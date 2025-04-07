In this episode of Leadership and Legacy, Jeffrey A. Engel, Director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, shares his personal experience with former President George H.W. Bush and the valuable lessons he learned about the presidency—an office for which no one can truly prepare. Engel identifies memory, energy, and empathy as the key traits of an effective leader, while emphasizing that voters should prioritize character and judgement over personality when evaluating presidential candidates. He also highlights the importance of a deep understanding of history for a successful presidency. Tune in to gain valuable insights on leadership, the presidency, the art of restraint, and the challenges of writing history about someone you know.Leadership and Legacy: Conversations at the George Washington Presidential Library is hosted by Washington Library Executive Director Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky. It is a production of the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association and Primary Source Media. For more information about this program, go to www.GeorgeWashingtonPodcast.com.
--------
39:18
Leadership on the Supreme Court with Steve Vladeck
In this episode of Leadership and Legacy, Georgetown University Law Center professor Steve Vladeck explores the history of leadership on the United States Supreme Court, the qualities of an effective justice, and how public opinion does—or doesn’t—influence the court. He highlights the importance of institution building—his choice for most important justice in this sense may surprise you—and the influential roles played by justices beyond the Chief Justice. Vladeck also cautions that while Court decisions have immediate real-world impact, a lasting legacy takes time to develop. From Bushrod Washington to John Roberts, tune in to gain valuable insights on leadership, teamwork, leading through dissent, and the United States Supreme Court.Leadership and Legacy: Conversations at the George Washington Presidential Library is hosted by Washington Library Executive Director Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky. It is a production of the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association and Primary Source Media. For more information about this program, go to www.GeorgeWashingtonPodcast.com. You can learn more about Steve Vladeck's work at www.stevevladeck.com or check out his recent book The Shadow Docket.
--------
38:41
Leading in Times of Crisis with Michelle Korsmo
In this episode of Leadership and Legacy, Michelle Korsmo, President and CEO of the National Restaurant Association, shares expert insights on developing a strong leadership style, navigating crises, and transitioning into new leadership roles. She explores the essential qualities of emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and vision that define successful leaders. Korsmo also discusses her greatest leadership role models, from historical figures to the resilient women who have influenced her journey. She emphasizes the power of authenticity in leadership, setting the right tone for organizational success. Don’t miss this inspiring conversation on effective leadership, business strategy, resilience, and empowering women leaders in today’s world. Leadership and Legacy: Conversations at the George Washington Presidential Library is hosted by Washington Library Executive Director Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky. It is a production of the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association and Primary Source Media. For more information about this program, go to www.GeorgeWashingtonPodcast.com.
--------
41:15
Episode 2 Announcement
Leadership and Legacy season two, episode two: Leading in Times of Crisis with Michelle Korsmo will launch to the public next Monday. For early access to this and other Mount Vernon podcasts, become a member of Mount Vernon today at mountvernon.org/become-a-member
--------
0:20
A Balanced Republic with Dr. Yuval Levin
In this episode of Leadership and Legacy, historian, political analyst, and author Dr. Yuval Levin explores the foundations of American democracy, the qualities of effective presidential leadership, and the role of compromise in governance. Levin discusses how a successful presidency requires restraint over aggression and negotiation over conflict, drawing lessons from historical administrations. He also examines the United States Constitution, arguing that while it is not a flawless document, its strength lies in its ability to adapt and unite a divided nation. With the current state of political polarization and increasing concerns over constitutional integrity, Levin highlights why preserving democratic institutions is more critical than ever. Tune in to gain insights on leadership, political philosophy, governance, and the evolving role of the presidency in American history.Leadership and Legacy: Conversations at the George Washington Presidential Library is hosted by Washington Library Executive Director Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky. It is a production of the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association and Primary Source Media. For more information about this program, go to www.GeorgeWashingtonPodcast.com.
About Leadership and Legacy: Conversations at the George Washington Presidential Library
New from the Washington Presidential Library, Leadership and Legacy invites prominent leaders and historians to reflect on their growth, challenges, and innovative approaches that made them the leaders that they are today, as well as how these questions can be informed by the past — in particular the lessons and legacy of George Washington.