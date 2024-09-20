The Lore of Gem Dragons | D&D Legends and Lore Episode 8
Equal in power and prowess to their metallic and chromatic cousins, Gem Dragons divorce themselves from the conflict between good and evil completely. Their scales are crystalline, their powers are psionic instead of arcane, their breath weapons are not derived from the elemental energies of the inner or material plane, but from their mental command over reality itself. Theirs are the wonders of the mind, the force of will, the brilliant light of insight, and the resounding echo of discovery—but also the desiccation of despair.
30:18
The Lore of Giants | D&D Legends and Lore Episode 7
Encountering a giant can be an awe-inspiring and disorienting experience. First comes a rhythmic booming, felt more than heard, that resolves slowly into the sound of footsteps: a giant is near! Loose stones vibrate and tumble down the hillside. Trees sway, then bend aside as the colossus emerges. How can anything be that big? Is it a trick of perspective?
58:24
The Lore of Demons | D&D Legends and Lore Episode 6
In the many and varied forms, demons are living engines of annihilation. They embody the destructive forces of chaos. All things tend to decay into entropy, but demons exist to hurry that process along
49:52
The Lore of Dragons | D&D Legends and Lore Episode 5
Few creatures can match the power and splendor of dragons. Armed with claws and fangs that can rend steel, armored in scales as tough as iron, faster than an eagle in flight, and strong enough to shatter castle gates, a full-grown dragon is an awesome foe. Join us as we detail the lore of this legendary monster.
54:56
The Legend of Vecna | D&D Legends and Lore Episode 4
Are you afraid of the dark? Of things that go bump in the night? Of the horrors and monsters that are as prevalent in D&D as they are in many cultures across the world? Join us as we take a look at one of the Vilest monsters to ever "grace" the pages of D&D, Vecna!
Hi, we are D&D Legends and Lore, the series that presents narrative driven, zoomed-in perspectives on stories that D&D’s decades of lore has to offer. Join us as we venture from the deepest pit of the Nine Hells to the enchanted forest of Arvandor telling tales both wondrous and terrible.
