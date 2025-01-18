Welcome to Crashing The Political Party! Host Dr. AJ Simmons gives an introduction to who he is and what the plans for the show are. Follow along and crash the political party with us!

About Crashing The Political Party

Alright, here’s the deal—our political system is a complete mess. You’ve got these two big parties, pointing fingers, getting nothing done but cable news appearances, and we’re all stuck in the middle paying the price by their inaction. Crashing the Political Party is for people who are fed up and want to hear from the voices of outsiders—third parties, independents, and disruptors pushing for real change. If you’re tired of the same old politics and ready for fresh ideas, join us to crash the political party together.