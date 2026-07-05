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448 episodes
- In episode 364, we celebrate the end of season 14 by recapping the season, sharing our favorite episodes and facts from season 14, tell the story of a man whose curiosity saved millions of lives, and reveal the results of our survey on driverless cars.
Episode Topic Suggestion Form - https://forms.office.com/r/USsGWVfheH
Visit the Curious Kid Podcast Website – http://www.curiouskidpodcast.com
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- In episode 363, we get curious about cryptids for Skyler. What are cryptids? Are they real? We learn about some of the most famous cryptids from around the world with the help of Noah.
Episode Topic Suggestion Form - https://forms.office.com/r/USsGWVfheH
Visit the Curious Kid Podcast Website – http://www.curiouskidpodcast.com
Send Us An E-mail – curiouskidpodcast@gmail.com
Leave Us A Voicemail – 856-425-2324
Support Us On Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/Curiouskidpodcast
Shop Curious Kid Podcast Merchandise – http://tee.pub/lic/fqXchg3wUVU
Follow Us On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/curiouskidpod/
Follow Us On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/curiouskidpodcast/
Follow Us On Twitter – https://twitter.com/CuriousKidPod
Visit Us On YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5d6HaNz_UYOaS7YuYayVwg
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- In episode 362, we get curious about logos for Scarlett. We learn what logos are, why companies use them, and interesting facts about some of the most recognizable logos in the world. Noah joins us to share 5 unbelievable facts you need to Noah about logos.
Episode Topic Suggestion Form - https://forms.office.com/r/USsGWVfheH
Visit the Curious Kid Podcast Website – http://www.curiouskidpodcast.com
Send Us An E-mail – curiouskidpodcast@gmail.com
Leave Us A Voicemail – 856-425-2324
Support Us On Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/Curiouskidpodcast
Shop Curious Kid Podcast Merchandise – http://tee.pub/lic/fqXchg3wUVU
Follow Us On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/curiouskidpod/
Follow Us On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/curiouskidpodcast/
Follow Us On Twitter – https://twitter.com/CuriousKidPod
Visit Us On YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5d6HaNz_UYOaS7YuYayVwg
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- In episode 361, we get curious about fish for Senam, Davis, Morgan, and Neil. What makes a fish a fish? What are some of the most interesting fish on earth? How many fish are on earth and how many different species are there? Noah joins us to share 5 unbelievable facts you need to Noah about fish.
Episode Topic Suggestion Form - https://forms.office.com/r/USsGWVfheH
Visit the Curious Kid Podcast Website – http://www.curiouskidpodcast.com
Send Us An E-mail – curiouskidpodcast@gmail.com
Leave Us A Voicemail – 856-425-2324
Support Us On Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/Curiouskidpodcast
Shop Curious Kid Podcast Merchandise – http://tee.pub/lic/fqXchg3wUVU
Follow Us On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/curiouskidpod/
Follow Us On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/curiouskidpodcast/
Follow Us On Twitter – https://twitter.com/CuriousKidPod
Visit Us On YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5d6HaNz_UYOaS7YuYayVwg
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Curious Kid Podcast
Join Jacob and curious kids, 12 year old Olivia and 9 year old Noah, as they get curious about new topics each and every Sunday. Learn all about airplanes, dinosaurs, the moon, and over 300 other topics in 20 minutes or less with fun and educational episodes. And here's the best part: all topics covered in the podcast are listener-suggested, so let us know what you're curious about so we could get curious for you.Podcast website
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