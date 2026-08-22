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Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast
Justin Gardner (Rhynorater), Joseph Thacker (Rez0), & Brandyn Murtagh (gr3pme)
Latest episode
190 episodes
- Episode 188: In this episode of Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast Gr3pme and BusFactor grab some Hackers for a Live from DEFCON Episode to recap the event and highlight their top bugs and talks.
Follow us on twitter at: https://x.com/ctbbpodcast
Got any ideas and suggestions? Feel free to send us any feedback here: info@criticalthinkingpodcast.io
Shoutout to YTCracker for the awesome intro music!
====== Links ======
Follow your hosts Rhynorater, rez0 and gr3pme on X:
https://x.com/Rhynorater
https://x.com/rez0__
https://x.com/gr3pme
Critical Research Lab:
https://lab.ctbb.show/
Need a Pentest? We just launched CTBB Pentests!
https://pentest.ctbb.show/
Hack full time? Check out the Full-Time Hunter’s Guild!
https://ctbb.show/fthg
====== Ways to Support CTBBPodcast ======
Hop on the CTBB Discord at https://ctbb.show/discord!
We also do Discord subs at $25, $10, and $5 - premium subscribers get access to private masterclasses, exploits, tools, scripts, un-redacted bug reports, etc.
You can also find some hacker swag at https://ctbb.show/merch!
Today’s Sponsor: The Adobe Program is moving to Intigriti! Head to our Discord and type “Ready to Hack Adobe” in the giveaway channel and paste your Intigriti profile for a chance to win a Lifetime CT Membership!
Today’s Guests:
https://x.com/7urb01
https://x.com/busf4ctor
====== This Week in Bug Bounty ======
YesWeHack is introducing Credits to combat AI slop reports
https://helpcenter.yeswehack.io/en/articles/711408-yeswehack-credits
====== Timestamps ======
(00:00:00) Introduction
(00:03:45) DEFCON Event Reactions and Takeaways
(00:12:56) Bus & Turbo Talk Overviews
(00:21:53) Event Bugs
- Episode 187: In this episode of Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast we talk about how much to gaslight your Hackbot, finding “Internet Melting Bugs” and if LHEs still make sense in this AI age.
Follow us on twitter at: https://x.com/ctbbpodcast
Got any ideas and suggestions? Feel free to send us any feedback here: info@criticalthinkingpodcast.io
Shoutout to YTCracker for the awesome intro music!
====== Links ======
Follow your hosts Rhynorater, rez0 and gr3pme on X:
https://x.com/Rhynorater
https://x.com/rez0__
https://x.com/gr3pme
Critical Research Lab:
https://lab.ctbb.show/
Need a Pentest? We just launched CTBB Pentests!
https://pentest.ctbb.show/
Hack full time? Check out the Full-Time Hunter’s Guild!
https://ctbb.show/fthg
====== Ways to Support CTBBPodcast ======
Hop on the CTBB Discord at https://ctbb.show/discord!
We also do Discord subs at $25, $10, and $5 - premium subscribers get access to private masterclasses, exploits, tools, scripts, un-redacted bug reports, etc.
You can also find some hacker swag at https://ctbb.show/merch!
Today’s Sponsor: Adobe - Head to our Discord and type “Ready to Hack Adobe” in the giveaway channel and paste your Intigriti profile for a chance to win a Lifetime CT Membership!
====== This Week in Bug Bounty ======
Exploiting web cache poisoning vulnerabilities
https://www.intigriti.com/researchers/blog/hacking-tools/exploiting-web-cache-poisoning-vulnerabilities
====== Resources ======
frontier class vulnerabilities: it gets worse before it (maybe) gets better
https://shubs.io/frontier-class-vulnerabilities-it-gets-worse-before-it-maybe-gets-better/
====== Timestamps ======
(00:00:00) Introduction
(00:05:41) LHE Vs. AI
(00:19:27) Hacker Intuition and Gaslighting your Hackbot
(00:25:49) Resolving Sol 5.6 compaction error & AI memory usage
(00:37:00) Frontier Class Vulnerabilities
- Episode 186: In this episode of Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast we talk about some Recent Bug Bounty trends and pricing changes, wp2Shell exploits, Sol 5.6, and prompting via the Gauntlet loop.
Follow us on twitter at: https://x.com/ctbbpodcast
Got any ideas and suggestions? Feel free to send us any feedback here: info@criticalthinkingpodcast.io
Shoutout to YTCracker for the awesome intro music!
====== Links ======
Follow your hosts Rhynorater, rez0 and gr3pme on X:
https://x.com/Rhynorater
https://x.com/rez0__
https://x.com/gr3pme
Critical Research Lab:
https://lab.ctbb.show/
Need a Pentest? We just launched CTBB Pentests!
https://pentest.ctbb.show/
Hack full time? Check out the Full-Time Hunter’s Guild!
https://ctbb.show/fthg
====== Ways to Support CTBBPodcast ======
Hop on the CTBB Discord at https://ctbb.show/discord!
We also do Discord subs at $25, $10, and $5 - premium subscribers get access to private masterclasses, exploits, tools, scripts, un-redacted bug reports, etc.
You can also find some hacker swag at https://ctbb.show/merch!
Sponsored by ThreatLocker - Zero Trust Network Access
https://www.criticalthinkingpodcast.io/tl-ztna
====== Resources ======
Trend of Bug Bounty Programs
https://x.com/iangcarroll/status/2082535987633410540
Next chapter: Restructuring GitHub’s bug bounty program
https://github.blog/security/next-chapter-restructuring-githubs-bug-bounty-program/
Securing GitHub: Wiz Research uncovers Remote Code Execution in GitHub
https://www.wiz.io/blog/github-rce-vulnerability-cve-2026-3854
Gauntlet Loop
https://x.com/mattshumer_/status/2081830214384886228
KindaRails2Shell - Critical RCE in Rails via Active Storage (CVE-2026-66066)
https://ethiack.com/info-hub/research/kindarails2shell-rails-rce-cve-2026-66066
Exploit brokers pay $500,000 for a WordPress RCE. I found one with GPT5.6 Sol Ultra and $25
https://slcyber.io/research-center/exploit-brokers-pay-500000-for-a-wordpress-rce-i-found-one-with-gpt5-6/
====== Timestamps ======
(00:00:00) Introduction
(00:05:40) Bug Bounty Program Trends & Pricing Changes
(00:15:52) Wiz Research uncovers RCE in GitHub & Sol 5.6
(00:29:06) AI Harnessing, prompting, and the Gauntlet Loop
(00:36:58) LHE vs Hackbot
(00:43:21) KindaRails2Shell & WP2Shell
- Episode 185: In this episode of Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast we, It’s almost time for DEFCON! We’re joined by Harley Kimball and Ariel Garcia to preview this year’s Bug Bounty Village!
Follow us on twitter at: https://x.com/ctbbpodcast
Got any ideas and suggestions? Feel free to send us any feedback here: info@criticalthinkingpodcast.io
Shoutout to YTCracker for the awesome intro music!
====== Links ======
Follow your hosts Rhynorater, rez0 and gr3pme on X:
https://x.com/Rhynorater
https://x.com/rez0__
https://x.com/gr3pme
Critical Research Lab:
https://lab.ctbb.show/
Need a Pentest? We just launched CTBB Pentests!
https://pentest.ctbb.show/
Hack full time? Check out the Full-Time Hunter’s Guild!
https://ctbb.show/fthg
====== Ways to Support CTBBPodcast ======
Hop on the CTBB Discord at https://ctbb.show/discord!
We also do Discord subs at $25, $10, and $5 - premium subscribers get access to private masterclasses, exploits, tools, scripts, un-redacted bug reports, etc.
You can also find some hacker swag at https://ctbb.show/merch!
Sponsored by ThreatLocker - Zero Trust Network Access
https://www.criticalthinkingpodcast.io/tl-ztna
Today’s Guests:
Harley Kimball - https://x.com/infinitelogins
Ariel Garcia - https://x.com/Arl_rose
====== This Week in Bug Bounty ======
Meet YesWeHack at DEFCON 34
https://www.yeswehack.com/fr/page/yeswehack-defcon-34
====== Resources ======
Bug Bounty Village Agenda
https://www.bugbountydefcon.com/agenda-2026
BBV CTF 2026
https://www.bugbountydefcon.com/ctf
Hacker Hangout with TikTok, HackerOne, and Bug Bounty Village
https://h1.community/events/details/hackerone-sponsored-conferences-events-presents-hacker-hangout-with-tiktok-hackerone-and-bug-bounty-village-at-def-con-34/?code=xyss8KXXPd
====== Timestamps ======
(00:00:00) Introduction
(00:04:39) Podcast ATO & ATM Hacks
(00:17:12) Bug Bounty Village Preview
(00:31:02) BBV Room Layout and Swag
(00:42:36) BBV Agenda
(01:10:57) Harley's Hackbot
- Episode 184: In this episode of Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast we’re joined by Ads Dawson (0xMoose) to talk about his skyrocketing report velocity, as well as how he builds and manages his hackbot.
Follow us on twitter at: https://x.com/ctbbpodcast
Got any ideas and suggestions? Feel free to send us any feedback here: info@criticalthinkingpodcast.io
Shoutout to YTCracker for the awesome intro music!
====== Links ======
Follow your hosts Rhynorater, rez0 and gr3pme on X:
https://x.com/Rhynorater
https://x.com/rez0__
https://x.com/gr3pme
Critical Research Lab:
https://lab.ctbb.show/
Need a Pentest? We just launched CTBB Pentests!
https://pentest.ctbb.show/
Hack full time? Check out the Full-Time Hunter’s Guild!
https://ctbb.show/fthg
====== Ways to Support CTBBPodcast ======
Hop on the CTBB Discord at https://ctbb.show/discord!
We also do Discord subs at $25, $10, and $5 - premium subscribers get access to private masterclasses, exploits, tools, scripts, un-redacted bug reports, etc.
You can also find some hacker swag at https://ctbb.show/merch!
Today’s Guest: https://substack.com/@0xmoose
====== This Week in Bug Bounty ======
How to use Claude Code for Bug Bounty: find fast, validate manually
https://www.yeswehack.com/learn-bug-bounty/llm-series-claude
====== Resources ======
Signal Over Noise: AI Agents and the Operator Moat
https://0xmoose.substack.com/p/signal-over-noise-ai-agents-and-the
FBDL Goes Agentic: AI Agents Can Now Build Your Test Environments
https://bugbounty.meta.com/blog/fbdl-goes-agentic/
====== Timestamps ======
(00:00:00) Introduction
(00:11:01) Satisfaction for hackbot finds
(00:19:31) Hackbot Mechanics and Tech Debt
(00:33:31) Sitting in the Bottleneck & Analyzing hacking sessions with Frontier models
(00:44:35) FBDL Goes Agentic, Noise Reduction, & Hill Climbing
(01:05:45) Hackbot Load Distribution
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About Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast
A "by Hackers for Hackers" podcast focused on technical content ranging from bug bounty tips, to write-up explanations, to the latest hacking techniques.Podcast website
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