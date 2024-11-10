Powered by RND
Religion & Spirituality
Daily Radio Program for Chuck Missler

Chuck Missler
Religion & Spirituality

Available Episodes

5 of 500
  Episode for Friday December 13th Daniel Chapter 4
    Daniel had the most incredible career imaginable; he was transported as a teenage captive to a pagan empire and became the primary confidante to the ruler of Babylon. When Babylonia was taken over by its enemies, he rose to the second or third position in the Persian Empire. There are only two people in the Bible other than Jesus Christ of which no evil is spoken, Joseph and Daniel. The book of Daniel is in two halves: the first six chapters are historical, which deal with the adventures and career of this remarkable man. The second six chapters are some of the most pivotal and important prophecies of the entire Bible. Without a clear understanding of the book of Daniel you will not understand the times in which we live. This study contains 16 hours of verse by verse teachings. Copyright © 11-01-2004 Recorded: 2004
    --------  
    27:00
  Episode for Thursday December 12th Daniel Chapter 4
  Episode for Wednesday December 11th Daniel Chapter 3
  Episode for Tuesday December 10th Daniel Chapter 3
  Episode for Monday December 9th Daniel Chapter 3
About Daily Radio Program for Chuck Missler

