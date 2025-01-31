A Gospel-Fueled, Gouge-Out-Your-Eye Call to Holiness

Holiness is not optional for the Christian life; it is essential, as Hebrews 12 reminds us that "without holiness, no one will see the Lord." This panel explores how the gospel both saves us by grace and calls us to a radical, Spirit-empowered pursuit of holiness that cuts out sin at its root. With insights from Kevin DeYoung, Rosaria Butterfield, and Garrett Kell, the discussion addresses how to live in the tension of being fully justified in Christ while striving for the holiness that reflects Him. Ultimately, it’s a call to pursue a life of godliness with joy, knowing that Jesus is worth it.