Episode #278: Jen Duffin

On today's episode of the Craft Industry Alliance podcast, we're talking about weaving with my guest Jen Duffin. Jen is the designer and teacher behind Nova Mercury Design. Jen has been creating fiber art full-time since 2016, specializing in frame loom weaving. Inspired by color and whimsy, Jen loves creating art that brings joy to people's lives and homes. She aims to create beautiful heirloom artworks and to inspire a love of creating in others. She has taught many sold-out workshops in Montreal and Toronto, hosted online workshops for students from all over the world, and also created a course with the online platform Domestika. Her signature rainbow art was selected as a finalist for the 2019 Etsy Awards, and she took home the Canadian People's Choice Award. Jen's first instructional weaving book, The Joy of Weaving: Modern Frame Loom Projects for Beginners, was published in September with Page Street Publishing. She lives with her partner, two children, and a dog in Montréal, Canada.