#26. 50th Anniversary of the Cutterman Insignia - Interview with the Gold and Silver Ancient Mariners

We're back!!!!!! Welcome to the relaunch of the Course Made Good podcast! I couldn't stay away any longer and can't wait to bring you sea stories, news, and interviews about the work of the Office of Cutter Forces (CG-751) and cuttermen throughout the fleet. In this episode, I sit down with the Gold and Silver Ancient Mariners, CDR Scott Stiker and BMCM Mike Burch, on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the issuance of the cutterman insignia. We talked about what that insignia has meant to them throughout their long and storied Coast Guard careers and what advice they have for those currently serving afloat or considering sea duty for their next assignment. We close the episode with their keynote presentations during the 8 Bells event at CG Headquarters commemorating the 50th anniversary. I hope you enjoy it! Disclaimer: The views, information, or opinions expressed during the Course Made Good podcast series are solely those of the individuals involved and do not represent those of the United States Coast Guard or any other government agency. The primary purpose of this podcast series is to educate and inform. This podcast series does not constitute official policy guidance from the speakers nor the United States Coast Guard.