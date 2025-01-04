To find The Cosmic Peach Podcast---> https://open.spotify.com/show/0a2MALZHeOng77TuwryzZU?si=7bf9298c27424781Sign up for our Patreon go to-> Patreon.com/cultofconspiracypodcastTo Find The Cajun Knight Youtube Channel---> click here10% OFF Rife Machine---> https://rifemachine.myshopify.com/?rfsn=7689156.6a9b5cTo find the Meta Mysteries Podcast---> https://open.spotify.com/show/6IshwF6qc2iuqz3WTPz9Wv?si=3a32c8f730b34e7950% OFF Adam&Eve products---> :adameve.com (promo code : CULT) To Sign up for our Rokfin go to --> Rokfin.com/cultofconspiracyCult Of Conspiracy Linktree ---> https://linktr.ee/cultofconspiracyBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cult-of-conspiracy--5700337/support.
1:42:30
#672- You May Not Believe In The Devil, But He Believes In You W/ Stygian Charters
Nyx Is a new awesome guest of ours that is here to distinguish the different types of satanism, into cults and factions and how most of the satanists don't agree with each other at all. But then there are those bad ones too... Keep that third eye open!To Find Nyx---> https://open.spotify.com/show/7Cfu4bHGsOdPWY8gPm7IxM?si=1e99b5f1fb3f4e51
3:03:00
#671- The Michigan Dog Man w/ CultOfCryptids
To Find All Things StrangeBrew!---> linktr.ee/strangebrewpodcast
"Today we sit and have a quick chat with our homie, Chris, from Forbidden Knowledge News, and speculate all about our current political space, the orbs, the drones, the wars, the money, the spiritual and the all out ridiculousness of the world today. Forbidden knowledge News is a long time friend to the Cult, and we always love chopping it up with a man that stays questioning the narrative, especially with some of his perspectives and views on what's to come in 2025!"To Find Chris---> forbiddenKnowledgeNews.spotify
1:10:26
#669- Solving 9/11 & The World Zionist Organization Controlling American Puppets W/ Christopher Bollyn
"Today we sit down and have a chat with Christopher Bollyn, a reporter who has been speaking about the truth of 9\11 since the day it took place. He is a published author whose book lead to the FBI arresting him... for using his free speech! We discuss the facts of the innocent and the parties potentially involved in the plot as a whole. Open up that third eye!"To Find Christopher----> Bollyn.com
We cover conspiracies of all types. From government coverups and cryptids knocking at your door, to ancient spiritual understandings and astrology. One thing is always sure to happen, you'll "open up that 3rd eye" !