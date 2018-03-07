Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSociety & CultureDan Carlin Hardcore History Archives
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Dan Carlin Hardcore History Archives
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Dan Carlin Hardcore History Archives

Dan Carlin
Society & CultureHistory
Dan Carlin Hardcore History Archives
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 18
  • Hardcore History 59 - BLITZ The Destroyer of Worlds
    What happens if human beings can't handle the power of their own weaponry? This show examines the dangerous early years of the Nuclear Age and humankind's efforts to avoid self-destruction at the hands of its own creation.
    --------  
    5:49:32
  • Hardcore History 55 - Blueprint for Armageddon VI
    The Americans are coming, but will the war be over by the time they get there? Germany throws everything into a last series of stupendous attacks in the West while hoping to avoid getting burned by a fire in the East they helped fan.
    --------  
    4:16:43
  • Hardcore History 54 - Blueprint for Armageddon V
    Politics, diplomacy, revolution and mutiny take center stage at the start of this episode, but mud, blood, shells and tragedy drown all by the end.
    --------  
    4:29:57
  • Hardcore History 53 - Blueprint for Armageddon IV
    Machine guns, barbed wire and millions upon millions of artillery shells create industrialized meat grinders at Verdun and the Somme. There's never been a human experience like it and it changes a generation.
    --------  
    3:55:51
  • Hardcore History 52 - Blueprint for Armageddon III
    The war of maneuver that was supposed to be over quickly instead turns into a lingering bloody stalemate. Trench warfare begins, and with it, all the murderous efforts on both sides to overcome the static defenses.
    --------  
    3:54:08

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Dan Carlin Hardcore History Archives

A premium RSS feed for William Howell: [email protected].
Podcast website
Society & CultureHistory

Listen to Dan Carlin Hardcore History Archives, The Best People with Nicolle Wallace and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Dan Carlin Hardcore History Archives: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 2:54:46 AM