In this week's episode we are discussing the tragic story of a school shooting from the 1970's, back when they weren't an everyday occurrence. Listen in as I discuss how Brenda Spencer became known as the "Grandmother of the school shooting." Sources: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7953273/Infamous-dont-like-Mondays-killer-inducted-Golden-Girls-club.htmlhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cleveland_Elementary_School_shooting_(San_Diego)https://allthatsinteresting.com/brenda-ann-spencerhttps://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1998-jan-21-mn-10587-story.htmlhttps://www.snopes.com/articles/463142/brenda-spencer-i-dont-like-mondays/https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/2019/01/29/40-years-ago-brenda-spencer-took-lives-changed-lives-in-a-mass-shooting-at-a-san-diego-elementary-school/https://www.nytimes.com/1979/01/30/archives/san-diego-girl-slays-2-with-rifle-and-wounds-9-on-school-grounds.htmlhttps://www.adelaidenow.com.au/lifestyle/sa-weekend/i-dont-like-mondays-school-shooter-brenda-spencers-bid-for-freedom/news-story/edc28524f11afaa7bbee4583d163955chttps://www.newspapers.com/article/the-los-angeles-times/35996181/https://www.researchgate.net/publication/308221608_Brenda_Spencer_Sorting_Out_the_Contradictionshttps://cdnc.ucr.edu/?a=d&d=DS19800609.2.30&e=-------en--20--1--txt-txIN--------https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/lifestyle/1999/04/23/echoes-of-a-different-schoolyard/b94d62b6-fcd6-4392-935b-7f9f085d3c33/https://usafacts.org/articles/the-latest-government-data-on-school-shootingshttps://www.statista.com/statistics/1463594/number-of-k-12-school-shootings-us