Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentLiberal Tears
Listen to Liberal Tears in the App
Listen to Liberal Tears in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Liberal Tears

Podcast Liberal Tears
Chris and Hailey
They go low, we go lower. A logical breakdown of the Trump administration and conservative policies with an emphasis on facts over feelings -- unless the feelin...
Government

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Elon Muskrat
    Elon vs. Trump: The battle of bad ideas. In this episode we address the Elon Trump marriage and the newly wed issues they're likely having. We briefly talk about America First hypocrisy regarding Israel and then dive into DOGE and proposed cuts (à la ACLU).
    --------  
    1:00:49
  • Thoughts and Tariffs
    For our first episode we go over our general post election vibes (bad), state our purpose (good) and begin to delve into Trumps economic plans (also bad). Expect an overview of tariffs, manufacturing and America first policy. Sorry for all the ums… we're getting used to this!
    --------  
    56:19

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Liberal Tears

They go low, we go lower. A logical breakdown of the Trump administration and conservative policies with an emphasis on facts over feelings -- unless the feeling is to be an asshole, we're all in on that.
Podcast website

Listen to Liberal Tears, Civics 101 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Liberal Tears: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:01:22 AM