Coming of Age: Meeting the needs of our aging population

Caregiver trends, needs, and ways to cope

What does it mean to be a family caregiver in today’s world? In Ontario, more than 4 million individuals step into the role of caregiver, providing essential support to family members, partners, friends, or neighbours. Most caregivers are assisting older adults over 65 who face age-related needs including mobility issues, cognitive impairments like dementia, and cardiovascular concerns. As our population ages, these demands are rising, often placing incredible pressure on caregivers. In this episode, Donna Duncan sits down with two inspiring guests:Terrence Ho, a family caregiver for more than 30 yearsAmy Coupal, CEO of the Ontario Caregiver Organization Together, they explore the evolving role of caregivers, the growing trends in caregiving responsibilities, and the crucial supports needed to ensure caregivers are not overwhelmed and neglected. Whether you're a caregiver yourself or connected to someone who is, this conversation sheds light on the importance of caring for those who care for others. Resources:Visit the Ontario Caregiver Organization website for supports and tools for caregiversNeed assistance? Reach out to the caregiver helplineConnect with another caregiver through peer supportLearn about advance care planning with Advance Care Planning Canada This episode was generously sponsored by our Sector Champion, Plan A powered by StaffStat.