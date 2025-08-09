Powered by RND
  • Ep 74: Will Donna Adelson Cop a Plea? Former Prosecutor Accused of Murder, Kouri Richins Says Too Much Evidence and More!
    You can go to our sponsor https://aura.com/courtroomconfidential to try 14 days for free. That's enough time for Aura to start scrubbing your personal info off these data broker sites, without you lifting a finger.Welcome back to another Courtroom Confidential Weekly Roundup! This week, host Joshua Ritter shares his insights on some of this week's updates in the true crime world, including: - Will a "Mystery Man" defense work for Georgia man #NicholasKassotis, a former JAG officer accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Mindi Mebane Kassotis? - Both the prosecution and defense deny reports of an eleventh hour plea deal in the case of #DonnaAdelson, a Florida matriarch accused of orchestrating the murder of her son-in-law, Dan Markel.- Lawyers for #KouriRichins, a Utah mother, grief author and accused murderer are complaining they have been buried under a mountain of evidence.  Plus, more breaking headlines and a preview of next week's biggest cases.Thank you for listening! Please leave us a rating and review, and send this episode to a friend! We appreciate your help and support in getting the word out about Courtroom Confidential.See you tomorrow at 9am PT / 12pm PT for Sunday Funday! https://www.youtube.com/live/Q5Ri6pN3MNc?si=ACepTfrc0DGM1Qk4 Follow me on social media:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CRConfidentialInstagram: instagram.com/thecourtroomconfidentialX: twitter.com/crconfidentialTikTok: tiktok.com/@joshuaritteresqhttps://buymeacoffee.com/courtroomconfidential DISCLAIMER: The information in this podcast is for educational and entertainment purposes only. This content does not constitute legal advice. No attorney-client relationship is established by listening to this podcast.
    31:10
  • CC True Crime Minute: Elderly Man Arrested for Suspected Poisoning of Summer Camp Children
    An unidentified elderly man was arrested after eight children fell ill at a summer camp in England and were taken to the hospital.https://www.thecourtroomconfidential.com/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CRConfidentialInstagram: instagram.com/thecourtroomconfidentialX: twitter.com/crconfidentialTikTok: tiktok.com/@joshuaritteresqhttps://buymeacoffee.com/courtroomconfidential DISCLAIMER: The information in this podcast is for educational and entertainment purposes only. This content does not constitute legal advice. No attorney-client relationship is established by listening to this podcast.
    2:21
  • CC True Crime Minute: Police Identify Michigan Walmart Stabbing Suspect
    Police have identified a 42-year-old man with multiple prior arrests as the individual who stabbed 11 people at a Walmart Superstore in Michigan last week.https://www.thecourtroomconfidential.com/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CRConfidentialInstagram: instagram.com/thecourtroomconfidentialX: twitter.com/crconfidentialTikTok: tiktok.com/@joshuaritteresqhttps://buymeacoffee.com/courtroomconfidential DISCLAIMER: The information in this podcast is for educational and entertainment purposes only. This content does not constitute legal advice. No attorney-client relationship is established by listening to this podcast.
    1:33
  • CC True Crime Minute: Butt-Sniffing Suspect Arrested after Camera Catches him Targeting Women
    A California man was arrested after allegedly being caught on camera sniffing a woman's buttocks at a department store.https://www.thecourtroomconfidential.com/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CRConfidentialInstagram: instagram.com/thecourtroomconfidentialX: twitter.com/crconfidentialTikTok: tiktok.com/@joshuaritteresqhttps://buymeacoffee.com/courtroomconfidential DISCLAIMER: The information in this podcast is for educational and entertainment purposes only. This content does not constitute legal advice. No attorney-client relationship is established by listening to this podcast.
    2:01
  • CC True Crime Minute: Manhattan Shooting Suspect had Mental Health History and Possible Brain Injury
    The man who stormed a Manhattan office tower with a gun, killing four people before killing himself, worked in the surveillance department of a Las Vegas casino, part of an industry built on watching for threats before they unfold.https://www.thecourtroomconfidential.com/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CRConfidentialInstagram: instagram.com/thecourtroomconfidentialX: twitter.com/crconfidentialTikTok: tiktok.com/@joshuaritteresqhttps://buymeacoffee.com/courtroomconfidential DISCLAIMER: The information in this podcast is for educational and entertainment purposes only. This content does not constitute legal advice. No attorney-client relationship is established by listening to this podcast.
Courtroom Confidential, hosted by Joshua Ritter, is your weekly rendezvous with the latest updates in headline-making criminal cases nationwide. With his background as a former L.A. County prosecutor now practicing as a criminal defense attorney, Joshua brings a unique blend of professionalism and a personal touch to the table. Join Joshua every Friday to explore the ever-developing legal landscape and gain a deeper understanding of how the legal system operates.
