Episode 187: In this episode of Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast we talk about how much to gaslight your Hackbot, finding “Internet Melting Bugs” and if LHEs still make sense in this AI age.



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Shoutout to YTCracker for the awesome intro music!



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====== This Week in Bug Bounty ======



Exploiting web cache poisoning vulnerabilities

https://www.intigriti.com/researchers/blog/hacking-tools/exploiting-web-cache-poisoning-vulnerabilities



====== Resources ======

frontier class vulnerabilities: it gets worse before it (maybe) gets better

https://shubs.io/frontier-class-vulnerabilities-it-gets-worse-before-it-maybe-gets-better/



====== Timestamps ======

(00:00:00) Introduction

(00:05:41) LHE Vs. AI

(00:19:27) Hacker Intuition and Gaslighting your Hackbot

(00:25:49) Resolving Sol 5.6 compaction error & AI memory usage

(00:37:00) Frontier Class Vulnerabilities