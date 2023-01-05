On The Dead Files, physical medium Amy Allan and retired homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi solve unexplained paranormal phenomena in haunted locations across A... More
Available Episodes
5 of 34
Betrayed
Steve and Amy investigate terrifying paranormal activity at an Egg Harbor, New Jersey, home. While Steve finds evidence of health spa run by an insane doctor, Amy encounters a wicked shadow man seeking revenge on the living.For even more Dead Files, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/deadfiles to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.
5/1/2023
34:48
Forgotten
Steve and Amy investigate terrifying paranormal activity in a Bloomington, IL, home. Steve finds evidence of a tragic death on the property while Amy encounters an eerie entity that crawls into bed with the living.For even more Dead Files, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/deadfiles to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.
4/24/2023
36:05
Never Alone
Steve and Amy investigate reports of terrifying paranormal encounters at a home in Forester, MI. While Steve uncovers two deadly blazes that devastated an entire town, Amy fights off a vicious entity trying to take over her body.For even more Dead Files, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/deadfiles to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.
4/17/2023
36:03
Tormented
Steve and Amy examine frightening paranormal activity at a family home in Westminster, Colorado. Steve uncovers evidence of a century-old murder mystery, while Amy encounters a deadly poltergeist that seeks to harm anyone in the house.For even more Dead Files, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/deadfiles to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.
4/10/2023
35:19
Burned Alive
Steve and Amy inspect claims of frightening paranormal activity at a Seattle restaurant. While Steve unearths evidence of a bloody massacre, Amy encounters several disturbing entities that want to harm the living.For even more Dead Files, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/deadfiles to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.
On The Dead Files, physical medium Amy Allan and retired homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi solve unexplained paranormal phenomena in haunted locations across America. As Amy Each investigator's findings remain hidden from the other, and from the property's occupants, until the shocking results are revealed in a riveting conclusion. With direct audio from the hit Travel Channel TV show, The Dead Files is your paranormal investigation podcast.