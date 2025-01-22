#27. Waterways Commerce Cutter Acquisition with BOSN Jon Becker
Join me as I have an engaging conversation with BOSN Jon Becker, the sponsor's representative for the new Waterways Commerce Cutter acquisition. This significant investment promises to enhance the future of the inland aids to navigation mission and uphold the proud legacy of enlisted and chief warrant officer command. BOSN Becker and I delve into the impressive capabilities of this new class of cutters, which will replace our aging fleet of WLRs, WLICs, and WLIs that have proudly served our Nation's waterways for many decades. We will begin with an overview of the acquisition process, followed by an exploration of the remarkable design and habitability improvements that will be greatly appreciated by those serving on our inland waterways. I hope you enjoy the conversation and feel the enthusiasm and anticipation surrounding this major development for our brown water fleet! Disclaimer: The views, information, or opinions expressed during the Course Made Good podcast series are solely those of the individuals involved and do not represent those of the United States Coast Guard or any other government agency. The primary purpose of this podcast series is to educate and inform. This podcast series does not constitute official policy guidance from the speakers nor the United States Coast Guard.
57:59
#26. 50th Anniversary of the Cutterman Insignia - Interview with the Gold and Silver Ancient Mariners
We're back!!!!!! Welcome to the relaunch of the Course Made Good podcast! I couldn't stay away any longer and can't wait to bring you sea stories, news, and interviews about the work of the Office of Cutter Forces (CG-751) and cuttermen throughout the fleet. In this episode, I sit down with the Gold and Silver Ancient Mariners, CDR Scott Stiker and BMCM Mike Burch, on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the issuance of the cutterman insignia. We talked about what that insignia has meant to them throughout their long and storied Coast Guard careers and what advice they have for those currently serving afloat or considering sea duty for their next assignment. We close the episode with their keynote presentations during the 8 Bells event at CG Headquarters commemorating the 50th anniversary. I hope you enjoy it! Disclaimer: The views, information, or opinions expressed during the Course Made Good podcast series are solely those of the individuals involved and do not represent those of the United States Coast Guard or any other government agency. The primary purpose of this podcast series is to educate and inform. This podcast series does not constitute official policy guidance from the speakers nor the United States Coast Guard.
57:30
#25. Get your Captain's License now! - Interview with CDR Wescott
Have you ever wanted to obtain your merchant mariner credential (captain's license) but found the process too confusing or too expensive? Perhaps you've been frustrated because your coxswain or underway officer of the deck certifications didn't bolster your application? Then you'll be happy to learn that all of that has changed! In this interview with CDR Jen Wescott of the Military to Mariner project office you'll learn just how easy it now is to qualify for and obtain your credential.
52:21
#24. It's time we had a talk about the BM rating
I think it's time we had a chat. An open and honest discussion about issues affecting morale and job satisfaction in the BM rating. With nearly 300 vacant billets and retention rates reaching historic lows, we must look ourselves, and our Service, in the face and address the factors driving BMs out of the rating and influencing qualified candidates to seek out others. There is no better person to have this conversation with than LT Eddie Oropeza from the Office of Boat Forces. From his experience as a BMCS OIC to BOSN CO, and now a Lieutenant at CG-731, he's precisely who we need alongside us in this effort and is behind many of the solutions that you'll learn about in this episode. Disclaimer: The views, information, or opinions expressed during the Course Made Good podcast series are solely those of the individuals involved and do not represent those of the United States Coast Guard or any other government agency. The primary purpose of this podcast series is to educate and inform. This podcast series does not constitute official policy guidance from the speakers nor the United States Coast Guard.
1:14:15
#23. Annual Discussion with the BM Assignment Officers
Join me as I sit down for what has become an annual tradition - a discussion about assignments with the BM Assignment Officers! BOSN Tessier and BOSN Laufenberg get right down to business by giving us all of the information we need to make informed career decisions and set ourselves up for a successful PCS transfer. Whether you're transferring this year or not, there is something for you in this episode. This is especially true for anyone assigned to a leadership role (uh, like all BMs!). Those under our charge deserve the best advice we can give and that means we must keep up to date ourselves. I hope you enjoy the discussion and learn something new! Disclaimer: The views, information, or opinions expressed during the Course Made Good podcast series are solely those of the individuals involved and do not represent those of the United States Coast Guard or any other government agency. The primary purpose of this podcast series is to educate and inform. This podcast series does not constitute official policy guidance from the speakers nor the United States Coast Guard.
The only podcast focused on the experiences and careers of cuttermen in the United States Coast Guard. Hosted by BMCM M. J. Ellis, USCG (Ret.)
