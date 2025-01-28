Episode 23 | Tia Levings Author of "A Well Trained Wife"

In this episode of Cults and the Culting of America, hosts Scot Loyd and Daniella engage with Tia Levings, a New York Times bestselling author and cult survivor. They discuss Tia's journey of writing her memoir, the impact of Christian patriarchy, and the allure of traditionalism in modern society. Tia shares her insights on the dynamics of complementarianism, the consequences of perfectionism, and the importance of storytelling in healing. The conversation emphasizes the need for awareness and empowerment among those affected by high-control groups, while also exploring the complexities of societal change and the role of women in shaping the future. Takeaways Tia's book started as therapeutic journals recommended by her therapist. The journey to writing a memoir can take years and evolve over time. Christian patriarchy influences many aspects of American culture. The concept of a 'cult without walls' highlights the pervasive nature of these deologies. Traditionalism can appear attractive but often masks deeper issues. Perfectionism is a significant burden for survivors of cults. The most vulnerable individuals often bear the brunt of abuse in high-control groups. Hope and empowerment are crucial in the face of societal chaos. People should always come before ideas in any belief system. Bitterness can serve as a powerful tool for healing and empowerment. Sound Bites "Welcome to 2025: A New Beginning" "It took years to tell my story" "Hope is stubborn and necessary" Chapters 00:00 Introduction and Context of 2025 03:39 The Journey to Writing a Memoir 06:25 The Impact of Christian Patriarchy 09:30 The Connection Between Personal Experience and Cultural Issues 12:25 The Allure of Traditional Gender Roles 15:27 Nostalgia and Misconceptions of the Past 18:15 Facing the Truth of Domestic Discipline 21:30 The Importance of Sharing Stories 24:14 The Dynamics of Complementarianism 27:14 Recognizing Abuse and Empowering Individuals 31:20 Breaking Free from Perfectionism 33:39 Childhood Vulnerability in Cults 35:53 The Future of Cults and Youth Movements 37:18 Chaos and Fundamentalism 38:02 Narcissism and Cult Leadership 39:29 Women's Empowerment and Resistance 40:27 Surviving Authoritarianism 41:53 The Power of Storytelling 43:16 Bitterness as Empowerment 52:59 People Over Ideas: A Fundamental Principle Produced by Haley Phillips