Dan Carlin Hardcore History Archives

Hardcore History 59 - BLITZ The Destroyer of Worlds
What happens if human beings can't handle the power of their own weaponry? This show examines the dangerous early years of the Nuclear Age and humankind's efforts to avoid self-destruction at the hands of its own creation.
5:49:32
Hardcore History 55 - Blueprint for Armageddon VI
The Americans are coming, but will the war be over by the time they get there? Germany throws everything into a last series of stupendous attacks in the West while hoping to avoid getting burned by a fire in the East they helped fan.
4:16:43
Hardcore History 54 - Blueprint for Armageddon V
Politics, diplomacy, revolution and mutiny take center stage at the start of this episode, but mud, blood, shells and tragedy drown all by the end.
4:29:57
Hardcore History 53 - Blueprint for Armageddon IV
Machine guns, barbed wire and millions upon millions of artillery shells create industrialized meat grinders at Verdun and the Somme. There's never been a human experience like it and it changes a generation.
3:55:51
Hardcore History 52 - Blueprint for Armageddon III
The war of maneuver that was supposed to be over quickly instead turns into a lingering bloody stalemate. Trench warfare begins, and with it, all the murderous efforts on both sides to overcome the static defenses.