Welcome back to Cryptic Chronicles, where we unravel the threads of the strange, the esoteric, and the mind-bending concepts that challenge our perception of reality.
Today, we’re diving into a world where philosophy meets the occult, and the boundaries between fiction and reality blur. Enter Nick Land and the enigmatic Cybernetic Culture Research Unit, or CCRU—a collective that defied academia in the 1990s, birthing ideas that feel as alien as they are unsettling. At the heart of their work lies the concept of Hyperstition: the theory that ideas, myths, and fictions don’t just reflect reality—they shape it, bending time and space in the process.
In this episode, we’ll explore how the CCRU’s work connects cybernetics, capitalism, and the occult, weaving a tapestry of thought that has influenced everything from philosophy to pop culture to the darker corners of the internet.
So, prepare to step into a labyrinth of thought where reality fractures and fictions come alive. This is Nick Land, the CCRU, and the strange power of Hyperstition.
BUY MERCH! https://httpscrypticchroniclescom.creator-spring.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/c/crypticchronicles
Magic Mind: https://magicmind.com/CRYPTICCR20
Use code: CRYPTICCR20
SOURCES:
CCRU Collected Writings: https://www.amazon.com/Writings-1997-2003-Urbanomic-CCRU/dp/0995455066
CCRU pdf: https://files.libcom.org/files/[CcruNickLandCcruWritings_1997-2003(BookZZ.org).pdf
Nick Land, "Meltdown," in Fanged Noumena: Collected Writings 1987-2007, eds. Robin Mackay and Ray Brassier (Falmouth: Urbanomic, 2012)
Nick Land, “Qabbalah 101,” in Fanged Noumena
Sanders-Schneider, Ivy. "Neuromancer Themes." LitCharts. LitCharts LLC, 10 Dec 2018. Web. 22 Jun 2024.
Lemurian Time War: https://xenopraxis.net/readings/ccru_lemuriantimewar.pdf
Pandemonium: http://ccru.net/digithype/pandemonium.htm
#Accelerate: The Accelerationist Reader: https://www.amazon.com/Accelerate-Accelerationist-Reader-Urbanomic/dp/0957529554/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2POOF1X63CFAX&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.sCb512ZEG5SplZj2cVuc_Imb_0fJVAstSBTNXr6_xVk.7ai-OHHGtpmcbiDEPEjv_pVZ_c4rm6bu3-m7Pp5GIG4&dib_tag=se&keywords=accelerate+the+accelerationist+reader&qid=1718971306&s=books&sprefix=accelerate+the+acclerationist+reader%2Cstripbooks%2C166&sr=1-1
Interview CCRU: http://k-punk.abstractdynamics.org/archives/004807.html
The Book of Paths: http://www.ccru.net/occultures/bookofpaths.htm
OnScenes: https://onscenes.weebly.com/philosophy/hyperstition-the-apocalypse-of-intelligence
https://onscenes.weebly.com/philophiction/hyperstitional-closure-historical-change-as-retro-virus
https://onscenes.weebly.com/philosophy/hyperstition-the-apocalypse-of-intelligence
Orphan Drift Archive:
https://www.orphandriftarchive.com/articles/hyperstition-an-introduction/
The New Centre for Research & Practice: https://thenewcentre.org/archive/hyperstition-the-new-weird-i-entities-and-worldsgenres-and-climates/