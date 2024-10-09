In this special episode of the Craft Industry Alliance podcast, we are talking with a variety of industry players about the second bankruptcy of JOANN Fabrics including:
Grace Dobush, our business reporter for our corporate newsletter Craft Industry Insider
Molly Hamilton from Folkwear Patterns
Aaron Leventhal, former CEO and owner of Hero Arts
Venture capital investor Elizabeth Caven
And Kansas City-based fashion designer Whitney Manney
We start with Grace giving us an overview of the current situation at JOANN (January 2025), go through 10-15 minute interviews with each guest, and wrap up with Grace as we look towards what the future might be like for JOANN.
We hope you enjoy this slightly different format for the show!
To get the full show notes for this episode visit Craft Industry Alliance where you can learn more about becoming a member of our supportive trade association. Strengthen your creative business, stay up to date on industry news, and build connections with forward-thinking craft professionals. Join today.
1:29:17
Episode #281: Jason Zielke, Chief Product Officer at SVP Worldwide
On today's episode of the Craft Industry Alliance podcast, we’re talking about sewing machines with my guest Jason Zielke.
Jason Zielke is the Chief Product Officer for SVP Worldwide, where he leads global brand marketing, new product development, and industrial design for iconic sewing machine brands Singer, Viking, and Pfaff. A seasoned executive with expertise in strategic planning and engineering leadership, he has successfully launched innovative products and driven significant market growth throughout his career.
Previously, Jason held leadership roles at Stanley Black & Decker and MTD Products, managing initiatives ranging from corporate turnarounds to pioneering autonomous technologies. An award-winning mentor and inventor, he holds advanced degrees in engineering management and mechanical engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
+++++
55:43
Episode #280: Tracy Krauter of Splash Fabric
On today's episode of the Craft Industry Alliance podcast, we’re talking about starting a fabric company with my guest Tracy Krauter.
Tracy is the founder of Splash Fabric. Raising three boys, Tracy knew there had to be a better solution to everyday messes. When she couldn't find the perfect fabric—one that was soft yet waterproof, durable yet sewable—she didn't just settle. She innovated.
Today, her signature laminated cotton transforms ordinary items into spill-proof shields, creating beautiful, practical solutions that protect your tables, reduce your laundry, and add a splash of joy to daily life.
+++++
This episode is sponsored by The Academy for Virtual Teaching.
You know video is the most effective way to market your brand, but as the “CEO of everything,” you have NO time to make it happen. It’s overwhelming. We get it! We want to help you to stop leaving money on the table.
The Academy for Virtual Teaching FREE webinar, “Make a Promotional Video in 3 Easy Steps!” No stress, no fancy gear—just your phone. Learn how to create quick, engaging videos that work. Register now at AcademyForVirtualTeaching.com or a4vt.com—that’s A, the number 4, VT.com.
+++++
47:48
Episode #279: Shannon Downey
On today's episode of the Craft Industry Alliance podcast, we’re talking about craftivism with my guest Shannon Downey.
Shannon is an artist, activist, craftivist, community builder, and general instigator. Her work moves people from passive consumers of art into engaged creators and leverages craft-based art forms to bring people together, present opportunities to transition from makers to change makers, and inspire radical hope for what is possible.
She’s the founder of Badass Cross Stitch and her new book Let's Move the Needle provides a roadmap and accessible toolkit for burgeoning art activists with self-reflective activities, exercises, prompts, and stories.
+++++
This episode is sponsored by Craftsy.
Calling all crafters! Are you ready to dive deep into your favorite crafting projects and learn new techniques along the way? Then it's time to join Craftsy Premium Membership. Take advantage of this extended Black Friday Deal! For ONLY $1.49, you'll receive a full year of access to expert-led tutorials, patterns, and projects in every category you can imagine. With a massive library of resources at your fingertips, you'll be able to create your best work yet and bring your crafting dreams to life. Don't wait – sign up now at CraftsyOffers.com and discover the endless possibilities of Craftsy Premium Membership!
+++++
1:08:51
Episode #278: Jen Duffin
On today's episode of the Craft Industry Alliance podcast, we’re talking about weaving with my guest Jen Duffin.
Jen is the designer and teacher behind Nova Mercury Design. Jen has been creating fiber art full-time since 2016, specializing in frame loom weaving. Inspired by color and whimsy, Jen loves creating art that brings joy to people's lives and homes. She aims to create beautiful heirloom artworks and to inspire a love of creating in others. She has taught many sold-out workshops in Montreal and Toronto, hosted online workshops for students from all over the world, and also created a course with the online platform Domestika. Her signature rainbow art was selected as a finalist for the 2019 Etsy Awards, and she took home the Canadian People's Choice Award. Jen's first instructional weaving book, The Joy of Weaving: Modern Frame Loom Projects for Beginners, was published in September with Page Street Publishing. She lives with her partner, two children, and a dog in Montréal, Canada.
+++++
Today’s episode is brought to you by h+h americas 2025. Dive into creativity from May 7-9 in Rosemont Illinois at the crafts industry’s premier trade show. Connect with industry leaders, discover trends, and ignite your passion. And join us the day before the show opens for h+h University, a daylong conference with outstanding education and networking! See you at the show.
+++++
