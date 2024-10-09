Cosmos In You - Guide to Inner Space

EP 38: Beau Lotto - Deviate: The Science of Seeing Differently

In this episode we discuss: *The 3 steps we must each take to open ourselves up to new possibilities *Why pursuing conflict is crucial to our personal evolution *How to create the environment for those around us to live a creative and innovative life *The reason we search for certainty in our decisions and how it may not serve us well Bio: Beau Lotto is a world-renowned neuroscientist who specializes in the biology and psychology of perception. Originally from Seattle, Washington, he has lived in the United Kingdom for over twenty years and currently resides in Oxford. He received his undergraduate degree from UC Berkeley, his PhD from the University of Edinburgh Medical School, and was a fellow at Duke University. He has been conducting and presenting research on human perception and behavior for more than twenty-five years, has published over sixty publications and two academic books. A professor of Neuroscience at University College London, his interest in education, business, and the arts has led him into entrepreneurship and engaging the public with science. He passionately believes in the impact perception research can have on people from all walks of life. His new book, Deviate, The Science of Seeing Differently was just released.