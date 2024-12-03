Coming of Age: Meeting the needs of our aging population

When you hear "normal aging," what comes to mind? For many, the concept is clouded by misconceptions and fears about the years ahead. But what if we could embrace aging as a natural, even empowering part of life?In this episode, Donna Duncan sits down with Dr. Rosanne Leipzig, geriatrician and author of Honest Aging: An Insider’s Guide to the Second Half of Life, to get real about the realities—and the benefits—of aging. They’ll discuss common myths, the surprising ways frailty is misunderstood, and how adapting to life’s later chapters can create a meaningful, fulfilling new normal. With evidence-based insights, Dr. Leipzig shares compelling advice for individuals, caregivers, healthcare workers, policymakers, and society as a whole on thriving through every stage of life.Resources: Honest Aging: An Insider’s Guide to the Second Half of Life by Dr. Rosanne Leipzig Aging 101 tips, myth busters and exercises Learn about the art and life of Grandma Moses Tip sheet: The 5 Ms of Geriatrics This episode was generously sponsored by our Sector Champion, ARJO.
How do we talk with our aging parents about their health, care needs, and life transitions?More and more of us are entering a phase of life we didn’t quite anticipate—caring for our aging parents. As Canada's population ages, it’s becoming crucial for families to plan ahead and have open, honest conversations about aging and future care needs. Whether in our 30s or 70s, many of us are left asking: Where do we begin?In this episode, Donna Duncan sits down with Laura Tamblyn Watts, author of Let’s Talk about Aging Parents and CEO of CanAge. They discuss practical strategies for navigating these conversations, from managing home care and addressing financial planning to approaching more sensitive topics like downsizing and considering long-term care.The theme is simple: Prepare now, before hard choices must be made later under great stress.Resources: Let’s Talk About Aging Parents by Laura Tamblyn WattsThis episode was generously sponsored by our Sector Champion, PointClickCare.
What does it mean to be a family caregiver in today’s world? In Ontario, more than 4 million individuals step into the role of caregiver, providing essential support to family members, partners, friends, or neighbours. Most caregivers are assisting older adults over 65 who face age-related needs including mobility issues, cognitive impairments like dementia, and cardiovascular concerns. As our population ages, these demands are rising, often placing incredible pressure on caregivers. In this episode, Donna Duncan sits down with two inspiring guests:Terrence Ho, a family caregiver for more than 30 yearsAmy Coupal, CEO of the Ontario Caregiver Organization Together, they explore the evolving role of caregivers, the growing trends in caregiving responsibilities, and the crucial supports needed to ensure caregivers are not overwhelmed and neglected. Whether you're a caregiver yourself or connected to someone who is, this conversation sheds light on the importance of caring for those who care for others. Resources:Visit the Ontario Caregiver Organization website for supports and tools for caregiversNeed assistance? Reach out to the caregiver helplineConnect with another caregiver through peer supportLearn about advance care planning with Advance Care Planning Canada This episode was generously sponsored by our Sector Champion, Plan A powered by StaffStat.
How can we re-think how we build seniors’ communities? In Canada, innovative partnerships are leading the way in transforming how we think about aging and care. One such groundbreaking initiative is unfolding in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada where Trent University is building a seniors’ village on the university campus, and they are partnering with peopleCare Communities to build and operate a long-term care home. This visionary project brings students and seniors together in a shared space where learning, living, and care are interconnected. In this episode, Donna Duncan is joined by two visionary leaders who are at the helm of this transformative project:Dr. Cathy Bruce, President and Vice-Chancellor, Trent UniversityMegan Allen-Lamb, President, peopleCare Communities Listen as they discuss how this collaboration is not just about providing care; it's about creating a space where students and seniors live, learn, and grow together. Resources:Trent Seniors VillagepeopleCare Limitless: A Visionary StrategypeopleCare’s DevelopmentsTrent Centre for Aging and SocietyTrent Intergenerational classroom This episode was generously sponsored by our Sector Champion, ARJO.
How do we build a better future for seniors? Seniors’ populations around the world are growing and innovative solutions are crucial to meet their evolving needs. In regions like Ontario, Canada, novel projects in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology are showing us what the future can look like. In this episode, Donna Duncan is joined by Roxana Sultan, Chief Data Officer and Vice President of Health at the Vector Institute, a globally renowned AI institute that is empowering researchers, businesses and governments to develop and adopt AI responsibly. Listen as Roxana shares insights from AI projects in hospital settings and what this could mean for adoption across broader health care systems, including seniors’ care and long-term care. Resources:AI trust and safety principles by the Vector InstituteHealth AI Implementation Toolkit by the Vector InstituteLearn about Canada’s University Health Network’s digital tool helping heart failure patients manage symptoms from homeLearn about GEMINI at Unity Health, Canada’s largest hospital data sharing network for research and analytics This episode was generously sponsored by our Sector Champion, PointClickCare.
About Coming of Age: Meeting the needs of our aging population
By 2040, the population over 80 will more than double, but our perceptions of aging and plans for seniors’ care innovation have not kept pace.
Let’s change the conversation.
Coming of Age features host Donna Duncan, CEO of the Ontario Long Term Care Association, in lively discussions with national and international experts on ageism and how to reimagine seniors’ care.