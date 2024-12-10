Elon vs. Trump: The battle of bad ideas. In this episode we address the Elon Trump marriage and the newly wed issues they're likely having. We briefly talk about America First hypocrisy regarding Israel and then dive into DOGE and proposed cuts (à la ACLU).
--------
1:00:49
Thoughts and Tariffs
For our first episode we go over our general post election vibes (bad), state our purpose (good) and begin to delve into Trumps economic plans (also bad). Expect an overview of tariffs, manufacturing and America first policy. Sorry for all the ums… we're getting used to this!
They go low, we go lower. A logical breakdown of the Trump administration and conservative policies with an emphasis on facts over feelings -- unless the feeling is to be an asshole, we're all in on that.