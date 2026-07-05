Join Jacob and curious kids, 12 year old Olivia and 9 year old Noah, as they get curious about new topics each and every Sunday. Learn all about airplanes, dinosaurs, the moon, and over 300 other topics in 20 minutes or less with fun and educational episodes.

And here's the best part: all topics covered in the podcast are listener-suggested, so let us know what you're curious about so we could get curious for you.