch the show on Vibe Nation Radio, Fresh 92.7, Impulse Radio, HITS 1 and Dance Attack FM!
OLIVER HELDENS, DION & FUNK TRIBU - I WANT YOUR LOVE
DIFFRENT - I DON’T WANT U (Feat Silva Bumpa)
Last Week’s Hottest Vibe - EATS EVERYTHING - UPSIDE DOWN
Hottest Vibe - AIRWOLF PARADISE - THIS GROOVE
PEGGY GOU - FIND THE WAY (Smokey Bubblin’ B Remix) - globalPR
CHLOE CAILLET & SG LEWIS - B SOMEBODY
JAZZY & CAMRINWATSIN - TOUCHING HEAVEN
MASHD N KUTCHER - DON’T HOLD BACK
KASKADE & PUNCTUAL - HEAVEN KNOWS (feat Poppy Baskomb)
SAM ALFRED & KYLE STARKEY - I WANT YOU TO KNOW
NIC FANCIULLI - SET ME FREE (feat Rob Courtois)
GREEN VELVET - PERCOLATOR (Chris Lake Remix)
Anthem of the Week - BL3SS & CAMRINWATSIN - CRAVING 4 U (feat BbyClose)
MAUR vs DAVE SPOON - AT NIGHT
FISHER & AR/CO - OCEAN
ANDY C - POSITIONS (feat whoismoli)
PARALLEL - NOW IT’S GONE
ELDERBROOK & VINTAGE CULTURE - RUN
LF SYSTEM - MEET ME IN THE MIDDLE (Josh Dorey Remix)
DIMITRI VEGAS, STEVE AOKI & SOUND OF LEGEND - 2 TIMES (feat Ann Lee)
CHARLI XX, BILLIE EILISH, CONFIDENCE MAN - GUESS vs YEAH YEAH
MARK REEVE - GOLDEN (2024 Remake)
MASSANO - THE LIGHTS
NICOLE MOUDABER - REASONS TO LOVE YOU (Space 92 Remix)
Club Cut - MARCO V - PUSHING ON
Vibe Dance Chart
#5 - SUB FOCUS & KATY B - PUSH THE TEMPO
#4 - JOEL CORRY - BE ALRIGHT (UK House Mix)
#3 - PROSPA - THIS RHYTHM (feat Rahh)
#2 - MAU P - MERTHER
#1 - PAWSA & ADVENTURES OF STEVIE V - DIRTY CASH (Money Talks)
Weekend Vibe Mix - HI-LO
Dance Anthems with Sean Maynard is back this week with a Hottest Vibe from Eats Everything and beats from Maur vs Dave Spoon, PAWSA & Adventures of Stevie V, Airwolf Paradise, Diffrent & Silva Bumpa and more! Catch the Vibe Dance Chart playing the 5 biggest dance hits on the planet like Joel Corry, Jazzy & Kilimanjaro, Sub Focus & Katy B and more before Aussie legend Sgt Slick graces the Weekend Vibe Mix! Catch the show on Vibe Nation Radio, Fresh 92.7, Impulse Radio, HITS 1 and Dance Attack FM!
MAUR vs DAVE SPOON - AT NIGHT
SONNY FODERA, JAZZY & D.O.D. - SOMEDAYS (Marten Horger Remix)
Last Week’s Hottest Vibe - BL3SS & CAMRINWATSIN - CRAVING 4 U (feat BbyClose)
Hottest Vibe - EATS EVERYTHING - UPSIDE DOWN
LF SYSTEM - MEET ME IN THE MIDDLE (Josh Dorey Remix)
PROSPA - THIS RHYTHM (feat Rahh)
CARLITA - FOREVER BABY (feat Janet Planet)
DIFFRENT - I DON’T WANT U (Feat Silva Bumpa)
CHRYSTAL - THE DAYS (Notion Remix)
BELTERS ONLY - AWSTOPBRO
MATT SASSARI, HUGEL - IT FEELS SO GOOD
Anthem of the Week - PAWSA & ADVENTURES OF STEVIE V - DIRTY CASH (Money Talks)
DIMITRI VEGAS, STEVE AOKI, ANN LEE, SOUND OF LEGEND - 2 TIMES
AIRWOLF PARADISE - THIS GROOVE
MOUSSE T - ALL I WANT IS THE BASS
WILL SASS x KAMILLE - INTO THE BLUE
MASHD N KUTCHER - DON’T HOLD BACK
SIDEPIECE - SEX SELLS
MISS MONIQUE & MOBY - FEELING SO REAL
OSCAR L - SEDUCTION
MHA IRI - LEADER OF THE PACK
Club Cut - OLIVER HELDENS, DION & FUNK TRIBU - I WANT YOUR LOVE
Vibe Dance Chart
#5 - NIMINO - I ONLY SMOKE WHEN I DRINK
#4 - JAZZY & KILIMANJARO - NO BAD VIBES
#3 - SUB FOCUS & KATY B - PUSH THE TEMPO
#2 - JOEL CORRY - BE ALRIGHT (UK House Mix)
#1 - MAU P - MERTHER
Weekend Vibe Mix - SGT SLICK