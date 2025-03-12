Divine Feminine Energy: Sensuality, Sexuality, and Unblocking Your Sacral Chakra
In this episode, we dive deep into all things divine femininity, girlhood, and sisterhood, exploring what it really means to be a woman beyond the surface. We talk about the essence of womanhood - the struggles, the triumphs, and the beautiful, creative tapestry woven in between. From rewilding and reconnecting to our intuition, to healing sisterhood & mother wounds and unblocking sacral chakra energy, we share our own raw experiences and reflect on what it means to take up space in our modern society as women and how to move beyond societal expectations of what femininity means. In honor of Women’s History Month, we both challenge and support modern feminism. Let this be your reminder to live unapologetically in your truth, embrace your feminine power, and keep speaking up.Instagram https://www.instagram.com/consciouslyunconsciouspod/Tik Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@consciouslyunconsciousWatch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/y-YweTNH68Y?si=fZSdRey6SqXN5OszResources Mentioned: Frida KahloAda Coleman's "Hanky Panky"The Art of SeductionWomen who run with the wolves"The Artist's Way" Julia Cameron Be Here Now
--------
1:23:42
The Lost Art of Being Bored: Dopamine & Presence
Ever feel like boredom is a thing of the past? In this episode, we dive into The Lost Art of Being Bored…why stillness feels so uncomfortable, how our brains are hooked on dopamine, and what happens when we stop filling every moment with noise. Jessa opens the episode by sharing the unexpected life lessons from raising two mice for a high school science project (yes, really), while Amanda shares her own experience with a micro dopamine detox from cutting coffee. Together, we unpack how boredom might just be the secret to actually knowing yourself. Because in a world of endless distraction and stimulation, maybe doing nothing is the most radical thing you can do.Instagram https://www.instagram.com/consciouslyunconsciouspod/Tik Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@consciouslyunconsciousWatch on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@ConsciouslyUnconsciousPodFollow Amanda: https://www.instagram.com/justmandss/?hl=enFollow Jessa: https://www.instagram.com/jessafragnoli/Resources Mentioned: Michael Singer Podcast Dopamine Detox Article Sitting or Shocking Study Waking Up App
--------
1:02:31
Hollywood, Money, & Fame: Lifting The Veil
In this episode, we unravel the spectacle of fame...how we’ve gone from admiring true artists to idolizing anyone with good PR. We dissect the parasocial obsession of loving people we don’t actually know, the illusion that money solves everything (spoiler: it doesn’t), and the eerie reality that the entertainment industry might just be a business of selling souls.Of course, we also take a moment to roast nepotism babies and casually make our case for why we deserve global recognition. If the world’s going to worship personalities, we might as well throw our names in the ring. Instagram https://www.instagram.com/consciouslyunconsciouspod/Tik Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@consciouslyunconsciousWatch on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@ConsciouslyUnconsciousPod
--------
1:05:12
Wintering: Slowing Down in a Hustle-Obsessed Culture
Winter isn’t just a season…it’s a whole vibe shift. While Americans tend to retreat, slow down, and hibernate with seasonal depression as their co-pilot, other cultures lean into the cold with festivals, rituals, and practices that honor the season. In this episode, we talk about the intuitive energy of winter and how it naturally invites us to rest, reflect, and turn inward, and why fighting against that might actually be what’s making us miserable.We also explore how different parts of the world experience winter, from Scandinavian hygge culture to places that get zero daylight. Plus, we get into wild science experiments trying to recreate bear hibernation for humans, the power of controlled cold exposure and the ways winter shapes our psychology.And, of course, we catch up on the Super Bowl, the conspiracies around Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance. Also, this episode was entirely Amanda’s idea because she hasn’t stopped talking about the book Wintering for six weeks straight. So, grab your coziest blanket and join us for this deep dive into winter’s chill.Instagram https://www.instagram.com/consciouslyunconsciouspod/Tik Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@consciouslyunconsciousWatch on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@ConsciouslyUnconsciousPod
Is love cosmic destiny, or do we create our own fairytales? In this special Valentine’s episode, we’re diving into the mystical, messy, and magical world of soulmates, twin flames, and karmic relationships.Amanda opens up about her relationship with Lucas and what a soulmate connection feels like, while Jessa dives into the theories of twin flames. We break down the difference between fate and free will in love, explore the spiritual significance of cord-cutting ceremonies, and Jessa even surprises Amanda with a birthday gift live on air.Whether you’re manifesting your soulmate, convinced your ex was a twin flame, or just trying to survive the dating scene, this episode will have you rethinking the way we define love in 2025.Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/consciouslyunconsciouspod/Tik Tokhttps://www.tiktok.com/@consciouslyunconsciousWatch on YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/@ConsciouslyUnconsciousPodJoin OurSubstackto access the resources mentioned in this episode (books, bev of the week recipes, etc.)
Modern life is a paradox - and we’re here to talk about it. Consciously Unconscious blends laugh-out-loud banter with deep dives into the human experience. Each episode, hosts Jessa and Amanda navigate the tension between self-awareness and the unpredictability of life, unpacking everything from philosophical rabbit holes to modern cultural commentary with a mix of wit, wisdom, and humor. With a Beverage of the Week in hand, we question everything - society, relationships, self-expression, and the illusions we live by, while keeping it all refreshingly real.