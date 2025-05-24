CUBIST S8E12: The Utility of Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screening in Military Concussion Care
In this episode of CUBIST, the host discusses a study titled "Utility of the Vestibular Ocular Motor Screening in Military Medicine: A Systematic Review," written by Dr. Carrie Hoppes and colleagues and published in Military Medicine online in October 2024. Dr. Hoppes, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and former director of the Army Baylor University doctoral program in physical therapy, is currently a senior research scientist and a contractor at the Geneva Foundation, and she joins the podcast to discuss her group's study.
Article Citation: Hoppes, C. W., Garcia de la Huerta, T., Faull, S., Weightman, M., Stojak, M., Dibble, L., Pelo, R. M., Fino, P. C., Richard, H., Lester, M., & King, L. A. (2024). Utility of the Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screening in Military Medicine: A Systematic Review. Military medicine, usae494. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1093/milmed/usae494
Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39432438/
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care.
