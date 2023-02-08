We challenge and encourage you to be the thoughtful and confident parent you long to be.
Sensitive and Intense Kids: Your Questions Answered
Do you ever wish you had a parent coach in your living room to support you in your biggest parenting dilemmas? Well, we’ve got the next best thing. Lynne Jackson (Connected Families Co-Founder) has developed an all-new, research-based small group curriculum for the Sensitive & Intense Kids online course. When you join a small group, a Certified Connected Families Parent Coach will guide you through the course and offer practical, grace-filled suggestions for your biggest parenting challenges. Today’s podcast is a little taste of some of the questions parents submitted during a recent Q&A session for the course. The responses…
7/31/2023
25:13
[BONUS] Conclusion: Teaching Kids Forgiveness is Essential
This podcast episode is the conclusion of a podcast we released about the power of forgiveness and teaching that to our children. It is full of practical application and deep insight into the profound impact of forgiveness on our physical, spiritual, and mental health. It dives deep into the grace and mercy of Jesus’ sacrifice and God’s forgiveness. If you have not yet listened to the first part of this podcast, please do that before listening to the conclusion. LISTEN TO PART 1 How do you teach forgiveness to your kids? Before we can guide our kids toward true forgiveness,…
7/24/2023
28:20
Teaching Kids Forgiveness Is Essential: The Why & How
How do you teach forgiveness to your kids? You probably want to guide them toward the true forgiveness that Christ’s work accomplished. That takes time and intention. Forced apologies can make a conflict blow over quickly, but resentment often lingers. Before we can guide our kids toward true forgiveness, we need to check our own understanding of God’s mercy and forgiveness for us. In this two-part episode, Melissa Coleman (Senior Principal Counsel and CEO of Coleman Law and Consulting) joins Stacy Bellward (podcast host) for a conversation about how to teach forgiveness through a “mercy trial.” Melissa brings her expertise…
7/24/2023
31:34
Restoring Relationships: Empower Kids to Want to Reconcile & Heal
Have you wondered if there is anything you can do to be proactive about the inevitable conflicts in your home? Many parents just want the fighting to stop, but what if you focused instead on restoring relationships? Jesus completed the ultimate restoration through the cross, and as you value this wonderful restoration, you can begin to bring peace and joy to your family. In today’s podcast, Jim and Lynne Jackson (Connected Families Co-Founders) join Stacy Bellward (podcast host) for a conversation about building the value of restoration in your family. Jim and Lynne are passionate about this topic and use…
7/17/2023
41:04
How To Help Siblings Stop Fighting All the Time
Do you feel like your kids are fighting all the time? They might be bickering, crying, or yelling, and you might feel exasperated and wonder how to turn things around. Conflicts will always be part of family relationships, but you can learn how to help kids stop fighting all the time and bring a richer connection to your family. In today’s conversation, Katie Johnson (Connected Families Certified Parent Coach) and Stacy Bellward (podcast host) give you a taste of Connected Families’ online course: Sibling Conflict: From Bickering to Bonding. They unpack a tool from the course called “The Peace Process”…