Your hosts Samantha Moya and John Brown Spiers share their general reactions to Severance's fifth episode of Season Two. Conversation breakdown includes: general thoughts (2.51), Irving's death and the weirdest, saddest funeral on the planet, with detours into Milchick's internal conflict (7.07), Burving! (30.30), Milchick and the performance review from hell (40.11), the levity of Mark and Reghabi's buddy comedy (58.31), Ricken and Devon (70:40), Welcome back Helly R! and discussing Helena and the debrief from hell (76.08).Spoilers abound, as they will be talking in explicit detail about plot points and characters' actions from the episode.Music Transition Credit: "Come On" by Lesfm https://pixabay.com/music/beats-come-on-16497/Warnings: swearing and explicit language, because who doesn't with this show?
About Cracking Open the Melon Bar: A Severance Brainrot Podcast
Presented by multicultural media platform Screen Speck, editors Samantha Moya and John Brown Spiers discuss theories and characters from the Apple TV+ show "Severance." Spoilers will abound for all currently aired episodes, so listeners, beware. Updates will be weekly with each new airing episode.This podcast is not affiliated with Apple TV+ or any of the creatives behind the show.