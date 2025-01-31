John Musyimi exposits 1 Kings 10 by introducing the Queen of Sheba's awe of King Solomon as a prelude to highlighting the unmatched glory of King Jesus. He emphasizes the Queen’s journey to witness Solomon's wisdom and grandeur, leading to her transformation into a worshiper of Yahweh. Drawing from Matthew 12:42, Musyimi contrasts Solomon’s limited magnificence with Jesus’ infinite supremacy, declaring Him the ultimate King. The message crescendos with Jesus’ eternal dominion, universal fame, and unparalleled wisdom that far outshines even the glory of Solomon.
31:45
A Gospel-Fueled, Gouge-Out-Your-Eye Call to Holiness
Holiness is not optional for the Christian life; it is essential, as Hebrews 12 reminds us that "without holiness, no one will see the Lord." This panel explores how the gospel both saves us by grace and calls us to a radical, Spirit-empowered pursuit of holiness that cuts out sin at its root. With insights from Kevin DeYoung, Rosaria Butterfield, and Garrett Kell, the discussion addresses how to live in the tension of being fully justified in Christ while striving for the holiness that reflects Him. Ultimately, it’s a call to pursue a life of godliness with joy, knowing that Jesus is worth it.
39:41
One Hope: The Gospel by Garrett Kell
This message from Luke 18 challenges us with the question: Is Jesus worth it? Through the story of the rich young ruler, we see how Jesus exposes our hearts, calling us to surrender everything for the treasure of knowing and following Him. The ruler’s tragic decision to walk away reveals the grip of idols that blind us to Jesus' infinite worth. Will we trust Him, letting go of what the world offers, to embrace the life only He can give?
37:27
"What's Normal" by Rosaria Butterfield
In this breakout, Rosaria Butterfield discusses the topics of homosexuality, transgenderism, and the Christian response to these issues through the lens of repentance and gospel truth. She challenges common misconceptions and cultural narratives, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and repenting from sin as defined by Scripture, not societal standards.
1:00:09
How Jesus Knew the Word: His Secret to Scripture Memory by David Mathis
In this breakout, David Mathis looks at the profound relationship Jesus had with Scripture, exploring how the fully human and fully divine Jesus came to know and embody the words of God with such authority and depth. This talk is not just about learning Scripture, but living it—highlighting the practices of memorization and meditation as vital to a vibrant Christian life.
25:50
