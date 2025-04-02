Teacher Business School: TPT, Homeschool, & Beyond

072: How to Host a Virtual Summit

How to Host a Virtual Summit to Grow Your Teacher Business with Lauren Fulton & Brooklyn McCarley Have you ever thought about how to host a virtual summit to expand your reach, build authority, and grow your business? Whether you’re attending or presenting, virtual summits can be game-changers! In today’s episode, I’m joined by Lauren Fulton and Brooklyn McCarley, the dynamic duo behind teacher summits that connect educators and teacher business owners for powerful learning and networking opportunities. We’re diving into how hosting or presenting at a virtual summit can help you grow your audience, establish credibility, and even skyrocket your product sales. Plus, we chat about two upcoming summits where you can get involved! I’ll also share how my first virtual conference in 2020 played a massive role in my first big course launch. If you’ve ever considered being a part of a summit—or even just attending one—this episode is packed with insights to help you make the most of the opportunity! In this episode, we’ll discuss: What is a virtual summit, and how does it differ from an in-person conference? The benefits of attending a summit as a teacher business owner How presenting at a summit can boost your brand, build trust, and grow your audience The impact summits have had on past presenters (including a $10k+ success story!) Sponsorship opportunities for business owners who want exposure without presentingric you should track to measure your email marketing success. Connect with Lauren and Brooklyn: Teacher Seller Summit Sponsor Form Summer Math Summit Presenter Application Connect with Brooklyn Connect with Lauren Connect with Lindsay: On Instagram: @lindsaybowden On YouTube: @Lindsay.Bowden Be sure to tune in next week as we talk about how to create a sales page that converts!