Wintering: Slowing Down in a Hustle-Obsessed Culture

Winter isn't just a season…it's a whole vibe shift. While Americans tend to retreat, slow down, and hibernate with seasonal depression as their co-pilot, other cultures lean into the cold with festivals, rituals, and practices that honor the season. In this episode, we talk about the intuitive energy of winter and how it naturally invites us to rest, reflect, and turn inward, and why fighting against that might actually be what's making us miserable.We also explore how different parts of the world experience winter, from Scandinavian hygge culture to places that get zero daylight. Plus, we get into wild science experiments trying to recreate bear hibernation for humans, the power of controlled cold exposure and the ways winter shapes our psychology.And, of course, we catch up on the Super Bowl, the conspiracies around Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance. Also, this episode was entirely Amanda's idea because she hasn't stopped talking about the book Wintering for six weeks straight. So, grab your coziest blanket and join us for this deep dive into winter's chill.