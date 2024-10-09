Cosmos In You - Guide to Inner Space

EP 38: Beau Lotto - Deviate: The Science of Seeing Differently
In this episode we discuss:
*The 3 steps we must each take to open ourselves up to new possibilities
*Why pursuing conflict is crucial to our personal evolution
*How to create the environment for those around us to live a creative and innovative life
*The reason we search for certainty in our decisions and how it may not serve us well
Bio:
Beau Lotto is a world-renowned neuroscientist who specializes in the biology and psychology of perception. Originally from Seattle, Washington, he has lived in the United Kingdom for over twenty years and currently resides in Oxford. He received his undergraduate degree from UC Berkeley, his PhD from the University of Edinburgh Medical School, and was a fellow at Duke University. He has been conducting and presenting research on human perception and behavior for more than twenty-five years, has published over sixty publications and two academic books. A professor of Neuroscience at University College London, his interest in education, business, and the arts has led him into entrepreneurship and engaging the public with science. He passionately believes in the impact perception research can have on people from all walks of life. His new book, Deviate, The Science of Seeing Differently was just released.
EP 37: Diane Hennacy Powell - Telepathy and the ESP Enigma
In this episode we discuss:
*Her background of being a child prodigy and what got her interested in her line of work
*Research she is currently working on with Deepak Chopra to study Autistic Savants and their telepathic abilities
*The 3 environments that cause us to be most connected with others telepathically
*What modern science can and cannot tell us about the world we live in
Bio:
Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell is a Johns Hopkins-trained neuropsychiatrist, speaker, researcher, and author with over thirty years of clinical experience as both a psychotherapist and psychopharmacologist. She also taught neuropsychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Powell is the author of the book ESP: The Enigma as well as several other books. Her expertise on autism, dementia, trauma, and other neuropsychiatric conditions enables her to search for root causes to enhance our understanding and treatment.
EP 36: Suzanne Geissman - Making Clear Connections to the Other Side
In this episode we discuss:
*Her journey of loss and tragedy and how it transformed her and the work she was doing
*The three things that our passed loved ones wish we knew
*What we need to know to set ourselves up for a successful medium reading
*The importance of emotions in our everyday lives and how to shift them
Bio:
Suzanne Giesemann is a retired U.S. Navy Commander. She served as a commanding officer, as special assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations, and as Aide to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on 9/11. She has a Master’s Degree in National Security Affairs and taught political science at the U.S. Naval Academy. Suzanne is now the author of 11 books, an inspirational speaker, metaphysical teacher, and evidence-based medium. Her work addresses questions about the purpose of life, the nature of reality, and attuning to higher consciousness. She has been recognized as highly credible by afterlife researcher Dr. Gary Schwartz, Ph.D., and best-selling author Dr. Wayne Dyer.
EP 35: Jeff Leiberman - Seeing Beyond Human Perception
In this episode we discuss:
*The two phases of his spiritual exploration and what he learned along the way
*How his study of physics from MIT has influenced his current paradigm of our existence
*The different types of somatic practices that we can use in our own healing
*What he wishes someone told him when he was 15 and depressed that would have saved him years of suffering
*How the limits of our perception of reality affects our daily lives
Bio:
Jeff Lieberman explores the connections between the arts, sciences, education, creativity, and consciousness. He hosted 'Time Warp' on the Discovery Channel, reminding us how little our senses detect and understand about reality. He shows sculptures internationally, exploring our unseen interconnectedness and interdependence. Having finished four degrees at MIT (Physics, Math, Mech. Eng., Media Arts + Sciences), he is exploring how the evolution of consciousness can cease human suffering. To learn more about Jeff's work, visit http://bea.st/
EP: 34 Carl Buchheit - The Truth Behind Real Behavioral Change
In this episode, we discuss:
*Why human beings get stuck arm wrestling with themselves when they try to create change in their lives
*The hidden tribal dynamics that subconsciously impact all of our lives
*How to truly move forward with behavioral change to create the life you want
*What NLP is and how to use a Family Constellation Therapy session to create transformation in your life
Bio:
Carl Buchheit has a Ph.D. in Transpersonal Psychology from the International University of Professional Studies. Carl began studying Neuro-Linguistic Programming (also known as NLP) in 1979 and has been the owner and Director of Training at NLP Marin in Northern California for over 20 years. Carl travels globally, lecturing about and teaching the innovative methodology that he calls Transformational NLP, but his main focus continues to be on working with students and clients directly. He also has a new book coming out in the spring called Transformational NLP, a New Psychology. To learn more about Carl's work, visit https://www.nlpmarin.com/
The Cosmos In You's mission is to have a deeper understanding of the universe so that we can in turn have a deeper understanding of ourselves.
It explores the deeper questions, "Who are we?" and "Why are we here" through the lens of scientists, philosophers, artists and future thinkers.
If you like On Being podcast, you will enjoy this podcast as it explores similar concepts but through a scientific lens.