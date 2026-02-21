Open app
    Knights Templar Mysteries Part 3 | Ep 142

    2/21/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    This episode was edited by author Cody Ray George, links below!

    Welcome back to Cryptic Chronicles, where we explore the arcane, the hidden, and the forbidden. I’m your host, and this is Part Three of our deep dive into the enduring mysteries of the Knights Templar.

    In previous episodes, we peeled back the layers of history to uncover the origins of the Order, their meteoric rise to power, and the cataclysmic fall that birthed centuries of conspiracy. From sacred relics and secret rites to whispers of forbidden knowledge passed down through clandestine bloodlines, the Templars have never truly vanished—they’ve simply retreated into the shadows of myth and legend.

    But the rabbit hole goes deeper.

    In this episode, we’ll explore the post-suppression theories: tales of Templar fleets escaping to unknown shores, of secret societies preserving their legacy in coded symbols and esoteric traditions. Did they really die out in the flames of 14th-century persecution? Or did they evolve—becoming the hidden hand behind revolutions, spiritual movements, and perhaps even the shaping of the modern world?

    So, steel your mind and open your third eye. The Templar enigma is far from over.

  • Cryptic Chronicles

    Knights Templar Mysteries Part 2 | Ep 141

    2/11/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    This episode was edited by Cody Ray George!

    The shadow of the Knights Templar stretches far beyond their dramatic fall in 1307. In Part One, we explored their rise to power, their enigmatic rituals, and the forces that ultimately led to their persecution. But the true mysteries of the Templars are only beginning to unravel. In this episode, we’ll dive deeper into the cryptic legends surrounding their lost treasures, arcane knowledge, and possible survival in the shadows of history. Were the Templars truly wiped out, or did they evolve into secretive orders that still influence the world today? Let’s journey into the hidden corridors of history and uncover the secrets that refuse to stay buried.

  • Cryptic Chronicles

    Knights Templar Mysteries | Ep 140

    2/01/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Few organizations have inspired as much speculation, legend, and conspiracy as the Knights Templar. Founded in the early 12th century as warrior monks sworn to protect Christian pilgrims, they quickly amassed incredible wealth, power, and influence—only to be violently suppressed in one of history’s most infamous betrayals. But did the Templars truly vanish, or did they retreat into the shadows, guarding secrets too dangerous for the world to know?

    In this episode, we’ll delve into the unsolved mysteries surrounding the Templars—whispers of hidden treasure, secret rituals, lost knowledge, and their possible connection to the Holy Grail. Were they the keepers of arcane wisdom? Did they escape their destruction, evolving into secret societies that still operate today? Or was their downfall merely the result of political greed?

    Join me as we uncover the enigmatic legacy of the Knights Templar and the shadows they still cast on history.

  • Cryptic Chronicles

    Meth Wizards | Ep 139

    1/22/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Welcome back to Cryptic Chronicles, where we unravel the threads of the strange, the esoteric, and the mind-bending concepts that challenge our perception of reality.

    Today, we’re diving into a world where philosophy meets the occult, and the boundaries between fiction and reality blur. Enter Nick Land and the enigmatic Cybernetic Culture Research Unit, or CCRU—a collective that defied academia in the 1990s, birthing ideas that feel as alien as they are unsettling. At the heart of their work lies the concept of Hyperstition: the theory that ideas, myths, and fictions don’t just reflect reality—they shape it, bending time and space in the process.

    In this episode, we’ll explore how the CCRU’s work connects cybernetics, capitalism, and the occult, weaving a tapestry of thought that has influenced everything from philosophy to pop culture to the darker corners of the internet.

    So, prepare to step into a labyrinth of thought where reality fractures and fictions come alive. This is Nick Land, the CCRU, and the strange power of Hyperstition.

  • Cryptic Chronicles

    Trip Tales: Cacti-T. Peruvianus, Salvia Divinorum, Ketamine, and DMT | Ep138

    1/10/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Welcome to Cryptic Chronicles, where today we’re venturing into the uncharted realms of the mind with an exploration of psychedelic trip reports. For centuries, psychedelics have been used as tools for spiritual awakening, healing, and unlocking the deepest corners of human consciousness. In this episode, we’ll dive into firsthand accounts of profound, bizarre, and transformative psychedelic experiences—journeys that blur the lines between reality, illusion, and higher dimensions. From encounters with otherworldly beings to the unraveling of time and ego, these stories offer a glimpse into the psychedelic frontier that mystics, psychonauts, and seekers have long explored. Buckle up as we traverse these mind-bending landscapes and question what lies beyond the veil of ordinary perception.

About Cryptic Chronicles

If you love the weird, creepy or unexplainable, then this is for you. Cryptic Chronicles is a podcast for like minded free thinkers interested in the mysteries of existence.
