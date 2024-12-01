Gen Alpha Kid Claims Obesity is "Sigma" (STORYTIME)
Connor Pugs tells a Storytime about a Gen Alpha Kid Claims Obesity is "Sigma" this gen alpha kid has brainrot and loves skibidi toilet and calls himself an alpha male and sigma male since he is obese, which is quite strange. Try not to laugh at this hilarious gen alpha cringe brainrot storytime!
Listen to my stories on Spotify: 👇
https://open.spotify.com/show/22BnYI5VssrkSKbEqV7X1j?si=f7c6850d13e84620
Submit stories to my Instagram @connorpugs
Follow me on snapchat @connorpugs
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/connor-pugs/support
18:12
3 Hours Of Skibidi Toilet Kid Stories To Go To Sleep To
Connor Pugs tells 3 Hours Of Skibidi Toilet Kid Stories To Go To Sleep To. This long storytime compilation is best to go to sleep to, so put this on as you are going to sleep or put this on while you are doing something else. These stories are funny, fun, awesome, hilarious, cringey and will make you laugh! But they won't be so silly that you can't go to sleep, so they are a great sleep aid.
3:05:48
cringey gen alpha kid tells the teacher "the sun is fake" (storytime)
Connor Pugs tells a Storytime about a cringey gen alpha kid tells the teacher "the sun is fake" this gen alpha kid has brainrot and loves watching content farms and loves skibidi toilet and thinks he has skibidi rizz and mango and those who know. Try not to laugh, and try not to cringe at this hilarious and funny storytime. This cringey gen alpha kid claims the sun is fake, but also thinks Sonic the Hedgehog and Shin Sonic are both real. This kid also came into class claiming he knows Gru and the Minions from Despicable Me the movie. This poor Teacher has to deal with all the brainrot from this Gen Alpha kid, who spends all day watching YouTube Shorts and now thinks the Sun is Fake which is hilarious and too funny!
22:23
Gen Alpha Kid Claims "Christmas is R@cist" (STORYTIME)
Connor Pugs tells a Storytime about a Gen Alpha Kid Claims "Christmas is R@cist" this gen alpha kid has brainrot and loves skibidi toilet but is also very cringey and does not like Christmas, so try not to laugh at this funny gen alpha kid storytime!
19:12
Gen Alpha Kid Ruins His Life (full movie!)
Connor Pugs tells a Storytime about a Gen Alpha Kid Ruins His Life (full movie!) this gen alpha kid has brainrot from watching skibidi toilet content farm videos and it is hilarious. These cringey gen alpha kids do crazy things, such as thinking they found Sonic the Hedgehog in real life, and also Shin Sonic in real life, or think that Despicable me with Minions and Gru is actually real, or think that Poppy Playtime with Catnap and Dogday are real. This is so funny and hilarious and cringey, so try not to laugh at these stories in this awesome storytime story compilation!
Here are all the storytime videos from Connor Pugs. Connor Pugs makes stories on a variety of topics, and his main inspirations for storytime videos are scrubby aka scrubs and Luna. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/connor-pugs/support