Join Jacob and 9 year old Olivia as they learn fun and educational things. They take on a new topic each episode with the goal of providing an educational and ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 293
Curious About Skin
In episode 240, we get curious about skin for Edward of Texas and Sloane and Logan of Ocala, Florida. We learn why skin is so important, about all of the different layers of the skin, and how our skin is different than the skin of animals. We also learn how the skin repairs itself after it is injured. Join us to get the skinny on the largest organ of the human body. Visit the Curious Kid Podcast Website - http://www.curiouskidpodcast.com Send Us An E-mail - [email protected] Us A Voicemail - 856-425-2324Support Us On Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/CuriouskidpodcastShop Curious Kid Podcast Merchandise - http://tee.pub/lic/fqXchg3wUVUFollow Us On Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/curiouskidpod/Follow Us On Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/curiouskidpodcast/Follow Us On Twitter - https://twitter.com/CuriousKidPod
5/7/2023
12:08
Curious About Castles
In episode 239, we get curious about castles for Henry of Atlanta, Georgia and Luna of Auckland, New Zealand. Why were castles built? How do castles help protect the people inside? What are the different parts of a castle? Learn all about castles with us. Visit the Curious Kid Podcast Website - http://www.curiouskidpodcast.com Send Us An E-mail - [email protected] Us A Voicemail - 856-425-2324Support Us On Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/CuriouskidpodcastShop Curious Kid Podcast Merchandise - http://tee.pub/lic/fqXchg3wUVUFollow Us On Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/curiouskidpod/Follow Us On Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/curiouskidpodcast/Follow Us On Twitter - https://twitter.com/CuriousKidPod
4/30/2023
12:17
Curious About Axolotls
In episode 238, we get curious about axolotls for Oliver from Missouri, Natalie from Kentucky, Leo from Australia, and Luke from Washington State. What are axolotls? What is the difference between an axolotl and a salamander? Where can axolotls be found in the wild? What makes them different from almost all other animals? Visit the Curious Kid Podcast Website - http://www.curiouskidpodcast.com Send Us An E-mail - [email protected] Us A Voicemail - 856-425-2324Support Us On Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/CuriouskidpodcastShop Curious Kid Podcast Merchandise - http://tee.pub/lic/fqXchg3wUVUFollow Us On Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/curiouskidpod/Follow Us On Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/curiouskidpodcast/Follow Us On Twitter - https://twitter.com/CuriousKidPod
4/23/2023
12:05
Curious About Prosthetics
In episode 237, we get curious about prosthetics with the help of Lindsey, a certified prosthetic/orthotic clinician with Hanger Clinic. We learn what limb loss and limb difference are, how prosthetics help people (and even animals) with limb loss and limb difference, and we learn a bit about the fascinating history of prosthetics. Visit the Curious Kid Podcast Website - http://www.curiouskidpodcast.com Send Us An E-mail - [email protected] Us A Voicemail - 856-425-2324Support Us On Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/CuriouskidpodcastShop Curious Kid Podcast Merchandise - http://tee.pub/lic/fqXchg3wUVUFollow Us On Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/curiouskidpod/Follow Us On Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/curiouskidpodcast/Follow Us On Twitter - https://twitter.com/CuriousKidPodCamp No Limits - https://nolimitsfoundation.org
4/16/2023
18:07
Curious About Honey
In episode 236, we get curious about honey for Seb, Theia, and Harry from Exeter, England, Allison from Springfield, Virginia and Ryder from Wellington, New Zealand. How is honey made? Are honey bees the only insect that make honey? How is honey able to last so long without going bad? Check out this buzzworthy episode to learn more. Visit the Curious Kid Podcast Website - http://www.curiouskidpodcast.com Send Us An E-mail - [email protected] Us A Voicemail - 856-425-2324Support Us On Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/CuriouskidpodcastShop Curious Kid Podcast Merchandise - http://tee.pub/lic/fqXchg3wUVUFollow Us On Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/curiouskidpod/Follow Us On Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/curiouskidpodcast/Follow Us On Twitter - https://twitter.com/CuriousKidPod
Join Jacob and 9 year old Olivia as they learn fun and educational things. They take on a new topic each episode with the goal of providing an educational and entertaining experience for listeners of all ages. New episodes every Sunday!