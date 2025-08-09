Ep 74: Will Donna Adelson Cop a Plea? Former Prosecutor Accused of Murder, Kouri Richins Says Too Much Evidence and More!

Welcome back to another Courtroom Confidential Weekly Roundup! This week, host Joshua Ritter shares his insights on some of this week's updates in the true crime world, including: - Will a "Mystery Man" defense work for Georgia man #NicholasKassotis, a former JAG officer accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Mindi Mebane Kassotis? - Both the prosecution and defense deny reports of an eleventh hour plea deal in the case of #DonnaAdelson, a Florida matriarch accused of orchestrating the murder of her son-in-law, Dan Markel.- Lawyers for #KouriRichins, a Utah mother, grief author and accused murderer are complaining they have been buried under a mountain of evidence. Plus, more breaking headlines and a preview of next week's biggest cases.