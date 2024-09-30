In our last LL of the year we’re discussing Luigi Mangione and the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and then we’ve got some wildddd calls on the cult liter hotline! Call the Hotline: 747-322-0273Buy my book: prh.com/obitchuaryMerch! Merch! Merch!: wonderyshop.com/cultliterCome see me on tour: obitchuarypodcast.com Write me: [email protected] Henry PO Box 18149 Long Beach CA 90807 Follow along online: instagram.com/cultliterpodcast instagram.com/spencerhenryJoin our patreon: Patreon.com/cultliterCheck out my other show OBITCHUARY wherever you’re listening now! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
30:47
473: Brenda Spencer
In this week's episode we are discussing the tragic story of a school shooting from the 1970's, back when they weren't an everyday occurrence. Listen in as I discuss how Brenda Spencer became known as the "Grandmother of the school shooting." Sources: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7953273/Infamous-dont-like-Mondays-killer-inducted-Golden-Girls-club.htmlhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cleveland_Elementary_School_shooting_(San_Diego)https://allthatsinteresting.com/brenda-ann-spencerhttps://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1998-jan-21-mn-10587-story.htmlhttps://www.snopes.com/articles/463142/brenda-spencer-i-dont-like-mondays/https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/2019/01/29/40-years-ago-brenda-spencer-took-lives-changed-lives-in-a-mass-shooting-at-a-san-diego-elementary-school/https://www.nytimes.com/1979/01/30/archives/san-diego-girl-slays-2-with-rifle-and-wounds-9-on-school-grounds.htmlhttps://www.adelaidenow.com.au/lifestyle/sa-weekend/i-dont-like-mondays-school-shooter-brenda-spencers-bid-for-freedom/news-story/edc28524f11afaa7bbee4583d163955chttps://www.newspapers.com/article/the-los-angeles-times/35996181/https://www.researchgate.net/publication/308221608_Brenda_Spencer_Sorting_Out_the_Contradictionshttps://cdnc.ucr.edu/?a=d&d=DS19800609.2.30&e=-------en--20--1--txt-txIN--------https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/lifestyle/1999/04/23/echoes-of-a-different-schoolyard/b94d62b6-fcd6-4392-935b-7f9f085d3c33/https://usafacts.org/articles/the-latest-government-data-on-school-shootingshttps://www.statista.com/statistics/1463594/number-of-k-12-school-shootings-us
32:46
472: parking lot problems
TGIF Cult Babes! This week I'm ranting and then we have a wild email and some insane stories from the Hotline including a hot ghost and parking lot drama!
36:49
471: Los Narcosatanicos
Cult Babes!! This week we're going back to where it all started as we discuss the murder of Mark Kilroy, amongst many others, at the hands of cult leader Adolfo Constanzo. Sources: https://www.texasmonthly.com/true-crime/the-work-of-the-devil/https://www.newspapers.com/image/1107672456/https://www.newspapers.com/article/the-standard-the-standard-dec-08-1989-pg/148328406/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adolfo_Constanzohttps://web.archive.org/web/20120626145244/http://www.trutv.com/library/crime/serial_killers/weird/constanzo/1.htmlhttps://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0379073814005349https://elpais.com/mexico/2023-07-14/sacrificios-humanos-canibalismo-y-trafico-de-drogas-el-regreso-de-sara-aldrete-y-los-narcosatanicos.htmlhttps://books.google.com/books?id=pUDPAAAAQBAJ&lpg=PT3&pg=PA1#v=onepage&q&f=falsehttps://www.max.com/shows/la-narcosatanica/1a943127-be9a-40f8-8bb5-2736b929d843
50:35
470: HOTLINE: Boundaries!
This week we're talking haunted, we're talking moidah, but we're also talking boundaries!
Cult Liter Podcast Host Spencer Henry brings the bizarre every Tuesday. Each week we'll dive into a new story of cults, crime, televangelists gone wild, you never really know what you're going to get, just a guaranteed good time.