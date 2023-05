Teacher Appreciation, Lies, and the Gimmicks that Got Them Fired

Devin Siebold and James Yon are back again, this time to tackle everything from school safety to pronouns, all while shedding light on the need for genuine teacher appreciation. We kick off the podcast with a serious discussion about school safety, sparked by a story about a concerned New York educator. Devin shares his personal experiences with the ever-evolving landscape of school safety, and the immense responsibility teachers bear for their students. From there, we dive into a flurry of headline-grabbing teacher stories from around the globe in Teachers in the News. We discuss a UK teacher's dismissal over misused pronouns, a missing student mysteriously harbored by their teacher for over two years, and the questionable curriculum and lunch menu at Kanye West’s Donda Academy. But it's not all scandals and shockers! We also highlight a teacher's innovative fundraising through recycling for a Tanzanian school and the tale of a kindergarten teacher whose influence inspired a student to become an incredibly talented painter. As the show winds down, we take a moment to reflect on our own inspirational teachers and the profound impact they had on our lives. With James reeling off a heartfelt list of thank-yous and a special shout-out to Mr. Connors, this episode becomes a celebration of teachers everywhere. So buckle up for a rollercoaster of emotions in this episode of the Crying In My Car podcast. You'll laugh, you'll gasp, and most importantly, you'll appreciate teachers a little more by the end. Don't miss it! --------------------------- Follow Devin at http://DevinComedy.com https://tiktok.com/@devincomedy http://twitter.com/devinsiebold http://instagram.com/devinsiebold --------------------------- Follow James at http://JamesYon.com https://tiktok.com/@jamesyoncomedy http://instagram.com/jamesyoncomedian