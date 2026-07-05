Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducationCurious Kid Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Curious Kid Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Curious Kid Podcast

Olivia, Bleav
EducationEducation for Kids
Curious Kid Podcast
Latest episode

448 episodes

  • Curious Kid Podcast

    CKP Goodbye

    07/05/2026 | 1 mins.
    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Curious Kid Podcast

    Season 14 Finale

    06/28/2026 | 23 mins.
    In episode 364, we celebrate the end of season 14 by recapping the season, sharing our favorite episodes and facts from season 14, tell the story of a man whose curiosity saved millions of lives, and reveal the results of our survey on driverless cars.

    Episode Topic Suggestion Form - https://forms.office.com/r/USsGWVfheH

    Visit the Curious Kid Podcast Website – http://www.curiouskidpodcast.com

    Send Us An E-mail – curiouskidpodcast@gmail.com

    Leave Us A Voicemail – 856-425-2324

    Support Us On Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/Curiouskidpodcast

    Shop Curious Kid Podcast Merchandise – http://tee.pub/lic/fqXchg3wUVU

    Follow Us On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/curiouskidpod/

    Follow Us On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/curiouskidpodcast/

    Follow Us On Twitter – https://twitter.com/CuriousKidPod

    Visit Us On YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5d6HaNz_UYOaS7YuYayVwg

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Curious Kid Podcast

    Curious About Cryptids

    06/21/2026 | 16 mins.
    In episode 363, we get curious about cryptids for Skyler.  What are cryptids?  Are they real?  We learn about some of the most famous cryptids from around the world with the help of Noah.

    Episode Topic Suggestion Form - https://forms.office.com/r/USsGWVfheH

    Visit the Curious Kid Podcast Website – http://www.curiouskidpodcast.com

    Send Us An E-mail – curiouskidpodcast@gmail.com

    Leave Us A Voicemail – 856-425-2324

    Support Us On Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/Curiouskidpodcast

    Shop Curious Kid Podcast Merchandise – http://tee.pub/lic/fqXchg3wUVU

    Follow Us On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/curiouskidpod/

    Follow Us On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/curiouskidpodcast/

    Follow Us On Twitter – https://twitter.com/CuriousKidPod

    Visit Us On YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5d6HaNz_UYOaS7YuYayVwg

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Curious Kid Podcast

    Curious About Logos

    06/14/2026 | 16 mins.
    In episode 362, we get curious about logos for Scarlett. We learn what logos are, why companies use them, and interesting facts about some of the most recognizable logos in the world. Noah joins us to share 5 unbelievable facts you need to Noah about logos.

    Episode Topic Suggestion Form - https://forms.office.com/r/USsGWVfheH

    Visit the Curious Kid Podcast Website – http://www.curiouskidpodcast.com

    Send Us An E-mail – curiouskidpodcast@gmail.com

    Leave Us A Voicemail – 856-425-2324

    Support Us On Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/Curiouskidpodcast

    Shop Curious Kid Podcast Merchandise – http://tee.pub/lic/fqXchg3wUVU

    Follow Us On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/curiouskidpod/

    Follow Us On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/curiouskidpodcast/

    Follow Us On Twitter – https://twitter.com/CuriousKidPod

    Visit Us On YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5d6HaNz_UYOaS7YuYayVwg

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Curious Kid Podcast

    Curious About Fish

    06/07/2026 | 16 mins.
    In episode 361, we get curious about fish for Senam, Davis, Morgan, and Neil.  What makes a fish a fish?  What are some of the most interesting fish on earth?  How many fish are on earth and how many different species are there?  Noah joins us to share 5 unbelievable facts you need to Noah about fish.

    Episode Topic Suggestion Form - https://forms.office.com/r/USsGWVfheH

    Visit the Curious Kid Podcast Website – http://www.curiouskidpodcast.com

    Send Us An E-mail – curiouskidpodcast@gmail.com

    Leave Us A Voicemail – 856-425-2324

    Support Us On Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/Curiouskidpodcast

    Shop Curious Kid Podcast Merchandise – http://tee.pub/lic/fqXchg3wUVU

    Follow Us On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/curiouskidpod/

    Follow Us On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/curiouskidpodcast/

    Follow Us On Twitter – https://twitter.com/CuriousKidPod

    Visit Us On YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5d6HaNz_UYOaS7YuYayVwg

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About Curious Kid Podcast
Join Jacob and curious kids, 12 year old Olivia and 9 year old Noah, as they get curious about new topics each and every Sunday. Learn all about airplanes, dinosaurs, the moon, and over 300 other topics in 20 minutes or less with fun and educational episodes. And here's the best part: all topics covered in the podcast are listener-suggested, so let us know what you're curious about so we could get curious for you.
Podcast website
EducationEducation for KidsKids & Family

Listen to Curious Kid Podcast, The Mel Robbins Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Curious Kid Podcast: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.15.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/30/2026 - 6:28:13 AM
A company fromMADSACK