Teacher Business School: TPT, Homeschool, & Beyond

How to Create a Sales Page That Converts: Must-Have Elements for More Sales If you’re a teacher or a mom looking to create and sell a low-ticket offer, course, or membership, then you need to know how to create a sales page that actually converts. Your sales page is one of the most important tools in your business, and if it's missing key elements, you could be losing potential customers. In this episode, I’m breaking down how to create a sales page that turns visitors into buyers—based on my own experience with five and six-figure sales pages! In this episode, we’ll discuss: 1. The Must-Have Elements of a High-Converting Sales Page Learn the essential sections every sales page needs, from the headline to the FAQs. 2. Agitating Pain Points & Presenting the Solution How to connect with your audience’s struggles and position your offer as the solution. 3. The Power of Call-to-Action (CTA) Buttons Where to place them and why they are crucial for conversions. 4. Checkout Page Optimization Tips to make your checkout process seamless and increase order value with strategic add-ons. 5. Real-Life Examples of My Sales Pages Get an inside look at my $97 low-ticket playbook sales page and my $397 full-course sales page. Resources Mentioned: ThriveCart – My go-to tool for checkout pages with higher conversions Kajabi – The platform I use for my sales pages Connect with Lindsay: On Instagram: @lindsaybowden On YouTube: @Lindsay.Bowden Be sure to tune in next week as we talk about how to run a flash sale on a low-ticket offer!
--------
14:17
072: How to Host a Virtual Summit
How to Host a Virtual Summit to Grow Your Teacher Business with Lauren Fulton & Brooklyn McCarley Have you ever thought about how to host a virtual summit to expand your reach, build authority, and grow your business? Whether you’re attending or presenting, virtual summits can be game-changers! In today’s episode, I’m joined by Lauren Fulton and Brooklyn McCarley, the dynamic duo behind teacher summits that connect educators and teacher business owners for powerful learning and networking opportunities. We’re diving into how hosting or presenting at a virtual summit can help you grow your audience, establish credibility, and even skyrocket your product sales. Plus, we chat about two upcoming summits where you can get involved! I’ll also share how my first virtual conference in 2020 played a massive role in my first big course launch. If you’ve ever considered being a part of a summit—or even just attending one—this episode is packed with insights to help you make the most of the opportunity! In this episode, we’ll discuss: What is a virtual summit, and how does it differ from an in-person conference? The benefits of attending a summit as a teacher business owner How presenting at a summit can boost your brand, build trust, and grow your audience The impact summits have had on past presenters (including a $10k+ success story!) Sponsorship opportunities for business owners who want exposure without presentingric you should track to measure your email marketing success. Connect with Lauren and Brooklyn: Teacher Seller Summit Sponsor Form Summer Math Summit Presenter Application Connect with Brooklyn Connect with Lauren Connect with Lindsay: On Instagram: @lindsaybowden On YouTube: @Lindsay.Bowden Be sure to tune in next week as we talk about how to create a sales page that converts!
--------
26:03
071: I Made TPT Store Updates for the First Time in Years - Here's What Happened
TPT Store Updates: I Updated My Store… Here’s What REALLY Happened! Do TPT store updates really make a difference? If your sales have plateaued or started to decline, you might be wondering whether refreshing your store is worth the time and effort. After seeing a dip in my own TPT sales, I decided to take action and make a few strategic updates—and the results were amazing! In this episode, I’ll walk you through the exact TPT store updates that led to a 38% increase in sales in just one month. From optimizing product listings to revamping my visuals, I’m sharing the simple but powerful changes that helped me boost my store’s visibility and conversions. If you’re ready to breathe new life into your TPT business, this episode is packed with practical strategies you can apply today! In this episode, we’ll discuss: Why I decided to update my TPT store – After years of passive income, my sales started to dip in 2024, so I took action! The 5 major updates I made to my store – SEO Optimized Titles, Cover Image Refresh, Thumbnail Upgrades, Preview Overhaul, and Optimized Descriptions The results so far – A 38% increase in sales in just one month! Bonus Tip: Updating outdated products can make a big difference! I revamped my old color-by-number resources with professional clip art and saw immediate improvements. Resources Mentioned: Seller Spy – The TPT SEO tool I used to optimize my titles. Free Resource and Starting a TPT Store Training Connect with Lindsay: On Instagram: @lindsaybowden On YouTube: @Lindsay.Bowden Check out my TPT Store Be sure to tune in next week as we talk with Lauren Fulton and Brooklyn McCarley about hosting virtual teacher summits!
--------
9:52
070: Stress-Free Taxes for Teacherpreneurs
Taxes for Teacherpreneurs: How to Prepare for Tax Season as a Digital Product Seller Taxes for teacherpreneurs don’t have to be overwhelming! Whether you’re selling on Teachers Pay Teachers, running a membership, or creating digital products, understanding taxes is crucial to keeping more of your profits. In this episode, I’m joined by Emily Bryant from All About Accounting to break down the must-know tax tips for teacherpreneurs. From business bank accounts to deductions and LLCs, we’re covering everything you need to stay organized and stress-free this tax season! In this episode, we’ll discuss: The #1 Thing You Must Do for Easier Taxes: Why opening a separate bank account for your business is a game-changer (even if you’re just starting out). LLCs, Sole Proprietorships & Business Licenses—What You Need to Know: The truth about LLCs, when to get one, and how it impacts your taxes. Tax Deductions for TPT Sellers & Digital Product Creators: A breakdown of common write-offs, including software, office supplies, and even some surprising deductions you might not know about! When to Hire a CPA & How to Handle DIY Taxes: When to keep things simple with TurboTax—and when it’s time to bring in a tax professional. Avoiding Common Tax Mistakes: The biggest tax pitfalls digital product sellers make (and how to avoid them). Resources Mentioned: Connect with Emily Bryant: All About Accounting Connect with Lindsay: Instagram: @lindsaybowden YouTube: Lindsay Bowden Taxes for teacherpreneurs don’t have to be stressful! Tune in to this episode for expert advice on keeping your finances in check and making tax season way easier. Don’t forget to follow for more business tips and strategies!
--------
1:05:12
069: Start Your Teacher Side Hustle in 2025
How to Use Live Challenges to Grow Your Online Business (Plus, Join My Free Teacher Resource Challenge!) Are you looking for a powerful way to launch your course, membership, or digital product? Or maybe you're a teacher looking to start selling your own resources on Teachers Pay Teachers? In this episode, I’m diving deep into live challenges—why they work, how to structure them, and how you can use them to grow your business. Plus, I’m sharing all the details about my upcoming FREE 3-Day Teacher Resource Challenge happening this March! In this episode, we’ll discuss: 1. What is a Live Challenge & Why They Work How hosting a free (or paid) multi-day challenge can help you connect with your audience and sell your offers. 2. How I Run My 3-Day Teacher Resource Challenge A breakdown of my challenge format, including engagement strategies, action steps, and how I nurture participants. 3. Live vs. Pre-Recorded Challenges The pros and cons of each format and why I prefer pre-recorded content for my trainings. 4. How to Use Challenges to Sell Your Course or Membership The strategy behind transitioning from free challenge content to opening doors for your paid program. 5. Exclusive Details on My Upcoming Challenge What you’ll learn in my FREE 3-Day Teacher Resource Challenge (March 14-16), and how you can sign up! Resources Mentioned: Sign Up for the Free 3-Day Teacher Resource Challenge (Starts March 14!) Connect with Lindsay: Instagram: @lindsaybowden YouTube: Lindsay Bowden If you’ve been thinking about creating and selling teacher resources, this free challenge is the perfect place to start! Join me for 3 days of hands-on training, step-by-step guidance, and an amazing teacher community. Sign up now at lindsaybowden.com/challenge!
About Teacher Business School: TPT, Homeschool, & Beyond
The Teacher Business School podcast helps teachers and homeschool moms create and sell their own digital products. Whether you're interested in selling teacher resources on Teachers Pay Teacher (TPT), selling low ticket offers, or selling online courses and memberships, this is the show for you! If you're looking for ways to make passive income, quit your 9-5, start a side hustle, and start earning income that makes an income, give this show a listen!