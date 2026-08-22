Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTechnologyCritical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast

Justin Gardner (Rhynorater), Joseph Thacker (Rez0), & Brandyn Murtagh (gr3pme)
Technology
Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast
Latest episode

190 episodes

  • Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast

    Episode 188: DEFCON 34 Hotel Room Debrief

    08/20/2026 | 41 mins.
    Episode 188: In this episode of Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast Gr3pme and BusFactor grab some Hackers for a Live from DEFCON Episode to recap the event and highlight their top bugs and talks.

    Follow us on twitter at: https://x.com/ctbbpodcast
    Got any ideas and suggestions? Feel free to send us any feedback here: info@criticalthinkingpodcast.io
    Shoutout to YTCracker for the awesome intro music!

    ====== Links ======
    Follow your hosts Rhynorater, rez0 and gr3pme on X:
    https://x.com/Rhynorater
    https://x.com/rez0__
    https://x.com/gr3pme

    Critical Research Lab:
    https://lab.ctbb.show/

    Need a Pentest? We just launched CTBB Pentests!
    https://pentest.ctbb.show/

    Hack full time? Check out the Full-Time Hunter’s Guild!
    https://ctbb.show/fthg

    ====== Ways to Support CTBBPodcast ======
    Hop on the CTBB Discord at https://ctbb.show/discord!

    We also do Discord subs at $25, $10, and $5 - premium subscribers get access to private masterclasses, exploits, tools, scripts, un-redacted bug reports, etc.

    You can also find some hacker swag at https://ctbb.show/merch!

    Today’s Sponsor: The Adobe Program is moving to Intigriti! Head to our Discord and type “Ready to Hack Adobe” in the giveaway channel and paste your Intigriti profile for a chance to win a Lifetime CT Membership!

    Today’s Guests:
    https://x.com/7urb01
    https://x.com/busf4ctor

    ====== This Week in Bug Bounty ======

    YesWeHack is introducing Credits to combat AI slop reports
    https://helpcenter.yeswehack.io/en/articles/711408-yeswehack-credits

    ====== Timestamps ======
    (00:00:00) Introduction
    (00:03:45) DEFCON Event Reactions and Takeaways
    (00:12:56) Bus & Turbo Talk Overviews
    (00:21:53) Event Bugs
  • Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast

    Episode 187: Are Live Hacking Events even worth it?

    08/13/2026 | 42 mins.
    Episode 187: In this episode of Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast we talk about how much to gaslight your Hackbot, finding “Internet Melting Bugs” and if LHEs still make sense in this AI age.

    Follow us on twitter at: https://x.com/ctbbpodcast
    Got any ideas and suggestions? Feel free to send us any feedback here: info@criticalthinkingpodcast.io
    Shoutout to YTCracker for the awesome intro music!

    ====== Links ======
    Follow your hosts Rhynorater, rez0 and gr3pme on X:
    https://x.com/Rhynorater
    https://x.com/rez0__
    https://x.com/gr3pme

    Critical Research Lab:
    https://lab.ctbb.show/

    Need a Pentest? We just launched CTBB Pentests!
    https://pentest.ctbb.show/

    Hack full time? Check out the Full-Time Hunter’s Guild!
    https://ctbb.show/fthg

    ====== Ways to Support CTBBPodcast ======
    Hop on the CTBB Discord at https://ctbb.show/discord!

    We also do Discord subs at $25, $10, and $5 - premium subscribers get access to private masterclasses, exploits, tools, scripts, un-redacted bug reports, etc.

    You can also find some hacker swag at https://ctbb.show/merch!

    Today’s Sponsor: Adobe - Head to our Discord and type “Ready to Hack Adobe” in the giveaway channel and paste your Intigriti profile for a chance to win a Lifetime CT Membership!

    ====== This Week in Bug Bounty ======

    Exploiting web cache poisoning vulnerabilities
    https://www.intigriti.com/researchers/blog/hacking-tools/exploiting-web-cache-poisoning-vulnerabilities

    ====== Resources ======
    frontier class vulnerabilities: it gets worse before it (maybe) gets better
    https://shubs.io/frontier-class-vulnerabilities-it-gets-worse-before-it-maybe-gets-better/

    ====== Timestamps ======
    (00:00:00) Introduction
    (00:05:41) LHE Vs. AI
    (00:19:27) Hacker Intuition and Gaslighting your Hackbot
    (00:25:49) Resolving Sol 5.6 compaction error & AI memory usage
    (00:37:00) Frontier Class Vulnerabilities
  • Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast

    Episode 186: Is Sol 5.6 SuperHuman for Bug Bounty?

    08/06/2026 | 58 mins.
    Episode 186: In this episode of Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast we talk about some Recent Bug Bounty trends and pricing changes, wp2Shell exploits, Sol 5.6, and prompting via the Gauntlet loop.

    Follow us on twitter at: https://x.com/ctbbpodcast
    Got any ideas and suggestions? Feel free to send us any feedback here: info@criticalthinkingpodcast.io
    Shoutout to YTCracker for the awesome intro music!

    ====== Links ======
    Follow your hosts Rhynorater, rez0 and gr3pme on X:
    https://x.com/Rhynorater
    https://x.com/rez0__
    https://x.com/gr3pme

    Critical Research Lab:
    https://lab.ctbb.show/

    Need a Pentest? We just launched CTBB Pentests!
    https://pentest.ctbb.show/

    Hack full time? Check out the Full-Time Hunter’s Guild!
    https://ctbb.show/fthg

    ====== Ways to Support CTBBPodcast ======
    Hop on the CTBB Discord at https://ctbb.show/discord!

    We also do Discord subs at $25, $10, and $5 - premium subscribers get access to private masterclasses, exploits, tools, scripts, un-redacted bug reports, etc.

    You can also find some hacker swag at https://ctbb.show/merch!

    Sponsored by ThreatLocker - Zero Trust Network Access
    https://www.criticalthinkingpodcast.io/tl-ztna

    ====== Resources ======
    Trend of Bug Bounty Programs
    https://x.com/iangcarroll/status/2082535987633410540

    Next chapter: Restructuring GitHub’s bug bounty program
    https://github.blog/security/next-chapter-restructuring-githubs-bug-bounty-program/

    Securing GitHub: Wiz Research uncovers Remote Code Execution in GitHub
    https://www.wiz.io/blog/github-rce-vulnerability-cve-2026-3854

    Gauntlet Loop
    https://x.com/mattshumer_/status/2081830214384886228

    KindaRails2Shell - Critical RCE in Rails via Active Storage (CVE-2026-66066)
    https://ethiack.com/info-hub/research/kindarails2shell-rails-rce-cve-2026-66066

    Exploit brokers pay $500,000 for a WordPress RCE. I found one with GPT5.6 Sol Ultra and $25
    https://slcyber.io/research-center/exploit-brokers-pay-500000-for-a-wordpress-rce-i-found-one-with-gpt5-6/

    ====== Timestamps ======
    (00:00:00) Introduction
    (00:05:40) Bug Bounty Program Trends & Pricing Changes
    (00:15:52) Wiz Research uncovers RCE in GitHub & Sol 5.6
    (00:29:06) AI Harnessing, prompting, and the Gauntlet Loop
    (00:36:58) LHE vs Hackbot
    (00:43:21) KindaRails2Shell & WP2Shell
  • Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast

    Episode 185: Harley & Ariel - Your Guide to Bug Bounty Village 2026

    07/30/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Episode 185: In this episode of Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast we, It’s almost time for DEFCON! We’re joined by Harley Kimball and Ariel Garcia to preview this year’s Bug Bounty Village!

    Follow us on twitter at: https://x.com/ctbbpodcast
    Got any ideas and suggestions? Feel free to send us any feedback here: info@criticalthinkingpodcast.io
    Shoutout to YTCracker for the awesome intro music!

    ====== Links ======
    Follow your hosts Rhynorater, rez0 and gr3pme on X:
    https://x.com/Rhynorater
    https://x.com/rez0__
    https://x.com/gr3pme

    Critical Research Lab:
    https://lab.ctbb.show/

    Need a Pentest? We just launched CTBB Pentests!
    https://pentest.ctbb.show/

    Hack full time? Check out the Full-Time Hunter’s Guild!
    https://ctbb.show/fthg

    ====== Ways to Support CTBBPodcast ======
    Hop on the CTBB Discord at https://ctbb.show/discord!

    We also do Discord subs at $25, $10, and $5 - premium subscribers get access to private masterclasses, exploits, tools, scripts, un-redacted bug reports, etc.

    You can also find some hacker swag at https://ctbb.show/merch!

    Sponsored by ThreatLocker - Zero Trust Network Access
    https://www.criticalthinkingpodcast.io/tl-ztna

    Today’s Guests:
    Harley Kimball - https://x.com/infinitelogins
    Ariel Garcia - https://x.com/Arl_rose

    ====== This Week in Bug Bounty ======
    Meet YesWeHack at DEFCON 34
    https://www.yeswehack.com/fr/page/yeswehack-defcon-34

    ====== Resources ======
    Bug Bounty Village Agenda
    https://www.bugbountydefcon.com/agenda-2026

    BBV CTF 2026
    https://www.bugbountydefcon.com/ctf

    Hacker Hangout with TikTok, HackerOne, and Bug Bounty Village
    https://h1.community/events/details/hackerone-sponsored-conferences-events-presents-hacker-hangout-with-tiktok-hackerone-and-bug-bounty-village-at-def-con-34/?code=xyss8KXXPd

    ====== Timestamps ======
    (00:00:00) Introduction
    (00:04:39) Podcast ATO & ATM Hacks
    (00:17:12) Bug Bounty Village Preview
    (00:31:02) BBV Room Layout and Swag
    (00:42:36) BBV Agenda
    (01:10:57) Harley's Hackbot
  • Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast

    Episode 184: 750+ Bugs in 2026 with 0xMoose (Ads Dawson)

    07/23/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Episode 184: In this episode of Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast we’re joined by Ads Dawson (0xMoose) to talk about his skyrocketing report velocity, as well as how he builds and manages his hackbot.

    Follow us on twitter at: https://x.com/ctbbpodcast
    Got any ideas and suggestions? Feel free to send us any feedback here: info@criticalthinkingpodcast.io
    Shoutout to YTCracker for the awesome intro music!

    ====== Links ======
    Follow your hosts Rhynorater, rez0 and gr3pme on X:
    https://x.com/Rhynorater
    https://x.com/rez0__
    https://x.com/gr3pme

    Critical Research Lab:
    https://lab.ctbb.show/

    Need a Pentest? We just launched CTBB Pentests!
    https://pentest.ctbb.show/

    Hack full time? Check out the Full-Time Hunter’s Guild!
    https://ctbb.show/fthg

    ====== Ways to Support CTBBPodcast ======
    Hop on the CTBB Discord at https://ctbb.show/discord!

    We also do Discord subs at $25, $10, and $5 - premium subscribers get access to private masterclasses, exploits, tools, scripts, un-redacted bug reports, etc.

    You can also find some hacker swag at https://ctbb.show/merch!

    Today’s Guest: https://substack.com/@0xmoose

    ====== This Week in Bug Bounty ======
    How to use Claude Code for Bug Bounty: find fast, validate manually
    https://www.yeswehack.com/learn-bug-bounty/llm-series-claude

    ====== Resources ======
    Signal Over Noise: AI Agents and the Operator Moat
    https://0xmoose.substack.com/p/signal-over-noise-ai-agents-and-the

    FBDL Goes Agentic: AI Agents Can Now Build Your Test Environments
    https://bugbounty.meta.com/blog/fbdl-goes-agentic/

    ====== Timestamps ======
    (00:00:00) Introduction
    (00:11:01) Satisfaction for hackbot finds
    (00:19:31) Hackbot Mechanics and Tech Debt
    (00:33:31) Sitting in the Bottleneck & Analyzing hacking sessions with Frontier models
    (00:44:35) FBDL Goes Agentic, Noise Reduction, & Hill Climbing
    (01:05:45) Hackbot Load Distribution
More Technology podcasts
Trending Technology podcasts
About Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast
A "by Hackers for Hackers" podcast focused on technical content ranging from bug bounty tips, to write-up explanations, to the latest hacking techniques.
Podcast website
Technology

Listen to Critical Thinking - Bug Bounty Podcast, Acquired and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.15.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/26/2026 - 8:44:50 PM
A company fromMADSACK