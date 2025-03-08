Ep. 1 - Love in the Command Zone (Feat. Voxy & Cimoooooooo)

In the first audio-available episode of the Covert Go Podcast, CGB and Voxy attempt to help their eligible bachelor Cimoooooooo find love, or at least, a Commander for his first Commander deck. Will he topdeck the Commander of his dreams? Or are his chances at MtG love all tapped out?Head over to Cool Stuff Inc. and use the code CGBPOD at checkout for a 5% discount and to show some love for the show.If you'd like to see the video version of this podcast, check it out here!