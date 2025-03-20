MILLIONS of Harley-Davidson SPORTSTERs have been sold. Why?
The Sportster was born 1957 and became a motorcycle for all people. Cruiser, dragbike, flat tracker, street tracker, road racer, chopper and so much more--the Sportster has been customized into infinite variations on its essential V-twin American theme. Technical Editor Kevin Cameron and Editor-in-Chief Mark Hoyer discuss the Sportster, its origins in the early days of Harley-Davidson and where the bike is today in its liquid-cooled form. They even manage to slide Dan Gurney in the discussion!
1:12:12
The SECRETS of how ROYAL-ENFIELD is TAKING OVER the WORLD!
Indian motorcycle brand Royal Enfield went from selling 45,000 units in 2007 to nearly 1 million in 2024! How did this formerly British motorcycle company get to India in the first place, and how did it go from quirky vintage motorcycles to a global middleweight motorcycle phenomenon? Join Kevin Cameron and Mark Hoyer as they discuss the strategic growth of the brand and the person behind it all.
56:04
The TOP 6(ish) MOTORCYCLES and TECHNOLOGY that changed everything!
The biggest technological moments in motorcycling are discussed here by CW Technical Editor Kevin Cameron and Editor-in-Chief Mark Hoyer. What innovations drove the biggest changes? What models are most important? Listen to the CW podcast to take the ride and find out! There will be some you've probably never heard of and other that you'll know well. Join us!
1:20:09
CALIFORNIA HOT ROD: The V-twin Ducati that made the brand in America in the 1970s
Cycle magazine editors Cook Neilson and Phil Schilling bought a Ducati 750 Supersport in the 1970s and made it into a superbike racer, which launched the Italian marque's reputation in the US. Dubbed the California Hot Rod, the bike was unrelentingly modified and developed to become a Daytona winner. It is perhaps the most important Ducati V-twin behind Paul Smart's 1972 Imola 200-winning machine and helped establish the worldwide performance reputation still enjoyed by the company.The build and racing effort was molecularly detailed in the pages of Cycle magazine, and Kevin Cameron recalls the story with Mark Hoyer to share its fascinating development and the string legends that helped it go fast---faster than anybody on the track with great frequency.
1:10:28
The Modern In-line 4 Sportbike was invented 100 years ago! The story of Gilera and Rondine.
In 1923, two Italian engineers, Piero Remor and Carlo Gianini, designed an inline four-cylinder motorcycle engine that was mounted transversely. It was an important moment, for from that beginning have descended all of today’s inline-four motorcycle engines. Technical Editor Kevin Cameron and Editor-in-Chief Mark Hoyer talk about the origins of the modern in-line four sportbike from Rondine to Gilera to today. Illustration by Jim Hatch/Hatch Illustration.
Join Technical Editor Kevin Cameron and Editor-in-Chief Mark Hoyer for the weekly Cycle World podcast for lively conversations about motorcycles and the people who build and ride them. Cameron’s legendary knowledge and ability to describe highly technical subjects in ways that are easy to understand allies with Hoyer’s massive testing background and hands-on work in the CW garage.