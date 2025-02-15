Cracking Open the Melon Bar: A Severance Brainrot Podcast

Season 2, Episode 5 - Trojan's Horse

Your hosts Samantha Moya and John Brown Spiers share their general reactions to Severance's fifth episode of Season Two. Conversation breakdown includes: general thoughts (2.51), Irving's death and the weirdest, saddest funeral on the planet, with detours into Milchick's internal conflict (7.07), Burving! (30.30), Milchick and the performance review from hell (40.11), the levity of Mark and Reghabi's buddy comedy (58.31), Ricken and Devon (70:40), Welcome back Helly R! and discussing Helena and the debrief from hell (76.08).Spoilers abound, as they will be talking in explicit detail about plot points and characters' actions from the episode.Music Transition Credit: "Come On" by Lesfm https://pixabay.com/music/beats-come-on-16497/Warnings: swearing and explicit language, because who doesn't with this show?