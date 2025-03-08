Powered by RND
CovertGoBlue
Magic: the Gathering expert CovertGoBlue aka CGB talks with guests from across the card gaming world about Magic, new and exciting things in the trading card ga...
  • Ep. 1 - Love in the Command Zone (Feat. Voxy & Cimoooooooo)
    In the first audio-available episode of the Covert Go Podcast, CGB and Voxy attempt to help their eligible bachelor Cimoooooooo find love, or at least, a Commander for his first Commander deck. Will he topdeck the Commander of his dreams? Or are his chances at MtG love all tapped out?Head over to Cool Stuff Inc. and use the code CGBPOD at checkout for a 5% discount and to show some love for the show.If you'd like to see the video version of this podcast, check it out here!
About CovertGoPodcast

Magic: the Gathering expert CovertGoBlue aka CGB talks with guests from across the card gaming world about Magic, new and exciting things in the trading card game space, and all manner of other Mesa Falconry.If you'd like to see any of the cards being discussed, or just the beautiful faces of CGB & his friends, check out the video version of these episodes released concurrently at youtube.com/@covertgoblue
