  CUBIST S9E1: Addressing Chronic Post-Concussion Syndrome Symptoms with Antioxidant Therapy
    In this episode of CUBIST, the hosts discuss a study titled "Changes in Resting-State Functional Connectivity and Cognitive-Affective Symptoms in Patients with Post-Concussion Syndrome Treated with N-Acetyl Cysteine" by Dr. Daniel Monti and colleagues and published in the Journal of Head Trauma and Rehabilitation in November of 2024. Article Citation: Monti, D. A., Faezeh, V., Zabrecky, G., Alizadeh, M., Wintering, N., Bazzan, A. J., Mohamed, F. B., & Newberg, A. B. (2024). Changes in Resting-State Functional Connectivity and Cognitive-Affective Symptoms in Patients With Post-Concussion Syndrome Treated With N-Acetyl Cysteine. The Journal of head trauma rehabilitation, 10.1097/HTR.0000000000000976. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1097/HTR.0000000000000976 Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39531327/
    23:21
  CUBIST S8E12: The Utility of Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screening in Military Concussion Care
    In this episode of CUBIST, the host discusses a study titled "Utility of the Vestibular Ocular Motor Screening in Military Medicine: A Systematic Review," written by Dr. Carrie Hoppes and colleagues and published in Military Medicine online in October 2024. Dr. Hoppes, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and former director of the Army Baylor University doctoral program in physical therapy, is currently a senior research scientist and a contractor at the Geneva Foundation, and she joins the podcast to discuss her group's study. Article Citation: Hoppes, C. W., Garcia de la Huerta, T., Faull, S., Weightman, M., Stojak, M., Dibble, L., Pelo, R. M., Fino, P. C., Richard, H., Lester, M., & King, L. A. (2024). Utility of the Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screening in Military Medicine: A Systematic Review. Military medicine, usae494. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1093/milmed/usae494 Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39432438/
    15:17
  CUBIST S8E11: Measuring Reaction Time Accuracy in Military TBI Assessment Tools
    In this episode of CUBIST, the host discusses a study titled "Accuracy of Reaction Time Measurement on Automated Neuropsychological Assessment Metric UltraMobile," published in the journal Archives of Clinical Neuropsychology in September of 2024. Jacques Arrieux, a contractor in support of TBICoE, a research scientist at Fort Liberty, and the lead author of the study, joins the podcast. Article Citation: Arrieux, J., & Ivins, B. (2024). Accuracy of Reaction Time Measurement on Automated Neuropsychological Assessment Metric UltraMobile. Archives of clinical neuropsychology: the official journal of the National Academy of Neuropsychologists, acae070. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1093/arclin/acae070 Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39271299/
    12:53
  CUBIST S8E10: Post-Traumatic Headache and Depression After Mild TBI
    In this episode of CUBIST, the host discusses a study titled "Relationship Between Post-Traumatic Headache and Depression After Mild Traumatic Brain Injury," by Dr. Marissa Beal and colleagues, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences in August 2024. Article Citation: Beal, M. L., Psoter, K. J., Bechtold, K. T., Nagpaul, V., Peters, M. E., Rao, V., Van Meter, T. E., Falk, H., Korley, F. K., & Roy, D. (2024). Relationship Between Posttraumatic Headache and Depression After Mild Traumatic Brain Injury. The Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, appineuropsych20230143. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1176/appi.neuropsych.20230143 Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39113495/
    16:17
  CUBIST S8E9: Exploring Benzodiazepine Risks in Military TBI Treatment
    In this episode of CUBIST, the host discusses a study titled "Prescription Patterns After Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in U.S. Military Service Members," written by Lauren Earyes and her colleagues at TBICoE and published in Military Medicine in July 2024. In addition, Ms. Earyes, lead author and health systems specialist at TBICoE, joins the podcast. Article Citation: Earyes, L., Agimi, Y., & Stout, K. (2024). Benzodiazepine Prescription Patterns After Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in U.S. Military Service Members. Military medicine, 189(9-10), 1931–1937. https://doi.org/10.1093/milmed/usad443 Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39028226/
    16:15

About CUBIST

CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers discussing the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. Topics for each episode will be developed in close coordination with the hosts and based on current and trending TBI research getting attention in the mainstream press. Episodes are organized around a schedule of one episode per month ranging in total run time of 10-to-15 minutes each.
